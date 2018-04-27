Market Volatility Bulletin: Tech Does Its Part To Help Stocks Recover

The term structure remains flat, but there are some indicators that suggest spot will look to make a return to the low end of its recent range.

Keep in mind that the Fed is "tapering" while tightening, which may shift the prognosis for the trajectory of volatility.

Stocks are putting fears from earlier in the week behind them. Correlations on the move looked pretty high though.

Market Intro

CNBC: Thursday 10:43 PM EST

Global stocks (ACWI, ACWX) marched up for the most part in tandem as the breakdown earlier on the week has led to a reversal. Strong earnings in the tech sector have been supportive for equities during a time where news and macro factors more often than not act as headwinds.

Sector SPDRs

While many no doubt cheer the recent move, the fact remains that correlations remain too high. Seas of green can very easily reverse into seas of red. The absolute magnitude of S&P change for the day was once again greater than 1%... it will be hard for volatility to fall much further if this environment persists.

Gold volatility looks like something of a buy in a market where commodities, rates, and FX may change meaningfully on diverging GDP growth and monetary policy.

Thoughts On Volatility

Lest we forget, the Fed is systematically reducing its capital base while raising rates… “tapering” (not really) while tightening. This put the markets in a panic back in May/June 2013. One could certainly point to this schedule as being a major driver for why markets have gotten a lot choppier since early February… and there’s more change a’coming.

These revenue growth figures (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)) are phenomenal. Please, reader, bear in mind that most of the great earnings growth we’ve seen over the last couple of years have been about profit margins. To my mind, there is a world of difference between generating income growth off revenue (increased demand, capacity to deliver product) vs. the far more taciturn margin expansion that can be here today and gone tomorrow.

Good lesson. I mentioned this a couple of MVB sessions ago, but follow the lead here and size down when markets get choppier and more correlated. There are fewer idiosynchratic factors driving stocks these days, which means that if you are a single stock trader, it can be easier to get blindsided by the market.

I found this message on Investing.com in the S&P futures (SPY) tab. This opens a larger discussion about how “news” has generally not played to the investor’s benefit over the last couple of months. Such a condition is open to change on a moment’s notice.

Term Structure

Not too much to report here… same flat VX term structure, same stubborn back end. The fall-off in the 10-day realized over the last couple of weeks was breathtaking. 30-day acts as a reminder of just how varied of a volatility environment we have witnessed, which in my opinion should be the working assumption going forward. I had mentioned over the weekend that I thought that short-vol still made a bit more sense, and was proven wrong on the Tuesday drawdown. It does appear that spot may be taking another go at the 14 region, and I believe that the front month futures (SVXY) would be responsive to such a move.

Implied correlations for the S&P are doing their part to calm vol down. Recall that correlations between individual stock components are a major factor (in the literal, multiplicative sense) of determining overall S&P volatility. The ICJ now prints in the middle of its one-year range: definitely some room left to fall.

NASDAQ (QQQ) vol was a major driver of overall equity vol. Think back only to earlier this week, when the FANG stocks (mostly Nasdaq) got hammered. This is not to say that Nasdaq vol is not solely responsible for the travails of the broader markets, but for those looking for volatility to calm down, this is a reasonable metric to keep one’s eye on.

Wrap Up

