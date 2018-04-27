AT&T: Time To Bail Out?

AT&T (T), my largest portfolio position, is now down almost 15% YTD and not showing any signs of stopping its dismal stock price development. Although dividend income is nice, even for dividend investors, it is not a pleasant thing seeing their principal erode as alternative investments would have yielded a much higher return.

AT&T is known to be a strong income generator, and with the company just having reported disappointing Q1/2018 results, the stock tanked down to a 6.16% yield when it hit its new low of $32.46.

In a recent article published on April 2, I claimed that the company's 5.6% yield won't last forever. I was right, and then again, I was not as I was not expecting yet another sharp selloff (no, that April 2 date is not be misread as a belated April Fool's Day).

In this article, we will review earnings and conclude whether it is finally time to bail out of AT&T and move on to other stocks.

What is going on at AT&T?

AT&T's fiscal Q1 2018 earnings missed estimates both bottom and top-line. Particularly disappointing was a 3.4% Y/Y revenue decline on top of a massive $1.27B revenue miss.

While AT&T continued to grow its overall customer base, it saw further steep declines in its Entertainment business as cord-cutting continued (-187,000 subs). Overall, DirecTV added 312,000 subs, bringing the total to 1.46M subs, but that lower margin business is felt on the bottom line.

What's more, and possibly the most alarming metric for dividend investors, free cash flow in Q1 was not sufficient to cover the dividend. In fact, the FCF dividend payout ratio reached 108.5%.

This looks pretty bleak, does it? At first glance, it certainly does, but let's dissect these aspects to find out what is really going on.

1) Revenue miss: Missing by over $1B on the top line is not what you want to see and rarely happens, barring potential disaster, of course. Interestingly, in this case, $900M of that revenue miss is purely resulting from a change in accounting logic, which simply means that specific revenue and expense items are now recorded on a net basis and thus have zero impact on operating income.

Apparently, Wall Street was surprised by the impact of that change and did not factor that into their models, at least not appropriately. An interesting thought, but purely guessing wildly, is that this could also help AT&T with its Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) trial. This does not mean that AT&T deliberately understated the impact of that accounting rule change but rather that it did not draw too much attention to it in previous earnings calls. But why would they do that? Given that AT&T is fighting a costly trial with the Department of Justice in which it is arguing that the proposed merger is vital for the company to remain competitive, a negative view on the company's earnings may help its case.

2) Cord cutting: Over the last couple of quarters, the stock price movement is heavily characterized by declining sales and profits in the company's Entertainment business. If customers switch from paying $100 per month for cable to $30 per month for DirecTV and its services, AT&T will have to acquire a lot more customers in the lower margin business to offset the decline in the other. A net total of 125,000 subs across linear and OTT video is simply not enough to grow the top line. However, compared to Q1/2017, the performance is much better. Back then, AT&T lost 233,000 linear video subscribers and only added 72,000 OTT video subscribers, resulting in a net loss of 161,000 subs. As a result, compared to the previous year's quarter, the company improved by 286,000 subs. Still, this was not enough to post growth or at least keep the group's revenue stable. With the next generation DirecTV NOW platform to be launched this quarter, the fiscal Q2 report should paint a different picture and actually show many more new OTT video subscribers.

3) FCF danger: Is the dividend in danger? Should dividend investors worry about the company's long-term dividend streak? One thing is for sure, an FCF dividend payout ratio of 108% is certainly not sustainable. However, at this stage, it is not time to panic. In fact, it is not usual for Q1 to have an alarming FCF metric. In Q1/2017, the metric stood at 102%. Management commented on that phenomenon in the earnings call as follows:

The first quarter is traditionally our lowest free cash flow quarter and this year is no different. Several items impacted free cash flow, including our annual employee bonus program, a larger than usual handset payment from the very strong gross add and upgrade performance during the light holiday season in the fourth quarter and continuing into the first quarter. We also had unreimbursed FirstNet expenditures in this quarter.

In fact, the more important thing is that the company reiterated its guidance, both for EPS and free cash flow. Free cash flow is guided to be in the $21B range for fiscal year 2018, i.e. that at $3.07B dividends per quarter would result in an FCF dividend payout ratio of around 60% and thus perfectly in line with AT&T'S EPS-based dividend payout ratio in Q1.

Depicted below is the development of the FCF dividend payout ratio over time.

Management must be really confident on the underlying business as the $21B FCF guidance implies roughly $6B FCF for each of the remaining three quarters throughout the year. For comparison, in 2017, it recorded an average of $4.8B in FCF over the three quarters. This roughly implies a 25% increase by quarter. That is a high target, but given the enormous boost from the tax reform, plus 5G rollout and the launch of next-gen DirecTV NOW, it has a lot of credibility as long as proven otherwise.

One word on the Time Warner trial: The trial is now in full swing but has not produced any material news so far. Here and there, we are hearing some rumors, but deciding on fact and fiction is up to anyone's individual liking. In the end, the most important thing will be the outcome of the trial. Given continued weakness of AT&T's stock price, paired with surging interest rates, should the Time Warner deal get approved, would likely lead to even more declines as AT&T will have to service more and more debt at higher interest rates. It will not jeopardize or endanger the company itself but certainly be felt in the bottom line, at least as long as we are seeing the synergies and "1 + 1 = 3" effects from the deal materialize.

Investor Takeaway

The massive stock price depreciation in AT&T presents an excellent buying opportunity now. Having said that, I totally understand the frustration investors are feeling as they are eyeing extended losses while the overall market has only dipped slightly over the last quarter. I am in that boat as well and got shocked with how quickly the stock collapsed as I remain confident in the underlying business.

However, if you are truly a long-term dividend investor, this type of reaction is exactly what you want to see if you want to accumulate and compound your dividend income stream. You can buy a great business at a "buy now or regret it later" price, compound the dividends, and just let it run. If you have any confidence whatsoever that in 10 years, in 20 years, and in 30 years, AT&T will still exist and service its customers, then the stock is worth taking the risk. If you want to preserve your capital over the next 1-2 years, this is the wrong stock for you.

Next week, on May 1, AT&T will pay out its quarterly dividend, which could help spur some interest in the stock as investors continue or start to DRIP. To keep track of these ex-dividend and payment dates, I use the Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool, which shows my expected dividend payments, in this case for April 2018.

There is still enormous uncertainty related to the Time Warner trial, and surging interest rates will also not really cool down the atmosphere. We do not know where the bottom is, of course. It may be that we have seen it at a fresh 52-week low, which was only cents away from the previous low suggesting some sort of support around that area, but it could also be below $30 or even below $25 if the economy starts deteriorating.

I remain long in the stock for the next 20-30 years but trade in and out ahead of these earnings events with a few shares. Investors should closely eye cash flow metrics and keep in mind the company's full-year EPS guidance of about $3.50, which means that the stock is currently trading at around 9.4 times its 2018 earnings.

What's your opinion on AT&T? Are you bailing out or accumulating more shares now?

