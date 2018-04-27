Rounds Report: Unlocking Value Of Omeros And Intercept

Move only when you have an advantage. It’s very basic. You have to understand the odds and have the discipline to bet only when the odds are in your favor. - Charlie Munger

Welcome to this edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for April 26, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day and recent insider transactions. Without further ado, let’s take an overall assessment of the bioscience space. As follows, the iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded up $2.04 at $105.30 (for +1.98% profits). Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $1.41 (+1.73%)higher at 87.84. It’s likely that investors were trading with a highly positive sentiment for the day. Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope for patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Morningstar)

Moving to specific equities, Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) - a company focusing on the therapeutic innovation and commercialization service the inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, and central nervous system disorders - won the highlight spot for the day. As follows, the stock traded up by $1.10 (+8.02%) at $14.82. The rally was due to the FDA granted the breakthrough therapy designation lead molecule OMS-721 (as a potential treatment of high-risk hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy).

In monitoring insider transactions, one should analyze the data with the grain of salt. That being said, we wish to share with you the quote from the Former Fidelity-Magellan Manager (Peter Lynch): “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one they think the price will rise.” There is no notable insider trade for the day. Therefore, we’ll feature the recent interesting transactions of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ICPT) as shown in table 1.

Table 1: Notable insider transactions. (Source: Openinsider)

In Acquiring the shares the same price as the public, the insider purchases is part of the recent equity financing that raised $250M for the company. Accordingly, the Director (Michael Gottesdiener) bought 1.1K shares for $74,944 and upped his ownership to 5.0K counts. The President and CEO (Mark Pruzanski) accumulated 7.8K shares for $499K to raise his stakes to 576K. The 10% owner Francesco Micheli also acquired 390.6K shares for $25M, which raised his total ownership to 6.8M shares.

In focusing on the innovation and development of semi-synthetic bile acid, Intercept seeks to treat serious liver diseases. The Lead molecule obeticholic acid (“OCA”) is already approved to manage a potentially life-threatening condition, primary biliary cholangitis (“PBC”). Despite some safety concerns, OCA is a stellar molecule for PBC management (if taken at the proper dosage). Interestingly, Intercept just presented the stellar data for OCA at the 53rd Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Liver (“EASL”) in Paris, France back on April 11-15. The report showed evidence of the reversal (or stabilization) of fibrosis and cirrhosis in PBC patients.

While these developments are certainly promising, the most valuable asset of the pipeline is OCA as a potential treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”), a staggering $25B market. The results of the phase 3 (REGENERATE) trial in Oct. 2022 can catapult the share price to over $437, a level that was reached back in 2014. Of note, we prognosticated a highly favorable clinical outcome. Be that as it may, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is a strong competitor in this space. Moreover, there are other companies featured in the Specialty Report on NASH that can take away the market shares from Intercept.

In all, the bioscience market had a stellar trading day with big profits made. As reflective of their increasing fundamentals, the shares of Omeros and Intercept rallied strongly. Looking ahead, we expect both firms to deliver increasing value for shareholders as well as newfound hopes for countless patients worldwide.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

