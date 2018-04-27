Closed-End Funds CLM And CRF: Reverse Splits Skew Past Results

If looking at just past performance CLM and CRF both show very positive returns but with reverse splits in their history, this is skewed signicantly.

Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) and Cornerstone Total Return (CRF) are two funds that I would suggest to avoid. While they show yields of 17.92% for CRF and CLM showing a yield of 18.32%, this is simply unsustainable. Both funds use no leverage or use of options to generate income and the primary source of these high distributions are ROC and it is true destructive ROC, which means they are paying your money back out to you monthly.

CLM has $609.965 million in assets with an inception date all the way back to June 23, 1987. The fund has an investment objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities in the U.S. and around the globe. Using a balanced approach that includes "value" and "growth" investing to seek out companies at a reasonable price, without regard to sector or industry, with securities that demonstrate favorable long-term growth characteristics.

CRF is a relatively smaller fund at just $300.071 million assets and an inception date that goes back even further to May 16, 1973. Its investment objective is capital appreciation with current income as a secondary objective. They share the same strategy as CLM in looking at "value" and "growth" investment strategies to find what they believe are reasonable priced, with no regard on specific sector or industry but only securities that they believe show favorable long-term growth.

CLM currently sits at a 21.59% premium to its NAV with a current market price of $15.49 and a NAV price of $12.74. CRF similarly sits at a 24.68% premium while its share price is $15.41 and a NAV price of $12.36. While it is seemingly great that these funds pay out significant distributions you are essentially paying huge premiums over 20% for your own money back!

Let's look at CRF first:

Source - CEFconnect

While that large spike in late 2014 would typically be nice if it was an actual gain, it isn't, it was there because of a reverse split of 1 for 4. This also makes its performance shown on CEFconnect and even Morningstar skewed to seem like the last 10-year annualized returns are over 12%!

Source - CEFconnect

This looks fantastic but unfortunately it is just not true since the reverse split makes it appear that it actually did fantastic. When pulling up the monthly data from CEFconnect on 11/28/2014 the market price was at $4.85 and a NAV price of $4.78. That compares to the share price today of $15.41 and a NAV of $12.36, if you divide those by 4 to see the post reverse split prices you get a market price of $3.8525 for market and a NAV of $3.09. It is similar for CLM as well.

CLM charts are as followed:

Source - CEFconnect

CLM share prices on 11/28/2014 $5.16 with a NAV price of $5.25 translates to divided share prices today of $3.8725 and NAV of $3.185.

While both funds hold relatively attractive holdings from the tech sector like Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG), and others in their top holdings these reverse splits really mess with the data that is pulled. When they actually lost value since their reverse splits. I am not saying they do not have some return as some of the distribution is actually income and long-term gains that are paid out but they are not nearly what is shown above!

The 2014 reverse split of 1 for 4 is not even the first split as both funds had another reverse split in December 23, 2008 as a 1 for 2 split.

Distributions

Source - CEFconnect

This first distribution graph is for CRF. They did raise the distribution for 2018 and I do like to believe that when management raises a distribution, they are confident that they are able to achieve the distribution; that is not the case for CRF. They are just sticking to their managed distribution policy of paying out 21% of NAV. 2017 was truly a strong enough year that could even overcome the destructive ROC that Cornerstone pays out and increased its NAV to allow for the increase in the distribution for 2018. You will notice however, that since 2008 the distribution has been on a downward trend when adjusting for the split adjustment in 2014.

Source - CEFconnect

CLM's distribution history shows the same thing, although it looks a little different because prior to 2002 the fund had an annual payout policy. For 2018, CLM also had a distribution increase due to the 21% managed distribution policy. And again, for CLM the distribution has been in a downward trend since 2008 when not including 2018 and for split adjustment in 2014.

The fact is that these kinds of distribution rates are unheard of, and for good reason as these are not sustainable and in my opinion will continue to erode the NAV lower and lower until they potentially do another reverse split. At least they are honest as they provide this on their website.

Source - Cornerstone Distribution Policy

As you can see "During recent years, the Fund's investments made in accordance with its objective have failed to provide adequate income to meet the requirements of the managed distribution policy."

Source - Fund Website CLM

Source - Funds Website CRF

Additionally, when looking at their latest Section 19a notices that are provided from the fund websites. I noticed that they have a line as "Paid-in capital" which, I have never personally seen when looking at a CEF. I dug deeper into their dividend reinvestment plan for CLM and CRF to find out exactly how they get this "Paid-in capital."

What the description of the plan states is:

"when the Fund declares a Distribution the Agent, on the stockholder's behalf, will ((i)) receive additional authorized shares from the Fund either newly issued or repurchased from stockholders by the Fund and held as treasury stock("Newly Issued Shares") or ((ii)) purchase outstanding shares on the open market, on the NYSE American or elsewhere, with cash allocated to it by the Fund ("Open Market Purchases")"

So, in my opinion, this appears misleading by not referring to ROC as actual ROC. Either way, it has the same effect on the NAV. When new shares are issued, the NAV per share will fall accordingly to accommodate these additional shares that are issued.

Furthermore, the plan specifically states:

"Stockholders automatically participate in the Fund’s Plan, unless and until an election is made to withdraw from the Plan on behalf of such participating stockholder. Stockholders who do not wish to have Distributions automatically reinvested should so notify the Agent at P.O. Box 922, Wall Street Station, New York, New York 10269-0560. Under the Plan, the Fund’s Distributions to stockholders are reinvested in full and fractional shares as described below."

Meaning that the only way to get out of the reinvestment plan is to do so in writing to the address above.

While the dividend/share reinvestment plan is common in a lot of CEFs, I have never seen a CEF company classify ROC on a Section 19a as anything other than ROC; sometimes they will classify it as "Return of Capital or Other Capital Source((s))", but even then it is still under the ROC line and not a separate line. Another thing to note is that I have not seen that the plan is automatically participated in. In general, I have seen that you have to opt-in rather than an opt-out. This may just be a personal thing but I am not comfortable with how these two funds operate their reinvestment plans.

Conclusion

CLM and CRF are two funds that I would avoid, no reason to pay for 20%+ premiums to receive your money back when there are a lot better options out there to invest in. The returns seem extremely positive when the data is artificially skewed by reverse splits and distribution rates are way too good to be true in my opinion. No investor should be purchasing these funds today unless Cornerstone offered some very meaningful changes to its managed distribution policy that is more than a return of your own investment or additional shares issued for 85% of the distribution.

For me personally, when I look at a fund with a 10% distribution rate this tends to send up a red flag and requires more digging, when I see over 20%, that is almost a guarantee, an almost guarantee that it is impossible to attain. Remember that when something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

