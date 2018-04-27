Ensco - Key Takeaways From The First Quarter 2018

I recommend taking advantage of the recent rally and take some profit off the table now.

Total revenues declined to $417.0 million from $471.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Ensco missed on revenues and earnings as well. It was a weak quarter.

Ensco PLC - Semi-submersible Ensco 5005: Design: F&G L-1033 Enhanced Water Depth: Midwater: 1,000' - 4,499'.

Investment thesis

Ensco PLC (ESV) is one of my long-term offshore drillers, and I am confident the company will survive those severe headwinds that keep coming and coming.

A simple look at Ensco's fleet status released recently is very telling - I recommend to read it before analyzing the balance sheet - and suggests that a weak recovery in the jack-up segment has been set in motion, whereby the floaters' segment is still waiting quasi-motionless. Even the jack-up segment's so-called recovery is barely confined in two "hot" locations, which are the North Sea and the Middle East.

It is now apparent that the offshore drilling industry is experiencing the effect of a recurring dichotomy. A disconnect if you will.

While the industry is not showing sufficient signs of an expected offshore drilling recovery, which should be logical with the rise in oil prices well above $70 per barrel; we see the stock being buoyed by investors who often confuse a surge in oil prices with an increase in contracting. The earnings results today will reset the clock and show that the offshore drilling industry is not doing as well as the oil operators and present a weak balance sheet.

In fact, we have experienced the same move early this year, and it ended by a sharp retracement that may happen again now. Hence, I believe this recent rally may end up with the same correction when oil prices start to show some signs of fatigue again or eventually sooner if the market gets concerned by fundamentals.

Another negative that may hamper any recovery is that the day rates and profit margin are meager to entice oil majors and O&G companies to drill offshore again on projects that otherwise would not have been economical even two years ago.

Nevertheless, while ESV is an excellent long-term investment, it is a very volatile stock and should also be considered as an excellent trading tool. It is primarily due to the uncertainty surrounding the direction of the oil prices, the timing of this elusive recovery both in shallow and deep water, and the potential effect of the merger with Atwood that I still consider a costly mistake.

Thus, I recommend ESV as a hold for the long term. A cautious accumulation on any weakness under $5 for investors who own already an ESV holding, is an attractive strategy. Finally, I recommend taking advantage of the recent rally and take some profit off the table now.

ESV data by YCharts

Ensco - Balance sheet: The Raw Numbers

Ensco 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 1,164.0 1,059.0 1,012.0 828.3 814.0 909.6 548.2 504.6 471.1 457.5 460.2 454.20 417.0 Net Income in $ Million 324.7 260.3 292.0 −2,472.0 175.3 590.6 85.3 39.0 −25.7 −45.5 −25.4 −206.8 -140.1 EBITDA $ Million 595.3 522.5 566.5 −2,351.0 427.4 795.9 247.3 217.2 167.9 142.8 151.7 10.6 67.4 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 27.9% 24.6% 28.9% 0 21.5% 64.9% 15.6% 7.7% 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 1.38 1.11 1.24 −10.61 0.74 2.04 0.28 0.06 −0.09 0 −0.08 −0.59 -0.32 Operating cash flow in $ Million 459.0 427.8 375.1 425.1 233.1 567.1 195.8 83.5 104.6 25.9 89.1 39.8 39.5 Capital Expenditures in $ Million 397.1 516.8 531.9 173.7 158.1 51.3 46.1 66.7 28.6 50.0 141.5 62.6 269.3 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 61.9 −89.0 −156.8 251.4 75.0 515.8 149.7 16.8 −178.0 −24.1 −52.4 −22.8 -229.8 Cash and short term investments $ Billion 1.63 1.30 1.09 1.30 1.38 1.80 1.77 2.60 2.08 1.85 1.79 0.89 0.86 Total Long term Debt in $ Billion 6.13 5.93 5.90 5.87 5.86 4.91 4.70 5.27 4.94 4.75 4.75 5.10 4.99 Dividend per share in $ 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 231.9 232.2 232.5 232.5 232.5 284.6 298.6 300.4 300.6 300.9 438.1 426.3 433.6

Note: Most of the data indicated above come from Morningstar and company filings.

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues

Total revenues declined to $417.0 million from $471.1 million in the year-ago quarter. However, we notice in the chart above that a revenue stabilization driven by a nascent recovery in Jack-up is shaping up as evidenced by the recent fleet status. However, the last revenues were disappointing down 8.2% sequentially.

