CVR Refining's (CVRR) CEO David Lamp on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CVR Refining, LP (NYSE:CVRR) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2018 1:00 PM ET

Executives

Jay Finks - VP, Finance

David Lamp - CEO

Analysts

Prashant Rao - Citigroup

Matthew Blair - Tudor, Pickering & Holt

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the CVR Refining First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I'd like to turn the conference over to your host, Jay Finks, Vice President of Finance. Thank you, you may begin.

Jay Finks

Thank you, Matt. Good afternoon, everyone. We very much appreciate you joining us this afternoon for our first quarter 2018 earnings call. With me are Dave Lamp, our Chief Executive Officer; and other members of management.

Prior to discussing our 2018 first quarter, let me remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements as that term is defined under federal securities laws. For this purpose, any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words outlook, believes, anticipates, plans, expects and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You are cautioned that these statements may be affected by important factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our latest earnings release. As a result, actual operations or results may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

This call also includes various non-GAAP financial measures. The disclosures related to such non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our 2018 first quarter earnings release that we filed with the SEC this morning before the opening of the market.

With that said, I'll turn the call over to Dave Lamp, our Chief Executive Officer. Dave?

David Lamp

Thanks, Jay and thank you all for joining our earnings call. First, I'd like to thank Susan Ball for all her contributions to CVR Refining over the years. Susan has been instrumental in our success, she will be missed but we wish her all the best in the future.

I'd like to begin the call today with a brief discussion of our operating performance for the quarter. Jay will provide further details on our financial results and our guidance for the second quarter of 2018. And I will wrap up the call with comments on progress on our strategic initiatives and objectives I introduced last quarter.

Our first quarter '18 adjusted EBITDA was $126 million as compared to $115 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in adjusted EBITDA year-over-year was primarily the result of higher Group 3 crack spreads, hedging gains, and a reduction in our Renewable Volume Obligation and lower RIN prices, partially offset by the impacts associated with the cracker downtime at our Coffeyville refinery. The Group 3 crack spread averaged $16.67 in the first quarter of '18 and was over $3 higher than the first quarter of 2017. Our refining margin per barrel of crude adjusted for FIFO averaged $13.77 for the first quarter of '18 as compared to $11.54 in the first quarter of '17.

The realized capture rate was approximately 83% in the first quarter of '18 compared to 87% in the first quarter of '17. RIN expense in the first quarter of '18 was a negative $23 million as compared to a negative $6 million in the same period last year. Operationally, we processed approximately 178,000 barrels per day of crude in the first quarter of '18 as compared to the 214,000 barrels of crude in the first quarter of '17. Our crude throughput in the first quarter of '18 was reduced by the downtime associated with the crack recorded at Coffeyville refinery which processed approximately 99,000 barrels a day of crude. Our Wynnewood refinery processed approximately 79,000 barrels of crude in the first quarter of '18.

Now I'll turn the call over to Jay to talk more about our financials.

Jay Finks

Thank you, Dave. This morning, we reported net income of $147 million in the first quarter of 2018 as compared to net income of $67 million in the same prior year period. In the first quarter of 2018, the more significant adjustments to our net income utilized to drive adjusted EBITDA were gains on derivatives not settled during the period of $46 million, and a favorable fearful impact to $20 million.

As Dave mentioned, adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 was $126 million as compared to $115 million in the first quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA was further adjusted for debt service needs of $10 million, environmental and maintenance capital expenditure reserves of $25 million, and a major schedule turnover reserve of $15 million. As a result, there was approximately $76 million of cash available for distribution or $0.51 per common unit. This distribution will be paid on May 14 to unit holders of record on May 7.

As discussed on our previous calls, each quarter we will review our remaining previously established reserves and evaluate future anticipated needs under our capital plans and upcoming turnarounds to determine what additional reserves are needed to ensure adequate levels are maintained. We may also reserve amounts for other needs as determined by the Board. We are a variable distribution MLP, as a result, our quarterly distributions, if any, will vary from quarter-to-quarter due to several factors. For example, crude oil and feedstock prices, refined product prices, crude throughput rates, RINs costs, capital needs and other reserves deemed necessary by the Board of Directors.

Based upon recent market prices of RINs, current estimates related to other variable factors and production rates, we estimate that our RIN expense will be approximately $80 million in 2018.

