Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF: There's No Alpha, But That's Not The Point

Discussion of the fund and whether it makes sense for your portfolio.

Quick look at the performance in relation to its peers.

The main focus of my own investing and Income Idea is to find sustainable cash flow paying investments. Typically the first investments that comes to mind to fill that niche are closed end funds. There are however alternatives including equity income mutual funds and ETFs.

United States investors typically do not think of equities as a main driver of income and who can blame them? Generally speaking, outside of a smaller segment of large and mega caps and the associated dividend focused funds, domestic equities are not exactly a model of cash flow investing and distributions. Part of the issue is the willingness of companies to allocate free cash flow to stock buybacks and other financial engineering rather than distributing it to investors in the form of dividends. This is why the S&P 500 through the (SPY) ETF is distributing just 1.85%.

There is however a part of the world where companies are far more likely to return more capital to investors. That place is Europe.

In the past we looked at the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (HEDJ) in the article "WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund - Is It REALLY European?" What we found was a fund that did perform fairly well but it was certainly not what was advertised in the name.

Another highly popular product for investing in Europe is the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK). It's low .10% annual expense and 3.24% dividend yield are certainly attractive.

Does it deliver any alpha? Is it worth your investment dollars?

Let's find out!

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Vanguard

Index: FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index

AUM: $18.8 billion

Investment Objectives: Seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by companies located in the major markets of Europe.

Number of Holdings: 1301

Current Yield: 3.24%

Inception Date: 3/4/2005

Fees: .10%

Source: YCharts and Vanguard Website

Sales Pitch

Even though I am generally not a fan of Vanguard products, I respect what the company has built and what they have accomplished.

This fund is precisely what you would expect from Vanguard.

The fund targets European companies across developed markets. It does not try to beat the market and instead employs a passive approach and fully replicates the underlying benchmark.

As such, the fund remains fully invested and its low annual expenses help minimize tracking error.

In short, this is an indexer's dream.

Source: Vanguard

The Strategy/Index

Unlike the last European ETF we looked at, The Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF does not follow a proprietary benchmark and instead follows the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

As the name of the fund and the index implies, you are getting exposure to all of Europe, not just the continental states or the European Monetary Union members.

Furthermore, this fund does not focus just on large caps but targets companies across the market capitalization range.

Source: Vanguard

What is missing here are the developing Central and Eastern European nations such as Poland, Turkey and the Baltic states.

Source: FTSE

This is a traditional free float market capitalization weighted index and is fully transparent. For a detailed overview of the index please take a look at FTSE's website here.

The Fund

So what does the fund look like?

The top 10 holdings are all common household names such as Nestle, HSBC Holdings, Novartis, Royal Dutch Shell and BP.

Even though Nestle is the largest individual security at 2.31%, it is not the largest holding. The fund holds both share classes of Royal Dutch Shell that when combined becoms the largest single issuer.

Source: YCharts

Unlike the WisdomTree Europe ETF which we previously looked at VGK is well diversified. The top 10 holdings make up just over 14% of the fund.

Breaking it down by sector we can see that this ETF is unlike what you would expect to find in domestic funds. In this fund, technology makes up a mere 4.4% of the fund.

Financials, Consumer Goods, Industrials and Health Care are the largest sectors.

Source: Vanguard

As expected however the fund will be predominantly UK, France and Germany focused. The top 3 make up 58.6% of the fund.

Source: Vanguard

Even though the index follows an "all-cap" methodology due to the market capitalization weighting methodology, the fund is still largely a mega-cap ETF.

Source: YCharts

Mid and Small cap stocks make up less than 25% of the portfolio. As such, if you are looking for a complete allocation to Europe, you may consider adding an allocation to a mid or small cap fund.

Overall, as we stated earlier, the fund is currently made up of over 1290 holdings and distributes a 3.24% dividend yield.

Source: Vanguard

Looking at the risk statistics from YCharts we can find the fund has essentially been in lockstep with the S&P 500 as it relates to volatility. The fund's Beta of 1.007 implies just slightly higher volatility.

Source: YCharts

During its lifetime, the fund has had a maximum draw-down of 63.64%, something investors need to remind themselves of.

Overall however, the fund's Sharpe and Sortino ratios show precisely what is to be expected, relatively no Alpha.

Looking at ETF fund flows shows a solid situation for the fund. It has done a terrific job of raising capital surely thanks to Vanguard's broad marketing reach and low expense ratios. Of note however is that the fund has seen about $427 million leave the fund in March.

Source: YCharts

Performance

So how has the ETF performed?

Year to date, the fund is up 1.15% on a total return basis. Excluding the dividend the price per share is up .66%. The fund was up significantly in February however took a significant hit during the sell off and has yet to recover those gains.

