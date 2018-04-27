Shire: Were Earnings Good Enough To Warrant Takeover Talk?

Shire CEO Shire CEO Fleming Ornskov

Shire (SHPG) delivered Q1 2018 revenue of $3.77 billion and eps of $0.32. The company beat on revenue by $50 million and also beat on eps. Total revenue was up 5% Y/Y. Of note is that revenue generated from recently launched products (from 2013 to 2017) was $464 million, up 77% Y/Y. I had the following takeaways on the quarter:

Shire's Rare Disease Franchise Growing At Double Digits

Shire is known for its rare disease franchise and it grew by 10% Y/Y. The results were impressive given the $2.7 billion in total sales from the franchise. Revenue growth was broad-based as each of the company's rare disease segments showed traction.

Immunology (31% of total product sales) was up 8% on the strength of immunoglobulin therapies and bio therapeutics products. Both of these sub-groups showed double-digit growth during the quarter. Immunoglobulin growth was primarily driven by subcutaneous products. Hematology (26% of total revenue) was up 9% on the strength of adynovate (treats hemophilia in children).

Revenue from Neuroscience actually fell 2% Y/Y, a sharp departure from Q4 when its revenue rose by double-digits. Sales of Lialda (ulcerative colitis) fell 65% due to generic competition that materialized in the second half of 2017. Teva (TEVA) was also approved for a generic version last month, which could further hurt Lialda's sales. Neuroscience represents 25% of total revenue and could be a headwind for the rest of 2018.

Of note, Shire's ophthalmics grew revenue by over 60%. The lion's share came form Xiidra, which treats dry eye. Mylan (MYL) has challenged patents for Allergan's (AGN) Restasis dry-eye drug. If it wins an inter partes review ("IPR") then generic Restasis could be here in the second half of 2018. This could hurt sales of Xiidra, another catalyst for Shire.



Were Results Good Enough To Warrant A Takeda Takeover?

Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY) is reportedly in talks to acquire Shire for $64 billion; including the company's net debt of $18 billion its total enterprise value ("EV") would be about $82 billion. Takeda's growth prospects within Japan may be limited, so it may have to grow through acquisition. At an EV of $82 billion Shire would be valued at about 13x run-rate EBITDA. The question remains, "Is Shire the right target at this price?"

Shire grew revenue in the high single-digits while EBITDA was up over 40% Y/Y. Gross margins improved to 70% from 63% in the year earlier period. Shire also reduced SG&A to 21% of revenue from 25% in the year earlier period. I doubt these gains can continue in perpetuity. The company's R&D costs were paltry at 11% of total revenue. I previously highlighted that for selected pharmaceutical companies R&D expense was around 21% of total revenue.



Assuming "normalized" R&D expenses at 21% of total revenue, Shire's quarterly R&D expenses would increase by about $386 million. The company's run-rate EBITDA would decline to$4.7 billion, putting Takeda's buyout multiple at 17x run-rate EBITDA. I believe this valuation is robust for a company with mid-single digit revenue growth and potential near term loss of exclusivity ("LOE"). I also understand that Vyvance (treats ADHD) could be subject to LOE by 2023:



His primary point was that Shire Neuroscience is currently estimated to have an $11 billion value, but that value will deteriorate with time primarily because of the future value of Vyvanse. Vyvanse is currently a $2 billion/year drug and has a patent expiration in 2023.

In Q1 Vyvance generated of $628 million, up 12% Y/Y. It represented over 15% of Shire's total product sales, and over 65% of Neuroscience sales. This is another obstacle that hurt Shire's deal value.

Conclusion

Most of the SHPG's upside from the Takeda buyout talks have been priced in. If Takeda walks away then SHPG could fall back to the $130 range it traded in prior to deal rumors. This would represent a decline of over 15% I rate SHPG a hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.