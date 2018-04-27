IHS Markit: Several Stake Sales By CEO Is Not A Cause For Concern

A reader messaged me regarding her concern over the recent bout of selling at IHS Markit by Lance Uggla, CEO and chairman of the Board, no less.

Heavy Selling By Top Executives In IHS Markit

A reader messaged me regarding her concern over the recent bout of selling at IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) by Lance Uggla, CEO and chairman of the Board, no less. The stake sales were minuscule relative to the market capitalization of IHS Markit. However, they represented a hefty chunk of Lance Uggla’s total ownership in the company. Lance Uggla started the month of April with 846,023 IHS Markit shares, but is now left with just about half that number at 466,023 shares before the month has ended. Adam Kansler, EVP, and Ruann Ernst, director at IHS Markit, were also selling in April. In the past three months, the number of insider buys (24) is nearly balanced by the number of sells (25). However, in terms of the number of shares traded, there were only 141,620 shares bought by insiders against 734,466 shares sold, giving a net negative 592,846 shares. The imbalance is apparently something to be paying attention to indeed.

(Source: Nasdaq.com)

But It's Automatic Selling Under Rule 10b5-1

On closer look, all the stake sales by Lance Uggla were "automatic sells", otherwise known as systematic trading under Rule 10b5-1. According to Investopedia, "Rule 10b5-1 is established by the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC") to allow insiders of publicly traded corporations to set up a trading plan for selling stocks they own. Rule 10b5-1 allows major holders to sell a predetermined number of shares at a predetermined time. Many corporate executives use 10b5-1 plans to avoid accusations of insider trading".

It's understandable why the CEO would want to have a plan to trim his holdings periodically. IHS Markit has historically rewarded its executives generously with stock-based compensation. At 7.28% of its annual revenues, the company's stock-based compensation is way ahead of its peers in the information and analytics sector. With that amount of stocks being granted each year, perhaps it would be prudent to cash in some of that either for spending or diversification into other investments.

With all that selling, it's not surprising that the number of shares owned by insiders at IHS Markit is coming down. Nevertheless, the reduction is also attributable to the decline in stock-based compensation since the peak recorded during the merger between IHS and Markit in mid-2016. At 4.2 million shares owned by insiders, it's more than double that pre-merger. Hence, the gradual decline in the insider ownership is, in fact, not that worrying.

INFO Shares Owned By Insiders data by YCharts

Eagerly Anticipating A Breakout From Its Ascending Triangle Formation

The shares of IHS Markit have been trading in an ascending triangle formation since January 2018. According to the school of technical analysis, such a trading pattern is a prelude to a bullish outcome if the stock breaks out of the triangle from the resistance line (ceiling). With the stock inching so close to the acute angle of the triangle, chartists must be eagerly anticipating an imminent price direction to materialize. This development is, to me, a more pertinent issue than the programmatic sale by the top executives.

(Source: Drawings by ALT Perspective, Chart from Yahoo Finance)

Conclusion

Whether the stock develops into a classic case of a breakout from a multi-month ascending triangle formation or not, it is undeniable that fundamentally, IHS Markit is getting stronger. In my recent article, "Netflix Vs. Disney: An Evaluation", I stated the importance of tracking the deferred revenue growth to understand where the top line figure in the profit/loss statement is heading for subscription-based businesses. It is the same for IHS Markit, and I explained why, in my prior article, "IHS Markit: War Chest Is Refilled For Acquisitions". Based on the most recent quarterly report, it is comforting to know that IHS Markit’s deferred revenue growth is back on track. In fact, its accumulated deferred revenue rose to the highest ever, surpassing the previous peak achieved a year ago.

(Source: Data from IHS Markit, Chart by ALT Perspective)

The top executives have their reasons for deciding to have in place a plan to regularly trim their holdings in IHS Markit. To me, it is reasonable that they do so in order to diversify their investments, knowing that each year they would be given a fresh batch of shares in the company. It is not something investors need to be worried about.

What's your take? Readers who make a comment will have access to the comment thread indefinitely. Hence, please freely share your thoughts, let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section.

