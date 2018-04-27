This Is Not The Time To Buy AT&T's 6% Yield

Wait either for a larger dividend yield or for other names to pull away before buying in.

Because there are other bond-equivalent stocks trading at comparable valuations, I am not recommending pulling the trigger just yet.

Thesis

AT&T (NYSE:T) has seen its stock price drop suddenly after earnings, creating a very large historic yield of 6%. While it may be tempting to buy due to being undervalued compared to previous years, I cannot recommend a purchase due to the fact that on a practical level this is not the best purchase considering more attractive alternatives. Wait for its relative undervaluation to peers to improve before pulling the trigger.

Tale of the tape

T has been trending slightly downwards, before abruptly dropping almost 6% on Thursday, resulting in an over 15% decline from recent highs of $39.16:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

This is a huge move considering the historical volatility is very low with its beta at 0.39.

2018 first-quarter results did not seem so terrible, with revenues and free cash flow only dropping mildly:

(Source: AT&T 2018 Q1 Earnings Release)

So, is this time to pound the table and jump in?

Business Overview

T is a telecommunications company which derives most of its revenues from its wireless services. Business Solutions (which contains the wireless segment) continues to be the company's strongest performer and makes up the greatest majority of operating income:

(Source: AT&T 2017 10-K)

Margins for the Business Solutions segment have increased slightly to 24.7% versus 23% in 2015. Over the past several years, T has gradually increased wireless customers, while decreasing exposure to the broadband segment (shown left to right from 2017 to 2013):

(Source: AT&T 2017 10-K)

These trends show T’s strength a leader in the wireless industry, and in 2017 it even reported the best-ever postpaid phone churn at 0.85%.

Dividend and Cash Flow History

Most know T for its long history of dividend increases, with the company having increased its dividend for 33 consecutive years:

(Chart by Author, data from Dividend.com)

Free cash flow has increased at about 5% annually in the past two years:

(Source: AT&T 2017 10-K)

Balance Sheet

Many have written that T has an abundance of debt. This is not entirely wrong, as the company held $126 billion in debt at the end of 2017. With EBITDA in 2017 coming in at $45.3 billion, this represents a debt-to-EBITDA multiple of 2.8, which is not so unreasonable considering the highly recurring nature of revenues.

I have no problems with T's fundamental core business and am actually quite optimistic on its pending acquisition of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX). My problem has to do with the fact that it isn't really that cheap.

Undervalued historically?

Many have made the assertion that it is time to buy T due to its historically high dividend yield. Below we can see the historical dividend yield of the company:

(Source: Macrotrends.net)

The current 6% yield is clearly at the high end of levels not seen since 2011.

Management has reiterated 2018 guidance of $3.50 EPS and free cash flow of approximately $21 billion. At recent prices, this is a P/E multiple of 9.5 and an FCF multiple of 10.3. However, considering that shares outstanding did increase from 5.6 billion in 2015 to 6.2 billion in 2017, free cash flow per share has stalled at around $2.84 per share. In the absence of free cash flow growth, the majority of returns look to be through dividends.

Not attractive compared to other bond-equivalents

T has historically been valued as a “bond-equivalent” stock, which refers to stocks with very stable yields which can be bought in place of 30-year U.S. Treasuries.

How have 30-year treasuries done recently? Year to date, they have risen considerably to above 3%:



(Source: FRED)

Rising interest rates have led to underperformance throughout the entire “bond-equivalent sector.” Below I show the performance of other popular bond-equivalent names:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The trend is clear: all bond-equivalent names have underperformed, meaning the fall in price is not isolated to T. Long-time shareholders of T may feel the urge to double down to lower their cost basis. But as we have seen above, this may not be practically the correct decision, as other bond-equivalent names have sold off too, many in even more dramatic fashion. While as seen above there are many other attractively valued alternatives, my personal favorite picks for my personal bond-equivalent bucket are STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), which boasts a near-5% yield with likely 5-7% dividend increases for the next decade, and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), which boasts a near-5.2% dividend yield and also may increase its dividend by 5-7% for the near future. Both of these names have much faster growth than T, and in my opinion, are more likely to outperform in the near term. I would wait to open a position in T only when the spread in dividend yield versus STOR or SPG narrows to around 0.5% or less.

Conclusion

It is important to consider the broader market when valuing stocks. Stocks which may look undervalued due to the fact that they are cheaper than they themselves were historically may not be the most undervalued when compared to peers. While T does boast a nice 6% dividend yield, the slow growth rate in both earnings and dividends means that a large part of total returns are likely to come from that same dividend yield. With comparables featuring stronger growth trading at similar valuations, I am waiting for a better entry point before picking up shares, even if this means missing out on any potential short-term pops.

If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss any of my future articles. If you didn't, then leave a comment below saying why not, and follow me anyways.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR, SPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.