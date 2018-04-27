Ceridian: Strong IPO, Further Upside Unlikely

However, shares are now expensive at 5.5x forward revenues for a software company whose gross margin is below 40%.

Ceridian shares closed up 42% on their first day of trading, extending a long line of successful software IPOs this year, and valuing the company at $4.2 billion.

The company sold 21 million shares to the public and another 4.5 million in a private placement, altogether raising $562 million in the process.

Ceridian, the developer behind the Dayforce HCM platform and a rival of Workday, priced its IPO at $22 per share, higher than its initial $19-$21 range.

The fifth major software IPO of the year has kicked off with a bang, and just like all of the rest (with the exception of Pivotal Software (PVTL), Ceridian (CDAY) saw a huge first-day "pop" when shares began trading. Originally priced at $22 per share (already above the company's initial stated range for the IPO), Ceridian shares rocketed up to close at $31.45 for the day:

CDAY Price data by YCharts

Ceridian is an unusual technology IPO in many aspects. For starters, the company has been public before (but a long time ago), before getting taken private by its private equity backers. The company is also based in Minnesota, unlike the majority of its Silicon Valley-bred rivals - most notable of which is Workday (WDAY), the undisputed leader of the cloud HCM space. In addition, Ceridian is debt-laden and not much of a growth stock, essentially making the company more like a typical industrial company that a PE firm would usually take to market.

Yet Ceridian's cloud angle has investors swooning and awarding it with, in my opinion, a very rich valuation multiple. With a $4.2 billion market cap (not to mention that Ceridian is weighed down with more than $1 billion of debt, only about half of which can be paid off with IPO proceeds), Ceridian's valuation looks particularly bloated when considering the fact that its financial profile isn't particularly strong.

IPOs like Dropbox (DBX) and Zuora (ZUO) have taken off this year precisely because they posted the numbers that merit such a premium multiple - high growth, and in Dropbox's case, strong free cash flow margins. But Ceridian has neither growth nor profits, despite having been in business for a very long time. With its revenue growth rate slowing down to just 7% y/y in the December quarter, it's unclear whether this company ever has a path to profitability.

Nor do I believe Ceridian's business is especially attractive. HCM companies are a dime a dozen these days, and Dayforce is up not only against Workday, but the likes of Oracle (ORCL) and SAP (SAP). Ceridian's low growth makes sense when you consider the fact that almost all of the software giants are competing for a slice of this HCM pie.

I'd recommend staying away from Ceridian's IPO and waiting for the enthusiasm to unwind before contemplating a position. The coming days and weeks will bring far more appetizing deals, including DocuSign (DOCU).

Final offering details

Here's how the chips fell in the Ceridian IPO:

21 million shares offered to the public at $22 apiece, above the initially stated range of $19-$21 per share.

A private placement agreement of $100 million was made with Cannae Partners. Based on the offering price of $22/share, this amounted to 4.55 million shares.

Post-IPO and private placement, there are 133.2 million shares outstanding, indicating that about 20% of the company was sold in the offering.

The IPO and private placement together raised $562 million in gross proceeds, with about $522.5 million expected in net proceeds.

The majority of these proceeds will be used to retire $475 million in high-interest (11%) Senior Notes, or slightly less than half of Ceridian's total debt.

A typical 15% greenshoe option still is open to underwriters, creating the possibility of 3.15 million additional shares and an extra $69.3 million raise.

Goldman Sachs (GS) and J.P. Morgan (JPM) led the IPO.

Here's a look as well at the cap table post-IPO:

Figure 1. Ceridian cap table Source: Ceridian final prospectus

As can be seen above, Ceridian's private equity backers Thomas Lee Partners and Cannae Holdings will still together hold about 80% of the company post-IPO. David Ossip, the CEO, owns another 4%.

Thoughts on valuation

As I've said at the outset, I'm not particularly keen on the valuation that Ceridian notched in its IPO. With 133.2 million shares outstanding, and with Ceridian currently trading at $31.45, the company currently has a market cap of $4.19 billion.

If you give the company credit for the $99.6 million of cash on its balance sheet, as well as the $522.5 million in net cash proceeds Ceridian expects to gain from the IPO, and net out the $1.12 billion of debt, Ceridian currently has an enterprise value of $4.69 billion.

Recall that the company has $750 million of revenues last year at a 7% growth rate:

Figure 2. Ceridian financials Source: Ceridian final prospectus

If we generously give Ceridian a 10% growth rate for FY18, we arrive at a forward revenue estimate of $825.8 million. Against Ceridian's current enterprise value, that's a 5.7x EV/FY18 revenue multiple.

Of course, that's a normal multiple - some would say cheap - for a software company. Workday, Ceridian's closest competitor, trades at about 10x forward revenues. But note that a lot of Ceridian's revenues come from professional services and its service-desk Bureau business (essentially outsourced HR), and a smaller mix comes from higher-margin SaaS revenues. Ceridian's gross margin was just 39% for FY17, a stark difference from Workday's 70%. In fact, Ceridian's gross margin is about half that of the typical SaaS company, due to its large mix of essentially low-profit revenues.

There are few software companies that have margins as low as these. The only other one that comes to mind is Twilio (TWLO), a PaaS company whose low margins stem from the fact that it uses third-party telecom networks to deliver text and voice messages. Twilio's gross margin is in the low 50s, and the stock currently trades at 7x forward revenues - though note that Twilio is currently on an upswing, and at its trough it was trading closer to 4-5x forward revenues.

TWLO EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

It wouldn't surprise me to see Ceridian's valuation falling to 5x EV/FTM revenues, which I believe to be a fairer value for the company that reflects its poor growth prospects, highly competitive industry, and razor-thin gross margin. This implies a price target of $27, or 14% downside from current levels.

Final thoughts

With such anemic growth and lowball profit prospects, it's unclear what investors are latching onto in the Ceridian story. There certainly is no shortage of high technology IPOs to bid on this year, and it's highly possible that the investors who piled into Ceridian could rotate out just as quickly when more exciting deals land.

Looking ahead to the IPO calendar, names like DocuSign and Carbon Black (CBLK), as well as the possible IPO of Tencent Music in the second half of 2018, certainly gives investors a lot to look forward to and a lot of competition for fund flows into IPOs. Without a compelling financial profile, a product that largely mirrors existing industry offerings, and a bloated first-day valuation, Ceridian is likely to fall to the wayside fairly soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.