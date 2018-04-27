Thursday's Rally Was About FANG Stocks - Cramer's Mad Money (4/26/18)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Thursday, April 26.

Thursday was not about trade war or interest rates. "There's no doubt, it was led by FANG. Facebook gave you such an amazing quarter, moving this $500B stock up 9% and giving the rest of tech a beautiful halo. And once tech gets rolling, big wheels, this stock creates its own rising tide. It lifts all ships in the sector," said Cramer. Not only was the revenue better than expected, the company's spending was in line with what analysts expected. "In fact, the only negative on the whole call involved what could happen when the new European regulations in privacy that begin next month," he added.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) also delivered one of the biggest earnings beat Cramer has seen in years after which the stock popped 6%. However, Facebook and Amazon are not even the cheapest stocks and both are owned by Cramer's trust. Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) is the cheapest. The market witnessed great earnings from ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), which went up 8% on earnings beat and upside guidance.

The market reacted positively to Chief Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow's comments on China. Any news that talks about softening of trade war is welcomed.

CEO interview - Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino's reported yet another great quarter with strong domestic sales growth of 8%. Cramer interviewed both outgoing CEO Patrick Doyle and incoming CEO Richard Allison to know what lies ahead.

Allison said he has big shoes to fill. The company is becoming a digital powerhouse by using technology to get ahead of the game. The company has introduced hotspots at 200,000 locations like parks and sporting venues where pizza can be delivered. Their voice-powered AI-assistant Dom is gaining steam as well.

"You call our store on a Friday night, I mean, it's busy; the people are running around making pizzas and the easier we can make that for them, to take great care of our customers, the better the overall experience is going to be," he added.

Doyle said Domino's has always experimented with technology and this first-mover's advantage has helped them stay ahead of competition. When Cramer asked Allison about market share, he adds that only one out of six Pizza's is Domino's and that means more room for growth.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Cramer admitted he was wrong about Whirlpool. He gave a buy recommendation in January but the stock has fallen 7.5% since then. Cramer's theory of Whirlpool benefiting from the tariffs on China was strong. However, the President also added tariffs on steel and aluminum which is the biggest input cost for the company. While Cramer thought the company would overcome the rise in commodity costs, it couldn't. Hence they missed on earnings.

The company's margins remained flat and their sales fell in almost all parts of the globe. The stock trades at 10 times earnings which appears cheap, but there are chances that the company may not deliver in the future and the estimates may have to be cut.

The company's announcement of $1B buyback of shares is not enough to keep the bull case intact as it cannot offset poor execution.

CEO interview - American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP)

The stock of American Electric Power is down 5% in the year but it yields 3.6%. The company reported a small earnings miss but reaffirmed guidance. Cramer interviewed CEO Nick Akins to know more about the quarter.

Akins was positive about the business growth as GDP is topping 3.3% growth. The business in territories they serve is picking up. The demand for electricity picked up 2.5% in the industrial sector and 1.4% in the retail sector. Central Ohio remains one of their hottest business areas along with oil and gas areas of Texas.

On what lies ahead, Akins was excited about the company's upcoming 2,000 megawatt wind farm project in Oklahoma worth $4.5B. It will be the largest and one of its kind spanning across four states.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL): The stock went down on pin action. It's a good buy in Cramer's opinion.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO): There are much better growth stocks like Amazon.

