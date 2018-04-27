Goldilocks Risk Management And Living Without Sequence Risk

With no sequence risk, market fear is lessened and because lifestyle expenses are matched to risk-free income, the client may feel more confortable spending according to the plan.

There are just two pedals to run a systematic withdrawal plan, a go pedal for taking more market risk, and a stop pedal for withdrawing less.

As some would have it, retirement planning is pretty straightforward. Get a million dollars, preferably more. The more the better. Invest in a balanced portfolio that doesn't scare you too much. Google a point-and-click Monte Carlo retirement calculator on the web and spend the 4.25% or similar amount each year as indicated. $42,500 per million per year plus Social Security and pensions. That's pretty much it. The basic robo-retirement plan.

This is the essence of systematic withdrawal from a total return portfolio, which is a unitary method for extracting retirement income from an investment portfolio. Unitary because it uses one mechanism, withdrawals from a total return portfolio, to manage all the financial risk a retiree faces.

Goldilocks Risk Management - Not Too Much, Not Too Little

In its purest form, a systematic withdrawal plan puts all the plan's eggs in one basket, the total return portfolio. Retirement savings is protected by taking some risk for growth, but not too much. Expenses are covered by taking withdrawals from the same pot, but not so much that the pot empties too soon.

Rather than separately managing the various risks retirees face, systematic withdrawal increases risk. Withdrawing from the pot when its value is falling in a down market adds sequence risk to the mix, which can impair portfolio recovery, causing the portfolio to deplete in mid-retirement. It is a Goldilocks plan, and the wealthier Goldilocks is, the better it works.

To counter this unitary planning risk, systematic withdrawal uses Monte Carlo simulation to calculate the odds of funding success to allay the fear people might feel when they invest their life savings in risky assets in the stock market. No matter how balanced the portfolio, some part of the savings they need to generate retirement income in addition to Social Security and any pensions is at risk in a total return portfolio. This can be particularly worrying if their savings are a little thin compared to their expected needs.

Nobody runs completely out of money, at least we hope no one who might be reading this. There will still be some Social Security, and maybe some home equity leveraged in a reverse mortgage. The issue is that a portfolio failure may change a client's life, require a significant downsizing, expense reductions, maybe bankruptcy late in life, and in the case of those needing long-term care, perhaps spending their last days in a Medicaid facility (i.e., the poor house). No one wants her retirement to follow that arc.

It is well understood that stocks are risky and that the distribution of annual returns is unpredictable, non-normal, and subject to wide dispersion, even "over the long-run." So a Monte Carlo spaghetti chart showing that returns might be a fraction of or many times more than the average return doesn't show much that isn't already well known.

How Systematic Withdrawal Works

There are just two pedals to run a systematic withdrawal plan, a go pedal for taking more market risk, perhaps by using market timing techniques or some method for picking winners to make the portfolio grow more than and hopefully beat the market, and a stop pedal for withdrawing/spending less to stop the bleeding when the market slumps. The stop pedal works pretty much as expected, the go pedal not so much.

The Achilles heel of this approach is that spending from the portfolio during market declines realizes losses that require higher than market gains in order to recover. A significant decline can cripple the portfolio, permanently impairing its ability to provide expected withdrawals.

The consequences of sequence risk can change a client's life for the worse. If things go well and stay within the guardrails, a client's money should last as long as he lives, unless he lives a very long time. If a client gets lucky picking winners or timing the market, his life might change for the better. The consequences of the first outcome, failure caused by sequence risk, are potentially more severe than the third outcome, getting lucky, is likely to be beneficial. Most retirees would settle for the middle outcome, that their money lasts as long as it needs to. That is the veritable definition of a comfortable retirement.

There are four key uncertainties / risks in retirement that are at the core of retirement planning:

Length of life (longevity risk): how long must the money last? Returns (income risk): how much will savings grow even while it is being spent? Expenses (spending risk): how much will living expenses be, especially unexpected expenses? Time value of money (inflation risk): how will inflation impact expenses and returns?

