Affordable Housing REITs Continue To Thrive

A resurgent blue-collar economy has supported rent growth and boosted new MH home sales, but could these affordable housing communities risk losing residents if the economy gets "too strong?"

Risks still remain, however. In addition to being highly interest rate sensitive, these REITs are exposed to damages from major hurricanes and fundamentals could be upended by large-scale entitlement reform.

No real estate sector commands a larger economic moat than manufactured housing REITs. Local politics and restrictive zoning regulations have made it nearly impossible to add new affordable supply.

While most REIT sectors are facing slowing fundamentals as the real estate cycle matures, manufactured housing continues to exhibit remarkable consistency. The sector has been largely immune from supply-related pressures.

REIT Rankings: Manufactured Housing

Manufactured Housing Sector Overview

Manufactured Housing REITs comprise roughly 2% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within the Hoya Capital Manufactured Housing REIT Index, we track the three manufactured housing REITs, which account for roughly $15 billion in market value: Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS), Sun Communities (SUI), and UMH Properties (UMH).

Above we show the characteristics of the three REITs. While ELS and SUI are pretty well diversified across the country, we note that ELS has a higher concentration in Florida while SUI has a large portfolio in the Midwest. UMH's portfolio is highly concentrated in the northern Appalachia shale region.

There are roughly ten million manufactured housing sites in the US and REITs own roughly 5% of all sites. Manufactured housing is generally the cheapest non-subsidized housing option in the United States. Residents generally own their home, paying an average of $70k for a new 1,500 square foot prefabricated home. By comparison, a new site-built single family home of the same size would cost roughly $150k. Many towns restrict manufactured homes only to designated MH communities.

The average monthly lease to set their home on a site in a MH community can range from $300-$1,000 per month. These REITs also offer rental homes, but the economics of renting their own units are less favorable to the company. Both SUI and ELS are engaged in initiatives to encourage rental residents to become owners through their new and used home sales programs.

Building new manufactured housing communities in moderately high-value areas is notoriously difficult, a function of local politics and restrictive zoning regulations. The total supply of manufactured housing sites is estimated to have grown at a rate of 0-1% per year over the past decade, compared to 1-2% per year supply growth in the major real estate sectors.

Finally, in addition to traditional manufactured housing communities, these REITs also manage resort-style RV parks, which account for roughly 25% of these REITs' portfolio. The past half-decade has seen substantial growth in RV sales as the "RV lifestyle" is very much in-trend. Strong RV resort performance has provided an added tailwind for these REITs.

Bull And Bear Thesis For Manufactured Housing REITs

Investors have many reasons to be bullish on the MH REIT sector. Since 2002, same-unit NOI growth for manufactured housing REITs has outpaced both apartment REITs and the broader REIT index, and the trend has been more impressive in the post-recession period.

As the cheapest non-subsidized housing option, the resident base tends to be 'stickier' than in apartments or single-family housing and, in addition to riding the broader trend of rising housing costs, rent growth has been aided by the steady growth of government entitlement programs. Acquisition-fueled external growth also continues to add value. Below we outline the four primary reasons to be bullish on the sector.

Investors also have reasons to be cautious. While these REITs escaped a potential worst-case scenario during the last storm season, there is a renewed awareness that a sizable percentage of these REITs' assets are in regions most exposed to future Atlantic hurricanes.

Compared to the broader population, a significantly higher percentage of residents out of the workforce and many are on some form of government assistance. A tighter labor market and the potential for entitlement reform present risks to the long-term outlook. Below we outline the four primary reasons to be bearish on the sector.

Recent Stock Performance

The MH REIT sector has been one of the top-performing real estate sectors in each of the past four years. MH REITs produced a total return of nearly 25% in 2017 compared to a 5% total return from the REIT ETFs. So far in 2018, however, the sector has been dragged down by a broader REIT sell-off, but the outperformance has continued.

Over the past two years, ELS and SUI have moved in-tandem while UMH has floundered of late. Valuations of small-cap UMH have been hit by a broader "flight-to-quality" within the REIT sector and weak regional economic activity in the Appalachian Shale region, of which UMH is concentrated.

Recent Fundamental Performance

ELS and SUI were among the first REITs to report earnings this quarter, and results were slightly ahead of expectations. While most REIT sectors are facing slowing fundamentals as the real estate cycle matures, manufactured housing continues to exhibit remarkable consistency. The sector has been largely immune from supply-related pressures.

Same-store NOI growth averaged nearly 5% in 1Q18, boosted by rising same-store occupancy that is at-or-near record levels for each REIT. ELS boosted its 2018 SSNOI growth outlook from 4.3% to 4.6% while SUI revised down their outlook from 7.25% to 7.0% on moderately higher expenses. RV rental revenue, which accounts for roughly one-fourth of NOI, is expected to rise an average of nearly 8% in 2018.