Our consumed crude oil premium to WTI for the first quarter of 2018 was $1.15 per barrel as compared to discount of $0.77 per barrel in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to reduced volumes of heavy crude processed at Coffeyville and a premium to Cushing really on the quarter. Even though we ran very little WCS at Coffeyville, all of our WCS crude lines phase was utilized and those barrels were sold at Cushing. As a result $9.6 million of income was included in our derivatives gain during the quarter.

Consolidated direct operating expenses, excluding turnaround expenses, were $5.49 per barrel of total throughput in the first quarter of 2018 as compared to $4.34 in the first quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily associated with lower crude oil throughput and higher repairs and maintenance expenses associated with the cracker downtime at Coffeyville.

SG&A expenses for the first quarter of 2018 decreased to $17 million from $20 million for the first quarter of 2017. The decrease was primarily due to organizational restructuring. Our first quarter 2018 gain on derivatives not settled during the period was $46 million, which was comprised of $41 million net gain associated with our open NYMEX 2-1-1 crack spread swaps and a $5 million net gain associated with four Canadian crude oil purchase and sale agreements.

Turning to the balance sheet; we entered the first quarter of 2018 with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $107 million. Availability under the ABL facility of $298 million and we had $150 million available under the revolver with CVR Energy. We feel our liquidity position of approximately $448 million combined with our retail crude intermediation agreement provides us with adequate liquidity going forward.

Our total long-term gross debt outstanding including the current portion was approximately $545 million. This was comprised of $500 million of 6.5% unsecured notes and approximately $45 million of capital leases. Our first quarter 2018 capital expenditures totaled approximately $16. Of the total capital, approximately $12 million was related to environmental and maintenance. In 2018, we estimate total capital spending to be approximately $130 million, of which $110 million is estimated to be environmental and maintenance.

As we look ahead, we estimate our total crude throughput for the second quarter of 2018 to range between 205,000 and 215,000 barrels a day. We expect total direct operating expenses for the second quarter to be approximately $95 million to $105 million, and capital spending in the range between $20 million and $30 million.

With that Dave, I'll turn the call back over to you.

David Lamp

Thanks, Jay. In summary, the first quarter of '18 was a solid financial quarter for CVR Refining. Looking specifically at the second quarter, as you can see from our guidance we are anticipating crude throughputs to returning to normal levels.

At Coffeyville we're still working through excess gas oil from the first quarter crack record outage and expect to be running WCS again in June. Benchmark cracks of average $17.03 so far this quarter and prompt benchmark cracks are $18.61. I will also note that midland WTI spreads are around $7 a barrel and that we have about 33,000 barrels of space on basin pipeline that we utilize. Also the Brent TI spread is over $6 a barrel right now and the WCS/WTI spread is around $17.

As discussed in our last call I outlined our strategic objectives for '18; we continue to develop these joint initiatives and as we move forward I will provide updates. A recap to these objectives are restructuring of our organization to reduce G&A costs and illuminate [ph] on profitable activities and improved decision making. Two, build a wholesale/retail business to reduce our RIN exposure. Three, install biodiesel blending facilities at all our racks. Four, expand our capacity to process WCS and light shale oils at our Coffeyville refinery and to capture market opportunities offered by the coming IMO specifications. Five, improve the liquid yield at our Wynnewood refinery by 3.5% and increase our ability to process light shale oils produced in our backyard.

We have made steady progress on these objectives and we believe they will position our business for the future market dynamics including strong, global demand supporting U.S. product markets, supporting crude differentials at WCS, Permian type crude's, Brent TI, as well as condensate versus TI. Regulatory tailwinds from tax reform, IMO bunker fuel specification changes and RFS reform.

We have been working to diversify our marketing channels to grow our wholesale outlets and reduce our exposure to RINs, several deals are in the works and we believe we can increase our internally generated RINs by approximately 25% by the end of 2018. In addition, we'll be ready to begin blending B5 biodiesel at our racks by the end of the second quarter.

At Coffeyville refinery process studies indicate that 40,000 barrels per day of WCS is in scope and that light shale processing can be substantially increased with addition of an isom unit and a traditional naphtha [ph] hydro-treating capacity. At our Wynnewood refinery, we have approved the repositioning of the bend-free unit which will increase liquid yield by approximately 1%. This project will cost about $11 million and has an expected rate of return greater than 90% based on the WTI price of $65 a barrel. The benzene unit repositioning will be completed during our planned 2019 turnaround.

