Unlocking The Mystery Of Tesla's Model 3 Ramp

Elon Musk has bet the future of Tesla (TSLA) on a single product, the “mass market” Model 3 electric car. The first Model 3 was rolled out at the beginning of July last year but nearly ten months after that roll-out, production is only at a fraction of targeted capacity. Investors must be questioning whether the company will ever reach the lowered target of 5,000 cars per week, never mind the 10,000 cars per week target that Musk promised would be hit later this year.

To get a feel for how the ramp-up is likely to progress, it is useful to look at the history of production at the Gigafactory and Fremont.

Production line start-up

I am sure that many investors thought, as I did, that the start up of the Model 3 production line began when the first car was rolled out at the beginning of July, 2017. However, a class action lawsuit filed recently in California tells a different story. Below is one of many statements made by former employees in the lawsuit, which is recommended reading for anyone who is invested in Tesla, long or short:

During the entirety of his employment, until October 18, 2017, FE3 (Former Employee 3) never saw a single Model 3 being constructed on the assembly line

It seems that early Model 3s were not produced on the automated assembly line but were assembled by hand in the “beta” or “pilot” shop. Start-up and commissioning of the assembly line at Fremont did not happen until later in 2017, possibly as late as December.

If Tesla had been working for ten months on the Model 3 ramp-up and had only reached 2,000 cars per week, I would have concluded that they were never going to reach 5,000. However, since I now know that the ramp-up didn’t really start until much later, I am more likely to believe they will eventually reach that target.

Gigafactory bottleneck

We know that the original equipment for assembling battery packs at the Gigafactory did not work, and battery packs were initially assembled manually, and later by “semi-automated” equipment. This fact was revealed in the Q3,2017 earnings call.

In the Q4,2017 earnings call in February of 2018, investors were also told that the Gigafactory was the bottleneck to production. At the time, Tesla stated that new equipment had been built and was working at the manufacturer in Germany.

In a subsequent 8-K, Tesla confirmed that additional “semi-automated” equipment was being added at the Gigafactory and would be installed in Q1, 2018 to meet a target production rate of 2,500 battery packs per week. The German equipment, which would add capacity of 2,000 to 2,500 battery packs per week would arrive sometime in Q2.

This statement may have been true, but it was not the whole truth. At the time, the full extent of the problems at Fremont were either not yet known (because the line had never been supplied with enough batteries to be able to operate at anywhere near its full design capacity) or were being understated.

We don’t know whether the new equipment has arrived from Germany, but it is not relevant at this time since the production bottleneck is now at Fremont, not at the battery factory. It will become relevant later this quarter if production is to exceed 2,500 cars.

January and February of 2018

The graph below is an estimate of production and deliveries of the Model 3 during 2018. The information comes from a survey of about 4,500 reservation holders on the Tesla Motors Club forums. The survey includes the date when each reservation holder receives a VIN number, and the date when the car is scheduled for delivery. The graph uses the number of VIN numbers assigned each week to estimate production, and the scheduled delivery dates to estimate deliveries. The actual production and delivery numbers announced at the end of the quarter are used to provide the scale for the graph. It differs from the Bloomberg model in that it uses the number of VINs assigned to buyers rather than the number of VINs registered with the NHTSA.

During January and February of 2018, model 3 production was less than 500 cars per week. It is likely that battery production at the Gigafactory was still the primary bottleneck. However, Elon Musk had also mentioned in the Q4,2017 earnings call that the conveying systems bringing materials to the line at Fremont would become a restraint on production once the Gigafactory production was increased.

In an interview on April 13th, Musk told CBS viewers that a lot of the conveyors at Fremont had been ripped out.

Quote: - “We had this crazy, complex network of conveyor belts….And it was not working, so we got rid of that whole thing”

This would no doubt require a shutdown and was presumably done during the one-week shutdown at the end of February. It would probably have been timed to coincide with an increase in battery supply from the extra “semi-automated” equipment at the Gigafactory.

March and April of 2018

The period between the first and third week of March was the first time that the Fremont assembly line had been continuously operated at more than 10% of its design capacity. Production averaged 1,500 cars per week at first and was increased to about 2,000 cars per week for the last week of March and the first two weeks of April by adding manpower and moving to a seven-day work week. This leads to the conclusion that Fremont, not the Gigafactory, was the production bottleneck during this period, since it was necessary to move to a seven-day work week at Fremont to arrive at the 2,000 per week production rate.

At this point, Musk has discovered what other car manufacturers found out many years ago, that most of the final assembly is better done manually and that the Fremont assembly line is over-automated. He admits that fact in an interview on CBS, and he changes the future production plans.

A 4 to 5 day shutdown was announced on April 16th, to address some of the plant bottlenecks. Since Musk has stated that the production line is over-automated, we must assume they are ripping out some of the automated equipment and reworking the line for more manual assembly. However, I do not expect much of a production increase from the April shutdown because Tesla has not had time to design and order equipment for the necessary changes. More likely, the April shutdown is just “tweaking” a few trouble spots.

Another shutdown is planned for May, with the intent of further increasing production. (The headline in the referenced article says 6,000 per week but that is intended to be only a one day “burst-build” rate for each department, it does not set a target of 6,000 per week for the whole operation).

Additional manpower is to be hired at a rate of about 400 people per week for a period of several weeks, and the paint line, body shop and assembly lines will be operated 24/7 to target a production rate of 5,000 cars per week by the end of Q2,2018. It is interesting to note that all three areas of the plant require a 24/7 operation to meet the targets.

