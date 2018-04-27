Limbach: When Forced Selling Abates, Good Times Await

Shares of Limbach have been weak for the last 2 months since their 2nd largest holder distributed shares to its LPs, who are presumably arbitrarily selling.

(The following is excerpted, with modification from Dane Capital's 1st quarter investor letter)

We continue to believe that shares of Limbach (LMB) are significantly undervalued and see fair value at 70% above current prices. For the most part, we believe Limbach had a strong 2017, other than not completing an acquisition. They grew revenue and backlog, expanded margins, and took out high interest rate debt. If not for non-recurring 1-time charges, the company would have grown EBITDA 17%.

Shares held steady from year-end 2017 through mid February, after which shares began to tank and declined 11.6% overall in 1Q. We attribute this decline to a single cause: the distribution of 1.356 million shares by FdG (see SEC FORM 4). As noted in footnote 1 of the SEC filing: “The transactions reported represent pro-rata distributions, and not purchases or sales of securities, by FdG Capital Partners LLC to its members without consideration.” This begs the questions of 1) why did FdG distribute the shares? and 2) why did it take about 2 weeks for the stock to collapse? The answer to the first question is that FdG, was in year 16 or so of its vintage, which is extremely long for a private equity firm so they distributed shares to their LPs. This was their last remaining holding. The answer to the second question is that it may have taken LPs some time to receive the stock, put it in their accounts, or even just notice. At such point they likely said, “What is this Limbach?” and started punting. We find it fairly shocking that FdG didn’t do a block sale or a small follow-on and distribute cash, but it is what it is.

All that being said, we think Limbach shares have 70% upside this year. Since February 1st, 1.75 million shares have traded. Certainly not all of them are from LPs, but we think we’re far closer to being finished with clearing out unwanted inventory than from the start. And as we illustrate in a different case below, when inventory clears, there can be a violent move higher.

However, our 70% upside doesn’t merely come from wishful thinking, it comes from the profound multiple disparity between Limbach and its comps which include Aecom (ACM), Emcor (EME), Comfort Systems (FIX), NV5 (NVEE), and Stantec (STN).

Source: FactSet, Dane Capital LLC estimates

Limbach is now trading at a near 5-multiple turns discount to peers despite the fastest expected EBITDA growth in the sector.

To those who would suggest that Limbach is small, no one cares, and it will never get a multiple, we strenuously disagree. When NV5 went public it had a $30 million market cap. It began moving higher after it started completing transactions. However, even after transactions and a move higher, looking at the data from a year and a half after NV5's IPO, there were many days where only several thousand shares traded, and more than a handful of days where no shares traded at all. Now NV5 is value at almost $700 million despite what has been single digit organic revenue growth, but tons of accretive acquired growth. It's a 10-bagger over 5 years and sports the sector's highest multiples.

Based on comparable multiples and giving effect for the dilutive impact of warrants we arrive at fair value of $20.10 for Limbach.

Source: FactSet, Dane Capital LLC estimates

We note that on September 1st, Limbach hired Matt Katz, who worked for FdG, to head the company’s M&A efforts. Katz and Limbach CEO Charlie Bacon have known each other since 2004. We don’t think Katz would have taken the position unless he believed the opportunity was significant. We think the company is very close to closing a transaction, and given Limbach’s small size, an acquisition could significantly move the needle and accelerate growth. We believe Limbach could quickly go from the low-multiple stock in the group to the stock with the premium multiple much like NV5. We think that if Limbach can complete 1 or 2 transactions a year for the next few years, we’ll have a multi-bagger on our hands.

We believe that when the stock overhang clears, Limbach is coiled and ready to spring much higher.

The 3 things we believe that will help accelerate the removal of the overhang are:

Excellent execution - raising guidance, backlog growth, margin improvement, etc., when they report 1Q. Accretive M&A - currently EBITDA is relatively small so an accretive transaction of almost any scale could materially change the company's growth rate and make y/y numbers look tremendous. Execute a warrant exchange - doing so has been looked on favorably by the market in the cases of both Cision (CISN) and Playa (PLYA) whose shares both rose following their exchange announcements. In Limbach's case it could be particularly helpful as it would further increase the float.

Another of our holdings, Yatra (YTRA) suffered a similar fate to Limbach. Yatra reported December results (their F3Q) on January 31 and despite upside, a strong outlook, and an initial move higher, the stock was 15% lower by late March and, like Limbach, down 11.6% for the quarter. The company didn’t discuss worsening competition — if anything, they appeared quite upbeat.

India’s largest OTA MakeMyTrip (MMYT) was up 17% in 1Q. They had a solid, but not spectacular quarter, so it’s hard to identify a fundamental difference.

Like Limbach, Yatra had insiders distribute shares. According to this filing (http://bit.ly/2JqR95H), on August 14th, Intel Corporation distributed its 2.18 million shares to the Intel Foundation. As of April 26th, the Foundation had 482,000 shares remaining. On January 18th, Norwest Venture Partners filed that they had distributed their 6.86 million shares, 19.88% of the company. In the filing it states that none of Norwest's principals held shares as of December 31st. It’s not clear how much earlier than that the shares may have been distributed. Norwest had been in the position for 10 years, and a VC’s mandate is not to hold for 10 years. Again, we find it surprising that the company didn’t do an organized offering and instead pushed this into the market.

On February 7th, Habitat for Humanity filed that it held 2.2 million shares of Yatra http://bit.ly/2KdL6T1 (a 13G has to be filed within 10 calendar days of crossing the 5% threshold), which presumably it received from one of Norwest’s LPs and it has likely been a major force pushing shares lower.

The good news is that over the last 6 months, over 23 million shares have traded, with particularly large amounts over the last 2 months and the overhang looks cleaned up. The stock actually hit $5.63 near the end of March, before closing the month at $6.61, but has been on an upward trajectory ever since, with the stock now near $8, (up almost 20% for the month, and 38% from $5.63 in under a month). 6 months of pain

A rapid, but not complete, recovery

The good news is that Yatra still trades at a huge discount to MakeMyTrip. We believe fair value for shares is $15 (almost a double from current prices), but perhaps more importantly, we think this is a story still in the early innings with plenty of room to run over the next several years.

While the downward pressure of these stock overhangs has been unpleasant, we believe that fundamentals have not changed for either of these companies, and assuming continued execution, coming quarters should lead to significant upside to share prices.

Disclaimer: This article was provided for informational purposes only. Nothing contained herein should be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any investment or security, or to provide you with an investment strategy, mentioned herein. Nor is this intended to be relied upon as the basis for making any purchase, sale or investment decision regarding any security. Rather, this merely expresses Dane's opinion, which is based on information obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable and has included references where practical and available. However, such information is presented "as is," without warrant of any kind, whether express or implied. Dane makes no representation as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use should anything be taken as a recommendation for any security, portfolio of securities, or an investment strategy that may be suitable for you.

Dane Capital Management, LLC (including its members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) (collectively, "Dane") along with its clients and/or investors may transact in the securities covered herein and may be long, short, or neutral at any time hereafter regardless of the initial recommendation. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and Dane does not undertake to update or supplement this report or any of the information contained herein. Dane is not a broker/dealer or investment advisor registered with the SEC, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") or with any state securities regulatory authority. Before making any investment decision, you should conduct thorough personal research and due diligence, including, but not limited to, the suitability of any transaction to your risk tolerance and investment objectives and you should consult your own tax, financial and legal experts as warranted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long lmb, lmbhw, ytra, ytrof.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.