We continue to scope and complete process engineering work on LPG recovery from fuel gas and the addition of an isom unit to capture the rest of the liquid volume yield improvement as well as increase our ability to process shale oil condensates. We believe these economics will be equally compelling. Our restructuring efforts are defined and are being implemented now, we are on-track to eliminate approximately $11 million per year of cost and gain some capital from the sale of some unnecessary assets, net of restructuring cost. These restructuring efforts will be substantially complete by the end of the year and the run rate should be realized at 100% in 2019. Of course these restructuring efforts will affect all three companies associated with CVI-CVRR, as well as CVR partners, and to varying degrees we'll disclose that at a later date.

With that operator, we're ready for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Paul Chang [ph] from Barclays.

Unidentified Analyst

Dave, just -- on the renews, I think that Jay was talking about for the full year you guys expect to be $18 million [ph], and in the first quarter you actually have a gain on $23 million. So is it I'd just say a very simple math that for the remaining of the quarter we should assume you would report a $35 million order. Do we mean the $18 million just talking about the cash and not necessary what you're going to report on the P&L basis?

David Lamp

No, that's the total expense for the full year, so that would include the first quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So that we should just assume that remaining quarter you will be roughly about $35 million a quarter?

David Lamp

Yes, that's right.

Unidentified Analyst

And on the hedging gain, maybe I missed it -- I couldn't find what is the outstanding hedges that you still have?

David Lamp

We will not disclose those.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So is that something that you guys will be willing to share?

Jay Finks

We prefer not to just because we're still in the market and we really don't want to disclose it too much. And there have been some additional disclosures in the queue as well.

Unidentified Analyst

On the hedging strategy, Dave, do you guys have -- I mean, I think for most of the investor [ph], we want to see the company hedge but maybe that you can share with us that what is your view about the hedging as you're going forward?

David Lamp

We basically are taking the strategy today that we only hedge where we have excess inventory or some reason to that is not in our base volumes and base heels of our -- or to run our business. We have done in the past, we've done crack spreads and we've done some around crude. Whether I will do those in the future or not, I guess my philosophy is we'll hedge if it adds value and that's our goal to contribute to the business and not takeaway. So it just depends on what opportunities present itself. The guide I tried to use is if something moves away out of the norm then we'll do it, but if not, we don't do it.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. I mean the only observation I have is that throughout the decades what I find is -- at least I haven't found any company be able to consistently make money in their hedges, so not sure that is whether they have funds.

David Lamp

I totally agree.

Unidentified Analyst

But anyway for the hedges that -- can you at least tell us what was the hedges in pace in the first quarter that resulted that very last $46 million gain? The volume and the price that you were hedged?

David Lamp

We're not going to give you volumes but I will tell you we had some crack spreads on that we capitalized on. And we had some crude bets too that weren't as good.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe I'll find one. I'm just curious that is there any particular reasons why you changed the format in the press release, no longer providing the unit margin, unit cost by refinery?

David Lamp

I guess that's my fault and the reason I did it is because of my view of it at least -- basically that Wynnewood refinery and the Coffeyville refinery served the same market; and that's basically driven by the same drivers and although Coffeyville is a coking refinery and Wynnewood is a cracking refinery, the combined disclosures provides about all the information you need.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, and with the exception that Wynnewood also get 33,000 barrel per day or half of the midline [ph] crude, so your crude is quite dramatically different between the two. So…

David Lamp

I think you got to remember, we can run it either place. So we have access to Cushing or we take it to Wynnewood.

Unidentified Analyst

So this is the new format going forward?

David Lamp

Yes.

Operator

Our next question is from Prashant Rao from Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Prashant Rao

I wanted to circle back on the RIN expense. What's the -- it seemed a lot of downside volatility in the market, arguably there is still a trading premium in the spot price for RINs. So just wanted to get a sense of what you're thinking in terms of the cadence Q-on-Q for the per gallon expense. Are you really sort of run rating where we are now or is there a move -- further move down any sort of [indiscernible] numbers but any sort of indication, directionally if how you're thinking about that the year plays out would be helpful?

David Lamp

I think we're not smart enough to predict RIN prices so we use whatever the end of the quarter was and that's what's in there. I guess it's about what the $0.38 average price and we're in that neighborhood.

