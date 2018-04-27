Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Geron Debates, Flexion Moves Up, Axsome Proceeds To Trial

Analysis Focus: Geron

What is it about Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) that makes this the most widely debated stock on the Internet? Is it the Russians? We don't know. But we once wrote an article on Geron and received 1000+ comments! Now Geron has had a series of articles in April, and the debate is back on.

The latest debate surrounds the exclusion of imetelstat from Janssen's (NYSE:JNJ) various presentations. This is claimed to be a major event, and apparently, there is also an email from JNJ IR that the exclusion is because they do not plan to present any new data from imetelstat in the near future.

Yes, I am putting all these arguments in generalized, layman terms, but what I get from this particular issue is that, just on this basis, it is a non-issue. There could be several reasons imetelstat was once included in those presentations and has not been included now. Only one of these reasons is the one the bearish author states - that JNJ plans to "divorce" from Geron. There could be other reasons, like the one their own IR cited.

There is a second point that raised my concern for one-sided arguments. This is the idea that the 4.7 mg/kg arm acts like a placebo, and since neither this arm nor the 9.4 mg/kg arm received OS limits after 19 months, that the higher dose arm has no statistical significance compared to the so-called "ineffective" lower dosage arm.

Now, 19 months is a respectable OS in MF, especially the high-risk variety that was studied in IMBark - but it is not the end of it. While one explanation for the lack of data separation at 19 months could well be what the bearish author states that the two arms do not have an efficacy difference, the other explanation could be that a longer observation period is required to see the degree of separation and that even the so-called ineffective dosage has been quite effective so far.

These are valid counterarguments, but my aim is not to prove this guy wrong, or that guy right. My aim is simply to show that there is a lot of biased writing going on about this stock - probably from both sides. While I have always liked the basic science behind imetelstat, that sort of over-engagement always worries me because that makes investors lose sight of key elements in an investment. Hence, I avoid Geron.

Stocks in News: Analysis of FLXN, AXSM

Flexion up 2% on new Zilretta data in OAK

Discussion: Flexion Therapeutics yesterday announced additional data from a phase 3b open-label study of Zilretta in knee osteoarthritis patients. Those results will be presented today at the Osteoarthritis Research Society International Congress in Liverpool, England. However, the results are online with those observed in its pivotal phase 3 trial. This is only a post-approval study, Zilretta was approved last year, but the data will be helpful for marketing purposes.

Axsome's late-stage study of AXS-05 in treatment-resistant depression to continue; shares up 13% premarket

Discussion: Axsome Therapeutics saw its Fast-Tracked phase 3 clinical trial of a combination dose of bupropion and dextromethorphan (AXS-05) targeting treatment-resistant depression pass an interim futility analysis. The analysis was held by an independent data monitoring committee on 40% of all enrolled subjects. Another will be held on 60% of subjects later. This signals that the drug is now ready to commence the trial. TRD is a billion dollar market and although there are existing treatments including bupropion itself, the new drug supposedly increases the effectiveness of both its components.

In Other News

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) completed enrollment in a pivotal study that will "evaluate the weight gain profile of ALKS 3831 compared to olanzapine, an established atypical antipsychotic agent with proven efficacy but also metabolic liabilities in patients with stable schizophrenia over a six-month treatment period." Olanzapine is a component of ALKS 3831 and is an established drug from Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) will acquire privately held Somerset Therapeutics for $190mn and add it to its Par unit which it acquired through the acquisition of Par Pharma in 2015. Somerset markets a line of sterile injectable and ophthalmic drugs in the U.S.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO), a maker of antibiotic treatments, has been awarded $2.4mn through an agreement with carb-x, a public-private partnership that helps early developers of antibiotics. The funds will go towards supporting the development of a next-generation broad-spectrum aminoglycoside antibiotic capable of overcoming drug-resistant pathogens.

Recently IPO-ed Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) is up on huge volume on no particular news but possibly related to the upcoming TV's 60 Minutes report on gene editing therapies to be presented this Sunday. The gene therapy developer's lead candidate is Oncoprex, which is being developed for treating lung cancer.

