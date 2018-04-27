Bulletproof Investing Performance: Week 22

The top 10 names were up 18.1% (unhedged) vs. 5.13% for SPY. This was the 19th time out of 21 since June 8th that our top names beat SPY.

It's been six months since I presented 3 hedged portfolios and 10 top names in week 22 of my Marketplace service (October 26th). Here's how everything did.

Bulletproof Investing: Week 22 Performance

Each week since the beginning of June, I have presented at least two hedged portfolios created by Portfolio Armor to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers. This is an "investing with a helmet on" approach, and these portfolios are designed to last six months at most. I have promised to publicly share the final performance of each of these portfolios. Here, I update the final performance of the 3 hedged portfolios and the top 10 names (unhedged) that I presented in the 22nd week I offered my service.

Bulletproof Investing Background

In the beginning, when I offered my service, I presented the $1 million portfolio with the highest ratio of possible upside to possible downside over the next six months, and the $100,000 portfolio with the highest ratio of possible upside to downside. In many cases, the portfolios that scored best according to that ratio were hedged against smaller than 9% declines.

Some of those tightly hedged portfolios have often underperformed their expected returns, so recently I've shifted to presenting portfolios hedged against larger declines, though during the recent correction some of the tightly hedged portfolios have outperformed.

One thing I've kept doing since the second week is presenting my system's top names each week, and also a portfolio comprised of them, hedged against a >9% decline over six months. Let's look at what I presented in week 22 and how it did.

Portfolio 1

This was the $100,000 portfolio initially presented here. The data below was as of October 26th. The primary securities here were Alibaba (BABA), Cognex (CGNX), Nvidia (NVDA), and Square (SQ). They were selected because they had the highest potential return estimates, net of hedging costs at the time when hedging against a >10% decline, and they had share prices low enough that you could buy a round lot of one of them for less than $25,000. Fabrinet (FN) was added in a fine-tuning step to absorb leftover cash from rounding down to round lots of the first four names.

The worst-case scenario for this portfolio was a decline of 9.13% (the "Max Drawdown"), and the best-case scenario was a gain of 20.54% (the "Net Potential Return" or aggregate potential return net of hedging cost). The "Expected Return" of 7.11% was a ballpark estimate taking into account that actual returns, historically, have averaged 0.3x Portfolio Armor's potential return estimates.

Portfolio 1 Performance

Here's how the portfolio performed, net of hedging and trading costs, and assuming the hedges were opened at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

This portfolio returned 4.09%, which underperformed its potential return of 7.11%, and underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) return of 5.13%.

Portfolio 2

This was the aggressive, $1,000,000 portfolio presented here initially. This portfolio had Alibaba (BABA), Cognex (CGNX), IAC/Interactive (IAC), ICON (ICLR), Nvidia (NVDA), and Square (SQ) as primary securities, and then Google (GOOG) to absorb cash leftover from the process of rounding down to round lots of the primary securities.

The worst-case scenario for this one was a decline of 18.68%, the best-case scenario was a gain of 24.59%, and the ballpark estimate of an expected return was 8.57%.

Portfolio 2 Performance

Here's the performance chart for Portfolio 2:

This portfolio returned 9%, which outperformed its expected return of 8.57%, and of course outperformed SPY.

Portfolio 3

This was the top names portfolio originally presented here, along with a list of top 10 names.

The Max Drawdown here was 8.45%. The best-case scenario was a gain of 23.83%, and the expected return was 7.63%.

Here's how it did:

This one finished up 9.43%, outperforming its potential return of 7.63% and SPY.

Hedged Portfolio Performance Roundup

Top Names

These were Portfolio Armor's top 10 names as of October 26th: Nvidia (NVDA), Square (SQ), Novanta (NOVT), Alibaba (BABA), IAC/Interactive (IAC), PayPal (PYPL), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), IPG Photonics (IPGP), ICON (ICLR), and GrubHub (GRUB).

Top Names Performance

The top names were up 18.1% on average vs. 5.13% for SPY. This is the 19th cohort out of 21 that has outperformed SPY over the next six months.

The table below shows the performance of the 21 weekly top names cohorts for which we have complete 6-month performance data so far, each of the starting dates is hyperlinked to a page with an interactive chart of that cohort.

So Portfolio Armor's top ten names averaged 18.93% over the average of these 21 6-month periods, versus SPY's average of 10.63%, an average outperformance of 8.31% over 6 months.

Top Names Performance Roundup

Week 22 Assessment

Two out of three hedged portfolios outperformed both their expected returns and SPY. Interestingly, Portfolio 3 slightly outpaced Portfolio 2, despite having a much higher hedging cost . The top ten names (unhedged) again more than tripled the performance of SPY. I think I will raise prices for new subscribers starting next month.