Whether they meet the target or not is a matter for speculation, they have never reached a target on time before, but they have often done so later.

That production rate will still be less than other manufacturers typically reach in a seven-day, three shift operation on a single production line. The “alien dreadnought” will be operating at less than the speed of “granny with her walker”. Maybe they can hire granny, since they will need every living, breathing person they can find to staff up the third shift.

Estimated production for Q2 and the end of the FIT credit

The $7500 FIT credit will be phased out starting at the end of the quarter in which Tesla reaches 200,000 US sales. Reaching 200,000 sales at the start of Q3 rather than the end of Q2 will give buyers of Tesla cars an extra 90 days of full tax credit and could result in increased subsidies to buyers of up to $500 million total value.

Tesla has planned for this by offering Model 3s to Canadian buyers to keep the number of US buyers below 200,000. A survey of 4500 reservation holders on the Tesla Motors Club forum shows that first batch of configuration invites went to Canadian Tesla owners on March 22nd, followed by a second batch sent out to non-owners on March 27th. So far, very few of the Canadian buyers have been given VIN numbers or scheduled delivery dates, and many Canadian buyers are deferring their purchase until all-wheel drive is available. Tesla is probably delaying the manufacture of cars for Canada until it has a better idea of how many US cars it is going to ship in Q2.

As of the end of Q2, US sales of Tesla Models S, X and 3 stood at 175,000 units. Assuming sales of 9,000 model S and X for Q2 leaves room for 16,000 Model 3 to be sold in the USA in Q2.

I am not expecting a major increase in production until the end of the quarter. Tesla will need 2,000 to 2,500 workers for a full third shift working a seven-day week. It will take at least six weeks to hire and train all those workers, so the third shift is unlikely to be added until the end of May at the earliest, most likely after the May shutdown. It will be timed no doubt to provide a story for the end of June quarterly reporting.

I estimate Q2 production of Model 3 between 20 and 25,000 units. 16,000 delivered in the USA, 4,000 in Canada and up to 5,000 cars held back for delivery in the first week of July to stay under the 200,000 FIT cap.

Quality of vehicles produced in the last three weeks

In an article on SA last week, Montana Sceptic drew attention to a report from Bernstein which pointed out differences in Tesla production and deliveries during the last three weeks. That note was accompanied by a short video which showed cars stacked up in a parking, allegedly awaiting re-work.

My own analysis shows that deliveries over the last three weeks have averaged less than 1,500 per week versus a production rate of about 2,000. The orange line on the graph does show a spike in deliveries during the last week of March. That was an effort to juice up the first quarter revenue figures. It was achieved by shipping more cars to local buyers, thus moving deliveries into the last week of March that might otherwise have been in April. There is a corresponding drop in deliveries for the first week of April.

It is possible that deliveries are lagging production because of quality issues, but it is not certain. The cars stacking up in the parking lot may be just a result increased production putting pressure on shipping of finished product. I remain neutral on that one.

Future margins

Moving to a three-shift operation will no doubt have a detrimental effect on profit margins. Since Musk assured investors last year that Tesla would be producing 10,000 Model 3 cars per week by the end of 2018, it is only reasonable to assume that the design basis for the Fremont production line did not include a 24/7 operation to produce only half of that number. It is reasonable to assume therefore, that the 5,000/week capacity was originally based on no more than a 2-shift operation.

Adding a third shift will add about 2,500 workers at $80,000 per year, which works out to $800/car. Adding some extra overheads and allowing for lower efficiency on the graveyard shift, I estimate a margin decrease of $1,000/car versus the margins that were originally estimated when the car was designed.

Capital write-offs

There will also be some one-time write-offs of capital, I don’t see how that can be avoided. The conveyors that were removed must be written off, along with any of the automated equipment that is now obsolete. Investors should expect that Tesla will take a non-cash write off in both Q1 and Q2. GAAP losses will therefore be higher than most of the analysts are predicting for both Q1 and Q2.

Tesla will take this one-time write-off instead of writing off the equipment costs over the car’s production period because will be better to take a one time hit to make the future margins look better.

Expect also that capital costs for the Model 3 will be increased because the modifications to the conveying systems, the production line and the Gigafactory equipment will all add cost to the project.

Future production

The biggest effect of moving from a highly automated line to a more manual operation will be a limitation on future production. Instead of a design rate of 10,000 cars per week, as envisaged by Musk in 2017, the line will now be limited to the “granny with her walker” production rate of 5,000 (possibly 6,000) cars per week.

That means that the Model Y cannot be produced on the same line as the Model 3 at Fremont and will require a new factory and 2 to 3 years before it can go into production.

It is possible that Tesla can “manufacture” a positive cash flow in Q3 (Bill Cunningham explains how this can be done), and a non-GAAP profit in Q4,2017 (my own article explains that possibility). However, that will be the end of Tesla’s high growth period. Automotive revenue will fall in Q1,2017 because sales of the high priced, high margin variants of the Model 3 will be replaced by the lower margin cars, and there will be no way to increase volume to make up for those lower margins.

I know that some bullish contributors and commenters on SA think they can extrapolate Tesla’s past growth rates to forecast future growth.

Last week I shot 104 at the golf course, this week I shot 90. Extrapolating those numbers would give me a 76 next week and a 62 the week after. Does anyone want to bet on me to win the Masters next year? Extrapolating Tesla’s production is about as relevant as extrapolating my golf scores.

Tesla is priced as a growth company on a par with the likes of Netflix and Amazon. Investors need to consider what will happen to the share price when the growth stops in 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short via 2020 puts