VGK data by YCharts

Over the last 12 months, the fund has achieved a total return of 19.06% while the price per share is up 15.75%. As we can see, the dividend made up a meaningful portion of the total return.

VGK data by YCharts

Over the last 3 years the fund has achieved an 15.69% total return. The fund's price per share however is up a mere 5.38%. Over this time period we can see that the dividends made up the majority of the total return.

VGK data by YCharts

Over the last 5 years the fund continued its 3 year trend. VGK achieved a 41.47% total return of which 19.58% was derived from the price per share gains. Once again the majority of the total return came from the dividend.

It is important to note that the fund went nowhere from 2014 through 2017.

VGK data by YCharts

Looking back 10 years shows us dead money.

If we included the financial crisis, the fund's price per share is still down more than 16%. The total return however is 25.34% derived strictly from the dividends. This is the primary purpose of looking for cash flow.

VGK data by YCharts

To put the fund's performance into perspective let's take a look at the fund against a number of competing products.

There is no doubt that this fund will give investors the broad exposure they are looking for with very low tracking error and a low annual expense. What I am interested in knowing is whether actively managed funds and other "smart beta" ETFs can outperform the plain vanilla fund.

We are going to look at the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) against the previously looked at WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity ETF (HEDJ), the iShares Europe ETF (IEV), the European Equity (closed end) Fund (EEA), and two open end mutual funds, the no-load Fidelity European Equity Fund (MUTF:FHJUX) and the loaded Columbia Acorn European Equity Fund (MUTF:CAEAX).

Lastly in light of the higher volatility it would be interesting to see how it performs against the Pacer TrendPilot European Index ETF (PTEU).

If you have not done so already, I have discussed HEDJ in "WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund - Is It REALLY European?" and PTEU in "Index Investing For The Lazy (Or Short On Time)."

Year To Date while VGK beat its passively managed peers, it was outperformed by the actively managed open end Columbia Acorn European Fund. Interestingly we can find that PTEU did get out of the market when the volatility hit however it did not reinvest to recapture the capitulation.

VGK Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the previous year we can clearly see the benefits of active management. While VGK outperformed the ETFs and the closed end fund, the two open end mutual funds delivered alpha versus the broad index.

VGK Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking at the longest common period including PTEU we can find that that once again the Columbia Acorn European Fund was the top performer although the WisdomTree ETF did perform well, predominantly driven by the currency hedge.

Interestingly we can find that PTEU did do exactly what it was supposed to by staying invested in fixed income during the first half of 2016.

VGK Total Return Price data by YCharts

Taking out PTEU we can get a full 3 year number.

As we can see, once again the Columbia mutual fund was the top performer. VGK did do well and was essentially matched by the Fidelity fund with its higher annual fee.

VGK Total Return Price data by YCharts

To get a 5 year number we must exclude the Fidelity fund.

Once again the Columbia mutual fund is the top performer although at times the WisdomTree ETF was the best. Over this time frame the actively managed closed end fund also outperformed the Vanguard ETF.

VGK Total Return Price data by YCharts

Once again the key driver of (HEDJ) is the US Dollar. In 2015, the key driver for the fund's gains was actually the Euro getting weaker against the dollar.

Going back to the longest common period including the Columbia mutual fund takes us back to late 2011. Since that time we can clearly see that this actively managed fund easily outperformed the smart beta and passive ETFs.

VGK Total Return Price data by YCharts

Summary And Bottom Line

Overall the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) is exactly what it is supposed to be. It gives investors broad access and exposure to developed European companies with minimal expenses.

The fund is not however a "sexy" or an otherwise interesting investment. It is NOT going to deliver alpha, or incremental returns, nor is it supposed to.

If you are looking for this precise exposure, this fund is tough to beat.

If you are however looking for alpha, believe that active management has a chance to outperform or are looking at a different angle, then there are alternatives.

If you are not opposed to open end mutual funds than the Columbia Acorn Europe fund has a terrific track record.

If you are looking at ETF exposure I would consider a fund I previously discussed, the Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) which I discussed in "CALF And ICOW: 2 New Cash Cows." If you are looking for a "set it and forget it" type investment than (PTEU) is worth a look.

For closed end fund investors the European Equity Fund (EEA) deserves a look.

For more information about the Vanguard FTSE Europe Fund, please visit the fund's website here.

For more reading on international equity income, please take a look at,

If you liked this article, please follow me and click "Like This Article" below!

Income Idea subscribers do have full access to all of my previous work as part of their subscription along with the additional Distribution Quality and Implementation Ideas sections. Test Drive Income Idea for Free in a 14-Day Trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.