Prashant Rao

I also wanted to ask on Coffeyville, you talked about getting more Western Canadian in June; couple of questions around that. One, does that -- I wanted to ask regardless of that -- your swing capacity from gas, the diesel there, would you be able to convert the WCS and we're just -- look even where margins are gas versus diesel in the filtrate [ph] now. How much could you kill your yield plate and visibility coming in there help you to be able to max to leverage complexity?

David Lamp

Well, we have about -- crude sway [ph] project determines more of the yield of desolate [ph] versus gasoline, anything; but we do have the ability to swing to some degree just to swing the endpoints between naphtha, jet and diesel. Historically we've used the number of about 8,000 barrels a day plus or minus as the real swing capacity there.

Prashant Rao

And then on the I&O, turning to that, just curious if it seems like we're still in a wait and see period from the marine fleet owner standpoint but have you been getting any increase into low sulfur fuel oil blends. Have you -- before has that picked up or any sort of -- your sort of using few of the viability of marine fleet owners may be running that through their engines and then they already run rate gas oil as it is, the VCAs [ph] but if they would be willing to pick on the blends of the demand for that for [indiscernible] blend that's changed or picked up at all?

David Lamp

Well, we don't serve that market because we're mainly inland refineries but I don't see -- just use ultralow sulfur diesel as an example, there was a lot of lubricity concerns about that when it first came out. They really were unfounded; the fleet didn't really see any difference in terms of engine oil or anything of that nature. I do think it will be interesting to watch what happens, I mean the future is already starting to show an uptick diesel cracks, out in '19 and '20. You can see the strip today, it's improved quite a bit over where it was even a year ago but I'm sure they will be cheating and some form of -- some numbers -- scrubbers coming in, some conversion to LPG or other fuel sources but remember there is 3.5 million barrels of this stuff consumed every day and it's a major move to replace that, even a million barrels of it with diesel or any other molecule that refineries make. So I still anticipate it to have a pretty big move on light to heavy as well as diesel cracks.

Prashant Rao

I was just asking that more sort of -- from your observation in terms of what it does to the market rather you serving that directly, I guess just to clarify. And just one final question, we've heard -- when we've got some questions for investors about what if we go to [indiscernible], if we got to -- if we do get full waivers there, I just wanted to see your thoughts around that, you know, what that does to the dynamics of the RIN market and do you think the -- it can -- put that to in terms of your ethanol blending overall for the market, do we finally breakthrough the blend wall? Just any color there, I know the process with still legislative and political and then process so I just wanted to see if you had any thoughts you could share?

David Lamp

Sure. I think a couple of dynamics there, as E15 [ph], I don't anticipate it will do a whole lot of anything because it's already offered out there. I would challenge people to tell what the market penetration of it is, let's try not very high because it doesn't -- it really doesn't result in saving them fuel cost much if you really look at it, at least the numbers I'm seeing; that's one. And then fuel acceptance is as much of a problem as anything, there are a few more cars on the road that are E15 ready but I think it takes a special person to want to buy it just because it doesn't have enough price differential to really driving these things.

That said there is economics to blend ethanol today that are extremely strong at $65 crude and the price of corn, the economics are very compelling to blend, it's just customer acceptance.

Operator

Our next question is from Matthew Blair from Tudor, Pickering & Holt. Please go ahead.

Matthew Blair

So with the new reporting I was pretty intrigued to see this condensate line item here talking about as part of the refinery crude sway [ph], it looks like 9% this quarter and 3% a year ago. So I had several questions around this; what API cut-off do you use to define condensate? How much higher can this 9% share go? What are the yield differences between condensate and just say, like a WTI crude? And then finally, what kind of discount do you see on condensate versus WTI? I think it's from other markets, like more of a Midwest market that can be anywhere from like $10 to $15 discount. So any thoughts on that would be great.

David Lamp

Sure, Matt. You've got a lot of questions there, let me try and if I forget one, come back and ask me again. When we talk about condensate, we're really talking 50 in the higher API. There are some markets there that are 65 and higher, that maybe the one's you're commenting on, the $10 to $15 discount. Those even have RVP [ph] also. But yes, we are -- particularly with our situation with the cracker outage, we lighten the slate [ph] up at Coffeyville significantly, and we have been lightening at Wynnewood; the reason being is there is more and more of that stuff available and it's discounts moving around and it's -- a lot of people are using it for blending and different things but we still have the view that in the future that there is more and more of this coming, it will get more and more discounted just because it's going to run out of homes to go to.