Limited supply growth and steady demand have created a fundamental environment that is currently superior to nearly all other real estate sectors. Same-Store NOI growth in the MH sector has been stellar since 2014 compared to the broader REIT average.

Core FFO growth averaged more than 9% in 2017 and is guided to slow slightly to just under 8% in 2018. We note the remarkable consistency in Core FFO growth from Equity Lifestyle. Sun Communities has significantly improved the quality of its portfolio in recent years to a level that is nearly on-par with their competitor. Core FFO growth from SUI has matched ELS since 2016 and is expected to see slightly stronger growth in 2018.

New Developments & Themes This Quarter

Several new and developing trends were discussed on earnings calls this quarter. Overall, executives continue to be optimistic about the sector and see a similarly strong performance in 2018 as in 2017. As the most affordable housing option, the industry continues to benefit from the broader rise in housings costs. Additionally, the sector has received a nice tailwind from the growth of the recreational vehicle lifestyle trends. Below we discuss notable highlights of this quarter's earnings report.

Growth In Manufactured Housing Sales

The growth of the home sales program has provided an incremental tailwind over the past several years. After the recession, these REITs were forced to expand their rental programs to attract residents needing a more affordable option. The economics of these rental programs are less attractive for these REITs, and in recent years, they have been able to transition rental sites into owned sites through conversions (used home sales) and through new home sales into expanded sites.

Could The Economy Get "Too Good?"

“Goods-producing” sectors have seen a dramatic resurgence since the election. Manufacturing jobs, which had entered a mild recession in 2016, have seen significant growth in recent quarters and wage growth has picked-up as labor markets tighten. A resurgent blue-collar economy has supported rent growth and boosted new MH home sales, but could these affordable housing communities risk losing residents if the economy gets "too strong?" Based on the 2016 Manufactured Housing Institute survey, roughly 80% of MH residents are working-age (18-60) but just 32% are currently employed full-time or self-employed.

In theory, improving job prospects and higher wage growth should bring this slack off the sidelines, but there are structural issues to consider including the opioid epidemic and government entitlement programs. For now, the improved economic activity has been good news for MH REITs in that it has led to "upgrades" within the community, but we continue to monitor broader economic data metrics for signs that the economy may get "too good" to keep residents in the MH communities.

However, it's important to note that ELS and SUI tend to own a "higher-quality" portfolio of MH communities that are skewed more towards retirees and lifestyle renters and thus would be largely shielded from any move-out-to-work effects.

Strong RV Resort Performance Has Been An Added Tailwind

Speaking of "lifestyle renters," the past half-decade has seen substantial growth in RV sales as the "RV lifestyle" is very much in-trend. RV sales have more than doubled since 2009 and sales in 2017 were more than 25% above the prior peak in 2005. Strong RV resort performance has provided an added tailwind for these REITs, particularly ELS and SUI where RV rents account for roughly one-fourth of total revenue.

Competition Heats Up As Private Market Values Remain Firm

Perhaps after more than a decade of robust fundamentals, the secret has finally gotten out. Private market valuations of manufactured housing communities have increased materially in recent quarters, fueled by newfound interest from institutional investors, which had essentially shunned the sector until recently. Cap rates have compressed, which has made acquisitions less attractive for these REITs. MH REIT acquisition activity has slowed in recent quarters, according to data from NAREIT, a trend consistent across the entire REIT sector.

In many sectors, a disconnect has emerged between private market values and implied public market values. This NAV discount has eroded the investment spread and weakened the attractiveness of acquisitions funded by OP unit sales. The strong share performance of ELS and SUI have negated this issue, but UMH has been hurt by a widening NAV discount.

We still think these REITs can and will add value through selective one-off acquisitions but note that the environment is undoubtedly tougher than in years past. Despite a more difficult acquisition climate, external growth should provide a continued tailwind in 2018. ELS expanded their total revenue-producing sites by 3% in 2017 while SUI expanded their total sites by 2%. Site expansions continue to be a positive catalyst as both REITs control a land-bank large enough to grow total sites by roughly 2% per year for the next five years.

Supply Growth Remains Almost Non-Existent

The supply pipeline has remained almost nonexistent outside of expansion within existing communities. The lack of new supply growth continues to be a unique feature of the MH sector, particularly compared to other apartment REITs where supply has increased considerably in recent years. Low levels of supply growth tend to keep rental markets tight and push rents and occupancy higher. From last quarter's SUI call:

There's certainly very little new Greenfield development although there is a pocket here or there we're starting to hear about right now. On the expansion side, I would say it's really unchanged. I can't point anything on that John that it’s different today that we see expansion wise across the general board. But I can't really sit here and tell you that we are aware of a lot of other expansion taking place out there.

Analysts Turn Up Heat On UMH

ELS and SUI are noted for their strong operational performance and solid corporate governance, but corporate governance is an issue at UMH and the firm uses significantly more leverage and invests in lower-quality properties than its peers. In a feature unique to the firm among REITs, UMH own a $100M portfolio of diversified REIT equities. This unique feature of UMH has been a point of contention among investors for many years.

