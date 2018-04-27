These BDCs Will Surprise You As Interest Rates Increase

This can quickly turn negative if interest rates increase too much and too quickly, reducing the credit quality of the portfolio.

The BDC sector is one of the few that can actually benefit from higher rates, thanks to their mostly floating rate loan portfolios.

We are often asked by income investors how to shield their investment portfolio from higher interest rates. The “mini-crash” we experienced in Jen/Feb-2018 was caused by the expectations for higher interest rates and its impact on companies’ operational performance, with the S&P 500 dropping c. 10% in little over a week.

The Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates a further 3 or 4 times this year alone, equivalent to c. 0.75%-1.0% increase in base rates, in addition to a gradual wind-down of its balance sheet (i.e. quantitative easing reversal). These increases are expected to negatively impact most asset classes, including fixed-income and equities. However, BDCs are expected to benefit from a gradual increase in rates, thanks to their mostly floating-rate loan portfolios.

This article focuses on Ares Capital Corp (Nasdaq:ARCC), one of our favourite BDCs which we rate a BUY, with comparisons to other large BDCs: Apollo Investment Corp (NYSE:AINV), Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (Nasdaq:BKCC), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), and Prospect Capital (Nasdaq:PSEC).

BDCs Overview

Business Development Companies (BDC) originate and acquire loans backed by middle-market companies across the US. These loans are generally originated upon acquisition of the underlying company (such as a buyout), but are also used in recapitalizations, for expansion purposes, and other uses.

This segment used to be dominated by banks up until the financial crisis, but revised lending criteria and regulatory changes have supported the entry of new players, including BDCs.

BDC loan types include senior secured loans, junior secured loans, and unsecured loans. In addition, most BDCs will also invest in equity-like instruments, be it preference shares or common shares, which enables them to benefit from operational and financial improvements at the companies they lend to, in addition to the interest and fees generated by the loans.

Source: Quarterly Reports, Pandora Capital

Interest Rates Upside

Most loans originated by BDCs are floating-rate, which will generate higher interest income as the FED rates, and Libor, increase. On the funding/liabilities side, the impact from higher rates is more muted. Due to leverage caps imposed on BDCs, c. 30-40% of their loan portfolio is funded through the BDC's equity. The remaining 60-70% is funded through loans, bonds, and other debt instruments.

In anticipation of increasing rates, most BDCs have locked in low interest rates by issuing medium/long-term fixed-rate bonds (and convertible debt), which are not impacted by higher interest rates. Other funding sources include term loans and credit facilities, which are generally floating-rate, resulting in higher interest expense as rates increase.

Overall, most BDCs have an overwhelming positive exposure to interest rate increases, with the majority of the loan portfolios being floating-rate, whilst the majority of their funding sources have fixed-rate coupons.

Upside Comparison

Each BDC has a different degree of exposure to higher interest rates based on the relative proportion of floating assets and liabilities. The table below summarizes the proportion of floating assets and liabilities for each BDC, and management’s projected impact of a 100bps increase in US Libor on the BDC’s net investment income (as of Dec-2017).

As shown below, ARCC is expected to benefit the most from higher rates thanks to its predominantly floating rate loan portfolio and small proportion of floating-rate liabilities.

Source: Company Results, Pandora Capital

Since 31-Dec.-2017, the 3-month LIBOR has increased by 0.67%, following a 0.70% increase over the course of 2017. Based on guidance provided by the Federal Reserve, we expect LIBOR to increase by a further 0.5-1.0% by the end of 2018.

Valuations & Conclusion

ARCC currently offers a 9.5% dividend yield, which is in line with the peer average. The stock is trading at 11.4x adjusted earnings, which is higher than the peer average of 10.2x, reflecting the better-than-average portfolio quality and excellent track record. Furthermore, ARCC trades at a 4% discount to its latest book value, which compares favourably to the peer average of 1.01x.

Source: Company Results, Pandora Capital

ARCC’s current valuation is attractive in our view, with the BDC benefiting from a strong portfolio and encouraging track record. In addition, the BDC is expected to benefit more than most peers from higher interest rates, which we expect to positively impact net investment income as soon as Q1 2018 results (to be published on May 2nd). We therefore rate ARCC a BUY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ARCC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.