And we're trying; our strategy really is around configuring our refineries to process a meaningful amounts of this material. And since it's -- we sit right on top of it with the stack and the scoop and access to the Permian Basin, so that's ultimately our strategy. Did I miss one of your questions?

Matthew Blair

I was just wondering what kind of yield impacts -- I guess, this is probably a higher gasoline yield and maybe a lower desolate yield or what kind of yield impacts?

David Lamp

There is two big impacts on yield; yes, there is more gasoline, there is a little bit less desolate but there is a whole lot less backing bottoms on asphalt. And the reasons that I mentioned on some of our strategic initiatives, the reason we need more naphtha hydro-treating capacity and isom capacity at basically both plants, really isom at Wynnewood and both at Coffeyville is for that very reason.

Matthew Blair

And in terms of a price discount, you know, maybe like $5 to $10 discount of the TI?

David Lamp

Well, it depends on what it's going to be? Like I said in the stack and the scoop, there is a significant volume of this light stuff material already starting to happen. In fact, there is a separate gathering system there and it's actually bashed to Cushing today on the base of line, the condensate is separate from the crude. So, I mean I think that just tends to grow as more fracing matures even more. If you look at the Permian, there is more than a 1.5 million barrels of reserves a day, and if -- depends on what part you're drilling in but of this type of condensate that's yet to be produced.

So you can see how quickly it becomes a problem for producers to get rid of and the only way that really happens is for the discount -- the day at our market and the stack and scoop, it's anywhere between $0.50 to $1 discount, depending on where it's going and what it's being used for.

Matthew Blair

And then I had another question; I guess turning back to the RINs, so it looks like from the reporting that Wynnewood received a 2017 RFS waiver, I guess can you confirm that? And can you also quantify how much -- I mean just kind of doing the rough math here, you mentioned that the $23 million RIN benefit, I think based on 2017 run rates you're previously running at around $60 million expense. So just adding those two numbers together, was that waiver worth about $83 million in the first quarter and did that flow to refining gross margin?

David Lamp

Let me talk about RFS just a little bit here. I think it's pretty obvious that Coffeyville would not qualify for a waiver, however, Wynnewood probably would. But in any case, the request for or granting of a waiver, something we consider very confidential and we will not discuss that. CVR Energy had a long history of keeping RFS compliance strategy confidential, mainly because we are net buyers, we are in the market every day and we just don't want people to know what we're doing. As you know, the company has been very vocal about it's objections to RFS; and I'll give you a couple of points here. One, it's the poster job for crony capitalism at work, rich blenders and retailers profit over refiners. Two, it's disproportionate effects on merchant refiners, it's Washington picking winners and losers. Three, it's increased fuel cost to our customers via unnecessary RIN costs and lower miles per gallon. And four, there is much better ways to help farmers than it is through RFS and market disruptions like we're seeing.

Just to give you an example, with the way the law was written and it was to protect rural refineries who serve customers with competitive fuels. If these rural refineries went away, the supply lines are long and the fuel cost would go up probably dramatically in those markets. The RFS law included a waiver to protect these rural and small refineries and you have to note that it's by refinery, not by company, it doesn't really matter what the company is, it matters what the refinery is because that's when it's done. The previous administration enforced the law incorrectly and there is a recent court judgment that settles this and said it's not just economic hardship, it's disproportionate hardship.

As our strategy goes, we intend to do everything we can to manage our cost to comply with RFS -- the RFS law for the benefit of our company and our unit holders. This includes fighting for repeal and reform every day with every breath we have. Going forward our strategy is to reduce our exposure to RINs or to RFS by generating more RINs internally and blending more biodiesel and potentially even retail but that's probably our last choice. A long waited answer to your question.

Matthew Blair

I have a few more questions but I'll requeue. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Neil Mehta

Dave, quick question; changing CapEx was pretty meaningful versus the prior guide. Can you bridge us with the before and after in terms of the capital spent?

David Lamp

Well, I think the before and after is me. I came in and I didn't really have ownership for the 200, I have ownership for the 130. Just going through it and looking at it, what can we realistically accomplish, what projects get deferred because of our strategic direction change, and that's what resulted Neil, it was a reduction.