No one knows the future or answers to any of these questions, especially over the next ten, twenty or thirty years that a retirement plan must consider. Ideally, the plan should determine the client's exposures to each of these risks and use an effective method to manage each successfully.

Back to the unitary nature of systematic withdrawal. With just a go pedal and a stop pedal and all that uncertainty, a systematic withdrawal plan needs some measure of the probability that the chosen withdrawal rate will not deplete the portfolio too soon. Practitioners use Monte Carlo simulation to determine how hard to push the go and stop pedals. Typical Monte Carlo charts look like this:

This kind of simulation shows how each of some number of random year-to-year returns, say a thousand, minus a chosen annual withdrawal amount plus an inflation factor, affect the portfolio balance over a 30 year period representing age 65 to age 95. The trick is to pick a low enough annual withdrawal that only a small number, say 4%, 5% or 6%, of the randomized sequences of annual returns fails to span the period. Of course, no one knows what a safe number is - it varies with the basic uncertainties listed above and the specifics of an individual's situation and balance sheet, which are generally not part of this kind of analysis.

Instead of using personal data, Monte Carlo simulation is driven by an expected average portfolio return and a standard deviation (volatility) that provides the randomized oscillation around the average. Typically these studies use average historical returns, which go back about 140 years, so the historical average used as the input to the process is based on far less data then the typical Monte Carlo study itself generates. It is inherently a low-resolution process that upsamples the limited available historical data statistically.

The study above shows that with the expected returns, volatility, and withdrawal amount, the plan succeeds (does not run out of money) 94% of the time-which means 60 times out of 1,000, it does run out. It also shows that the range of final portfolio balances might be anywhere between minus $300,000 to plus $4 million, while crossing below zero as early as age 88 (23 years after inception).

Withdraw a larger percentage and the spaghetti plot will dip lower sooner with a higher failure rate. Withdraw a smaller percentage, the whole thing shifts up and the failure rate becomes vanishingly smaller. Being wealthy clearly shifts the odds in favor of the client since the withdrawal rate will be smaller, and the plot will float higher and higher with increasing relative wealth.

Interestingly, the stop pedal (withdrawals) has more effect than the go pedal (maximizing returns) in improving the odds. The more risk loaded into the simulation to increase returns, the higher the volatility, the lower the success rate. Somewhere just above 30% equity exposure in the portfolio, the impact of additional market risk levels off, putting the focus on the withdrawal percentage.

Change the equity allocation of the portfolio 10% or 20% or 30%, and the probabilities change slightly. Change the withdrawal amount a few thousand dollars - a fraction of 1% - and the probabilities change dramatically.

In the face of all the uncertainty, 94% sounds comforting and reassuring, especially considering the average ending value of all the simulation runs is north of a million dollars, more than the starting portfolio value. It is certainly better than the odds at blackjack, which favor the house by 8%.

But there is a behavioral mirage lurking in this result. A simulation that shows a range of outcomes that extends from -33% to +425% of original capital clearly indicates the inescapable uncertainty at the heart of retirement planning. The Monte Carlo chart does a better job of showing the risks retirees face than the systematic withdrawal method it models does in managing those risks.

Someone who is not as well-funded as those that think more about their legacy than their expenses will probably spend a good part of their retirement wondering whether taking this trip or that one, or eating out too often, or spending too much on their daughter's wedding will lead to the poorhouse in their old age. Their cars get older and older. Without a solid, secure plan to support their lifestyle expenses, many seniors are afraid to spend their savings, trying to keep their balance up and the looming risk of 4% or 6% failure at bay. They forgo many small and some large pleasures along the way.

Managing Risk to Lifestyle Instead of Market Returns



Managing the risk to a client's lifestyle, not achieving great market returns, is the most important part of a retirement plan. Market returns may or may not be good or bad, but lifestyle expenses most assuredly will need to be paid. Having a solid plan that can pay the bills year in and year out for the rest of a retirement beats taking risk in the market and hoping for the win. Safety trumps probability.

