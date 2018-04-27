United Microelectronics Has An Excellent Long-Term Perspective

But in the meantime, you can enjoy the 3%+ dividend yield.

A change in strategy, the backdrop of end-product demand growth and scaling up a facility in China should give the company considerable room to run.

United Microelectronics (UMC), the Taiwan based foundry is doing pretty well:

UMC Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Here are the Q1 results (Q1 earnings deck):

The NTD (Taiwan dollars) EPS of 0.28 translate into $0.05 per ADS, which was a substantial beat as $0.02 was expected. Much of this was due to a one-off tax credit of TWD 800M as a result of Taiwan increasing corporate tax rates (boosting their tax credits), although the company experienced some headwinds from the currency market, which is likely to continue in Q2.

Capacity

As mostly a fixed cost business, a prime determinant of company performance is capacity utilization. Below we see all of their fabs and the amount of wafer capacity.

This doesn't say anything about capacity utilization, of course but management was helpful on the Q1CC:

we have full capacity utilization rate for almost every node expect for 28 High-K and we are continuing to expand our 8-inch capacity at [Fujian] as well as some 12-inch capacity in Xiamen and there is also efficiency improvement across the whole fab we operate.

There is a worldwide shortage in 8-inch fab capacity, but the company is not hiking prices as a result, focusing on long-term partnerships instead and using the product mix and efficiency improvements to bolster results.

Xiamen fab

China represents both an opportunity and a threat. As the Chinese embark on getting their own Chips industry off the ground, one could argue this constitutes a threat to foundries like United Microelectronics.

However, the company has also been astute in creating opportunities, more in particular with its Xiamen fab producing 12-inch wafers. United co-owns this facility together with Xiamen Municipal People's Government and Fujian Electronics & Information Group.

The fab is recent and produces still substantially below capacity. From Q1CC:

Xiamen fab currently should reach 17,000 wafers by mid of this year and the target is to ramp up to 25,000 wafers to be -- to reach the economy of scale. It could be by the end of this year or the next year to get there. And for profitability, because it’s still up and running in very early stage, so it has been loss making and it actually eat up UMC’s gross margin by 4% to 5% at least.

There is compensation (Q1CC):

For the time being we don’t really have exact target as yet in mind in terms of -- maybe if we take our Singapore fab as a example, as a reference. It probably take more than four, five, six -- four or five years at least given the difficulties in small scale single standalone fabs. But the subsidies certainly offset the operating losses we encounter right now.

And this is only stage I; this will be followed by another 25,000-capacity line in stage II (fab 2).

Guidance

Here is what management had to say about Q2:

Our wafer, we will show an increase of 2% to 4%. ASP in U.S. dollars is expected to remain flat. The gross profit margin will be in the mid-teens percentage range and capacity utilization rate will be mid 90% range. For foundry CapEx of the 2018 year it will be remain at $1.1 billion.

Growth drivers

While the company is basically in a transition year, we see several important growth drivers ahead:

Industry growth, driven by increasing semiconductor content almost everywhere (automotive, AI, IoT, VR, etc.)

The change in strategy towards a more ROI-focused CapEx spending.

The bump in CapEx still occurring, more especially in relation to Xiamen.

The bump in depreciation still occurring, with relation to past CapEx. This will taper off next year.

Xiamen reaching scale.

This could get interesting for shareholders, although probably not immediately. Management argued (Q1CC):

Well, I mean semi growth remain there. I mean, we see the overall semi is the mid-single digit for the year and foundry probably a little bit better. We -- for us, 2018, we will see some growth. But it is not going to be as high as the foundry growth.

So there will be little growth this year and next year is too far off, even if what is perhaps the most fundamental of growth drivers, ever more chips into ever more things, will still operate (and could accelerate with the advent of 5G, which will be a big impulse to the IoT).

Even modest growth can be greatly leveraged by the trifacta of lower CapEx, lower depreciation and Xiamen reaching scale.

Margins

UMC Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Margins have not really trended.

Cash flow and finances

UMC Cash from Operations (NYSE:TTM)) data by YCharts

Despite the dip in the second half of 2016, the company does generate considerable amounts of cash, which it distributes liberally in the form of dividends:

UMC Payout Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The payout ratio has reached 88% in Q1 and a dividend yield of over 3% is really quite substantial. Here are some highlights from their balance sheet:

Valuation

UMC PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

For what it's worth, the one analyst producing expectations sees EPS this year of $0.13 rising to $0.15 next year.

Conclusion

While we don't see much in the short term for the shares to move significantly higher, in the mid to longer term, we are considerably more optimistic. The tailwinds from the market, the new ROI-focused CapEx strategy, decreasing depreciation and ramping up capacity in their Chinese fab could give the shares quite a lift.

You could just hang on to the shares until then, as we don't see much in the way of a threat either (apart from a proverbial black swan). With a 3%+ dividend yield, there are worse shares to hang onto.