Neil Mehta

Got it. And this year is a big environmental year but I know you guys are having to come out with '19 or '20 look but as we think about normalize to what -- how do you -- how should we frame that out for capital spending levels?

David Lamp

I think we still have some catch up to do that we'll accelerate ours a bit but you're talking maintenance and not turnaround I assume. So…

Neil Mehta

Yes, that's exactly right.

David Lamp

I think we're probably in the type numbers of $80 million a year to finish catching up on these two refineries in terms of just maintenance and environmental as a base.

Neil Mehta

Yes, it matters in a variable rate model that capital spending for sure.

David Lamp

Absolutely.

Neil Mehta

And then, just -- can we talk a little bit about the macro and differentials, you guys have visibility into three which we've been thinking about a lot; one is WCS, two is WTI Midland, and three is Brent WTI. Maybe we start on Brent TI and you can talk about the other two and just see how -- just secure in terms of how you see these spreads evolving here?

David Lamp

Sure. It all depends on pipeline space of course and clearing the barrel. To me the Brent TI is all about clearing the barrel and again, the Gulf Coast refiners are mostly heavy refiners, even though they will tell you they can run a lot of light, I'm not sure they really can and that's why you see 2 million barrels a day going offshore and that's -- I think that continues particularly as it gets lighter and lighter and whether they will invest in the ability to run it, I don't know but I think the Brent TI has to stay on that $4 range just to clear the barrel.

As far as Midland goes, that's strictly a play on pipeline capacity out; it's probably going to be tightened until '19, later part of '19 when some new lines come on. WCS is the same story almost, it's real economics today, if it's being produced what's happened here recently is I think some of the producer just said forget it, we're not going to push it. But there is more capacity coming on there too that we'll have to clear eventually.

Neil Mehta

On Midland specifically, do you have a strong view Dave in terms of whether there is sufficient trucking capacity and capability to clear the marginal barrel out of West Texas and bring them to refineries either in the mid-corner of the Gulf Coast?

David Lamp

Well, there is some but I -- the trucking in short supply, particularly drivers right now, we're in that market all the time and it's difficult. I think everybody would tell you that. Rail is probably the incremental out of there and there are -- there is significant capacity that take rail out, it's just a matter of lining up the cars, they all -- all cars got sidelined, released and done it something else with that -- it's making it a slow buildup but I think ultimately, Neil, it comes back. But pipelines are being built, just one announced the other day, Oakline [ph], and there is many more in development.

Neil Mehta

Yes, the problem is those are all longer dated in '19, so it's -- I guess that $700,000 barrels a day of production in between is what we worry about.

David Lamp

Right and that's rail to me, that's what rail will serve.

Operator

Our next question is from Matthew Blair from Tudor, Pickering & Holt. Please go ahead.

Matthew Blair

I just want to turn back to the hedging, it sounds like there is a new strategy on hedging to reduce your exposure here. And I appreciate you don't want to give details around where the hedges currently stand; I just want to confirm one thing though in the first quarter, your realized hedge gain of plus $13.7 million seems pretty good. Did that number include any benefit from future hedges that were realized early in Q1?

Jay Finks

As we said earlier, it's [indiscernible] also is $9.6 million related to the WCS sales that went through the assessment, that's a big piece of it and then if we just look at what we had on there for the books for 1Q as far as cracks swaps as well.

Matthew Blair

Okay. So the WCS impact was positive because I thought on your most recent slide deck you were showing WCS hedged at like $13 or $14 crack but it…

Jay Finks

Yes, but we were making more buying the crude and utilizing that line space and then reselling those barrels and cushing. The money that were making rent through that realized the gain because it was cross-sided as a derivative. It was -- and that way it's not running through your consumer crude depth [ph].

Matthew Blair

I see. So it's really just more of an accounting issue, okay. What was your -- I don't know if you said this, what was your crude gathering volumes in the quarter? Are you still around like 70,000 barrels a day or so?

David Lamp

No, I think we're a north of 100,000. Yes, for the quarter we're about 113,000 barrels a day.

Matthew Blair

Okay, I'll leave it there. Thank you.

David Lamp

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes the question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over to management for any closing comments.

David Lamp

Again, I thank you all for joining us on our earnings call. And I would like to thank our employees for their safe, dedicated efforts to helping us with our business and we look forward to talking to you in the next quarter. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.