How to increase the likelihood of a comfortable retirement without exposing the whole retirement plan to sequence risk? Build a plan using four portfolios, not just one, each designed to effectively manage a different set of risks that could otherwise derail the plan.

The Lifestyle Floor Portfolio-67%



The first is typically the largest and most important portfolio-the lifestyle floor portfolio designed to provide the annual retirement income needed each year to cover expenses not covered by Social Security, pensions, and other income sources.

The size of this portfolio comes from the household balance sheet. The future cash flows for income (SS + pensions) and expenses (including debt repayment and taxes) is calculated out to age 95 and discounted by the risk-free rate (10-yr Treasury). The difference between the two is the present value of the amount of total savings needed to cover future expenses not covered by SS, pension and other income. This is the lifestyle floor that must come from savings.

As an example, assume that the lifestyle floor works out to be $1,200,000 of $1,800,000 of investable savings-about 67%. This is invested in a TIPS bond ladder sized to the amount needed from savings each year, building it out about ten years, and adding a year from reserve floor funds each year thereafter.

The client will always have ten years of future income locked in and maturing each year to cover expenses-while hedging away inflation risk, credit risk, and market risk. Essentially, the lifestyle floor is covered risk free. And the client now has an annual metric for managing spending. It can be adjusted in future years if necessary, but there's no uncertainty about the income that is built into the ladder. The real yield-to-maturity is known when the ladder is built.

If someone starts building the ladder one year at a time starting at age 55, buying at the 10 year sweet spot on the TIPS yield curve, he will have ten years of retirement income already set up when he retires at age 65.

Most importantly, with lifetime income locked in ten years in advance, there is no sequence risk.

The Longevity Portfolio-11%



For the second portfolio, about 10% of the lifestyle floor - $120,000 in this case - is invested in QLAC deferred income annuities that begin paying out at age 80 or 85 to manage longevity risk. These insurance contracts are bought with tax-deferred savings (IRAs) and reduce RMDs (required minimum distributions that begin at age 70.5) and further defer taxes until they begin paying out ten or fifteen years later.

More importantly, QLACs provide lifetime income that cannot be outlived at the end of the plan when portfolio failure risk is highest. These contracts are commonly called longevity insurance to distinguish them from much riskier and expensive variable annuity investment products.

Part of longevity risk management is also delaying the higher paying Social Security benefit to provide the survivor a higher level of inflation-adjusted benefit for as long as they live.

Managing long-term care is also part of the longevity puzzle. A portion of the lifestyle floor is used to buy a joint or separate long term care policies, whether conventional or asset-backed hybrid life/LTC policies with fixed premiums, to further protect the lifestyle of a surviving spouse if the first to die requires expensive long term care that might otherwise deplete the savings of the survivor. Depending on client circumstances, this might be another 4%-8%. In this example, $80,000, or 4.4% is allocated to managing long-term care risk.

The total portfolio allocation in this example for longevity and long term care insurance is $200,000, about 11% of the $1,800,000 total, carved out of the lifestyle floor portfolio which drops by 11% from 67% to 56%.

The Spending and Reserves Portfolio-5.5%



The third portfolio is designed to manage both liquidity and unexpected expense risk. Typically this is 1-1/2 to 2 times the annual amount needed from savings net of Social Security, pensions, and other income to cover annual expenses. The spending and reserves portfolio allows immediate access to cash for emergencies as well as a bridge year-to-year for annual expenses while the lifestyle floor income matures.

Together with the ten years of income built into the lifestyle floor portfolio, the spending and reserves portfolio provides assurance that cash will always be available both for everyday expenses and for emergencies, regardless of market conditions. There is no sequence risk, no exposure to market losses, and virtually no liquidity risk with this arrangement, at least over the rolling ten year span of the lifestyle floor retirement income ladder.

