Walgreens Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/26/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, April 26.

Bullish Calls

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA): The stock has been beaten on plenty of fears of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) entering the pharma business. Cramer, however, thinks Amazon will not enter this business. Walgreens is a buy.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA): It's a good spec.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D): It's a good buy for the long term.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX): The humanization of pets is a growth story. Buy the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK): It has a nice yield, and CEO Emma Walmsley is doing a good job.

Bearish Calls

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM): Why go down that road when one can buy AMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)?

Western Union (NYSE:WU): This one doesn't get any respect, and it's tough to own.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII): "I want you to take some profits. All of the defense stocks are going lower. Now, will that selling die down? Yes, it will. But right now, we've got to take some profits," Cramer said.

LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX): Barring a few Chinese stocks, Cramer suggests staying away from the rest.