While much of the underperformance by UMH of late has been a result of secular trends, including a broader flight-to-quality and economic weakness in the UMH geographic regions, these perceived corporate governance issues have become a hot topic in recent quarters. An analyst UMH's most recent earnings call challenged UMH management to justify this strategy in a heated exchange.

Hold on, I don't mean to be rude, I want to challenge you there for a second because I am sitting here looking at your stock chart and unless I’m missing something, your stock is the same price it was in 1998 which is 20 years ago. So, I am not sure what time frame you are looking at but this stock is basically going nowhere... I think the investment portfolio is a waste of corporate resources and a distraction from a wonderful operating business that has lots of reinvestment potential. Selling that portfolio, using it to either reinvest in properties or buy back the stock from just about anybody’s standpoint is probably the right thing to do. It is a waste of timing resources.

Valuation Of Manufactured Housing REITs

Relative to other REIT sectors, manufactured housing REITs trade at a modest premium across most metrics. When we take into account the sector-leading growth rate, however, MH REITs appear more attractive. MH REITs trade at a 20% premium to NAV, one of the few REIT sectors still trading at a NAV premium. A healthy NAV premium can have positive effects on fundamentals, particularly for REITs focused on external growth, as these REITs can fund this growth with "cheap" equity.

Within the sector, Sun Communities looks more attractive at these valuations, though investors appear to be willing to pay up for Equity Lifestyle's slightly higher-quality asset portfolio. UMH trades at a persistent discount to the sector due to its corporate governance issues and lower-quality portfolio.

Sensitivities To Equities And Interest Rates

Manufactured Housing REITs reveal an interesting and counter-intuitive characteristic. Despite their robust, sector-leading growth rates, manufactured housing REITs tend to be more "bond-like" than expected. The sector is the fourth most sensitive to interest rates and shows quite a low correlation to the broader equity market.

We separate REITs into three categories: Yield REITs, Growth REITs, and Hybrid REITs. (Click to read more information about our methodology)

We characterize Equity Lifestyle and Sun Communities as a Yield REITs, and UMH Properties as a Growth REIT. We note that Yield REITs tend to get sold-off more significantly as interest rates rise, which may result in a disconnect between fundamental valuations and pricing. Disciplined investors, we believe, can take advantage of this mispricing and buy high-quality REITs at a relative discount after an interest rate-driven sell-off.

Dividend Yield And Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, Manufactured Housing REITs come towards the bottom of the REIT sector, paying an average yield of 2.6%. Manufactured Housing REITs pay out just 60% of their available cash flow, so these firms have greater potential for future dividend growth than other sectors and have more capital to fund external growth or buybacks.

Within the sector, we note the differing payout strategies used by the three firms, which opens an opportunity for investors to be selective depending on their tax situation. Taxable accounts may see a better after-tax return by investing in companies with consistently lower payout ratios. We note that UMH is able to achieve a high 5.6% yield by paying out nearly 100% of their available cash flow.

Bottom Line: Still The Best Kept Secret

While most REIT sectors are facing slowing fundamentals as the real estate cycle matures, manufactured housing continues to exhibit remarkable consistency. The sector has been largely immune from supply-related pressures. No real estate sector commands a larger economic moat than manufactured housing REITs. Local politics and restrictive zoning regulations have made it nearly impossible to add new affordable housing supply.

Performance was predictably solid in 2017 and may actually reaccelerate in 2018. Tax reform and renewed strength in the “blue-collar” economy should give these REITs more room to push rents. Beyond the sector-leading internal growth, external growth should provide a continued tailwind in 2018. Site expansions and rental-to-ownership conversions should boost AFFO growth while also improving margins.

Risks still remain, however. In addition to being highly interest rate-sensitive, these REITs are exposed to damages from major hurricanes and could be upended by large-scale entitlement reform. Manufactured housing REITs exhibit unique investment characteristics that add countercyclical balance to a portfolio without sacrificing growth potential. As traditional home prices continue to remain at elevated levels due to the high cost of land and construction, more marginal households will look to cheaper alternatives as an intermediate step between full homeownership and rental housing.

From a demand perspective, over the next decade, there will be incremental demand from downsizing boomers and millennials trading up from low-end rental housing or shared housing arrangements. As the cheapest non-subsidized housing option available, there is a natural floor on demand from the tens of millions of low-income households. The complete lack of new supply is the most interesting characteristic of the sector. Never underestimate the simple economics of supply and demand in the REIT space.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium- to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

We view Sun Communities as the better option at these valuations, followed by Equity Lifestyle, and UMH Properties. To see where MH REITs fit into a diversified REIT portfolio, be sure to check out our other REIT Rankings: Shopping Center, Hotel, Office, Healthcare, Industrial, Single Family Rental, Cell Tower, Apartment, Net Lease, Data Center, Mall, Student Housing, and Storage sectors.