This portfolio manages liquidity risk by avoiding market and credit risk. It avoids inflation risk by being limited in size and time horizon. In this example, at 2x annual expenses of $50,000, the $100,000 (5.5%) in this portfolio is a safe but limited reserve amount allocated to cash, which helps to cap the tendency of retirees to hold too much cash, hampering the safe, hedged investment in the lifestyle floor and in the growth and legacy upside portfolios.

Typically spending and reserves is split 50/25/25 between a prime money market account (50%), now paying about 1.65%, and a rolling 2-yr CD ladder (25%/25%), paying about 2.6%.

The Growth and Legacy Upside Portfolio-27.5%



The four-portfolio retirement planning process described here ends where systematic withdrawal starts and stops - with investment in risky assets for the long-term growth and legacy upside portfolio. There is also a significant difference in how these portfolios are constructed.

The total return portfolio used in systematic withdrawal is based on "risk-tolerance," which essentially adds stock risk until the individual's fear of loss says "stop," even though, as shown above, after about 30% stocks, probabilities are not greatly affected. Living on the edge of fear may not the best way to enjoy a secure, comfortable retirement.

The growth and legacy upside portfolio is different. Based on the math from the individual's household balance sheet, the growth and legacy upside portfolio is the amount above the lifestyle floor that can be safely exposed to market risk for long-term growth without jeopardizing the lifestyle floor. In this example, the growth and legacy upside portfolio is about $495,000 - the 27.5% that remains after the 56% lifestyle floor, 11% longevity, and 5.5% spending and reserve portfolios are set up.

Since the floor is covered, longevity is insured, and liquidity is established out over ten years, there is no sequence risk that could impair lifestyle. As a result, the growth and legacy upside portfolio is 100% allocated to stocks, typically a low-cost indexed global equity market portfolio that diversifies away business risk and delivers market returns year in and year out.

Clients need not fear market downturns because they will not impact their lifestyle, since the retirement income needed to cover their lifestyle is protected by the risk-free bond ladder in the lifestyle floor portfolio, not by systematic withdrawals from a total return portfolio that is half risky assets.

Why Not Use Monte Carlo Simulation?

The short answer to the question, "why not use Monte Carlo simulation in retirement planning?" is straightforward. There is a more effective way to manage retirement income than systematic withdrawal and Monte Carlo simulation.

Monte Carlo simulation does not remove the risk of ruin in a unitary total return portfolio. It is meant to show how much the odds (luck) favor a good outcome, but the risk of failure is still there.

A retirement plan based on the household balance sheet and four risk management portfolios does not need probability simulation. The risk-free real yield-to-maturity of the retirement income ladder in the lifestyle floor portfolio is known at purchase. Longevity insurance provides known additional income that cannot be outlived. The spending and reserves portfolio provides liquidity for unexpected expenses. Only the risk capacity on the balance sheet - the amount that is not needed to cover the lifestyle floor - is exposed to market risk for growth. There is no sequence risk to simulate.

In our example, the four portfolios look like this:

Lifestyle Floor Portfolio 56% $1,000,000 TIPS bond ladder Longevity Portfolio 11% $200,000 Delayed Social Security, QLACS and LTC insurance Spending & Reserves Portfolio 5.5% $100,000 50% prime money market,

25%/25% two-year rolling CD ladder Growth & Legacy Upside Portfolio 27.5% $500,000 Low-cost indexed global equity market portfolio Total $1,800,000

With no sequence risk, market fear is lessened. Because lifestyle expenses are matched to risk-free income, the client may feel more confortable spending according to the plan, including accessing upside assets for discretionary or legacy purposes, rather than holding back for fear of running out of money.

Instead of worrying about the market and the probabilities of success and failure, the client may be able to put financial concerns in perspective and enjoy a comfortable retirement occupied with more pleasurable and meaningful activities.