This period of "stabilization" is expected to take several quarters before we can eventually notice a slow revenue growth shaping up. Day rates are still an issue for the balance sheet and will put more pressure on margin in 2018. It is more noticeable with the jack-ups' segment than the floaters' segment right now because of the average contract duration.

Revenues for the floaters' segment were $259 million in the first quarter, down from $285 million a year ago. Revenues from the jack-ups' segment decreased 16.9% to $143 million from $172 million a year ago.

The company expects now $1.72 to $1.8 billion in revenues for 2018. Based on $1.76 billion (midpoint), 2018 revenues will be 4.5% lower than the ones realized in 2017 ($1.843 billion).

Total CapEx for 2018 will be approximately $475 million, significantly higher than in 2017 which will put pressure on the free cash flow which is a concern for me.

2 - Free cash flow



1-Y Trailing free cash flow, FCF, is now negative $329.1 million, which is not a surprise in this market environment.

After looking at the graph above, I do not understand why Ensco is still keeping a dividend of $0.04 per share on a yearly basis, at the cost of $17 million. While it is not a significant expense, it is still an unnecessary expense that should be eliminated until the market recovers.

ESV is not passing the FCF test. In fact, the 1Q'18 FCF concerns me due to elevated CapEx probably from the effect of the Atwood merger.

3- Quarterly backlog and commentary



Note: I believe the total backlog today is higher. The company announced that the Ensco 123, Ensco 140 and Ensco 141 had been contracted long-term, and I think the contract backlog should be approximately $3 billion. I assume a three 3-years contract at a day rate of $110k/d which represents about $360 million total.

The backlog is showing the same trend as the revenues with $2.7 billion. ESV has a robust jack-up backlog representing over 45% of the total backlog.

Note: The company indicated that the Semisub Ensco 7500, the Jack-ups 80 and 81 were sold in 1Q18 for scrap.

Chief Executive Officer and President Carl Trowell said in the press release:

During the first quarter, we achieved 99% operational utilization across our rig fleet and safety metrics in line with company records. In addition, ultra-deepwater drillship ENSCO DS-10 commenced its maiden contract offshore Nigeria, which places one of our highest-specification assets into service on a major offshore development in a key strategic market. Our track record of providing safe and efficient operations, coupled with a high-quality rig fleet, helped us win new work for several rigs including recently finalized three-year contracts for jackups ENSCO 108, ENSCO 140 and ENSCO 141 offshore Saudi Arabia that are expected to commence later this year.

4 - Net debt

ESV pro forma net debt is approximately $4.13 billion, including Atwood. It represents a net debt-to-capital ratio of 32%. Net debt-to-EBITDA ("TTM") is now 11.1x which is quite high but not concerning. It signifies that it will take an 11+ year to cover the debt. EBITDA TTM is now $372.5 million.

According to the company: Financial Position - 31 March 2018

$2.7 billion of contracted revenue backlog excluding bonus opportunities

$2.9 billion of liquidity

$0.9 billion of cash and short-term investments

$2.0 billion available revolving credit facility

No debt maturities until third quarter 2020 and only $236 million of debt maturing before 2024

$5.0 billion of long-term debt

$8.6 billion of Ensco shareholders' equity

32% net debt-to-capital ratio (net of $0.9 billion of cash and short-term investments)

ESV: Technical Analysis (Short term)

The stock jumped over 40% this month, and I believe we are pretty close to the pattern resistance. As I explained in my Investment thesis, ESV rallied in sympathy with the oil sector but presents a weak business outlook with a deteriorating backlog.

I see a repeat of what happened early 2018. However, if new contracts start to show up in the next few months, then I will have to look again at my trading strategy.

My thinking is that $6.25 (sell flag) is the resistance assuming a descending channel pattern using the high early January 2018 and the actual line support (in blue). If the resistance is not crossed (Breakout) ESV will retrace to its next support that I see at $5-$4.80 (Buy flag). However, if the $5-$4.80 resistance is crossed, then we may drop as low as $4.25 again.

Commentary:

Ensco is a solid offshore driller caught in a stubborn bearish cycle that will remain active until the market sees a revenue improvement. The company is putting in place a firm defensive financial position while waiting for a recovery, by reducing costs and re-organizing its debt and liquidity to survive comfortably the last leg of this bear market where the jack-up and the floaters market are improving.

The recent acquisition of Atwood, which is now completed, still worries me because of the nature of Atwood fleet. Ensco acquired an IDLE modern fleet which is not creating any significant cash flow and looks like a gamble for a V recovery that I do not see at all. Perhaps a U recovery taking shape in 2019.

Cash flow is paramount when it comes to an acquisition in this industry. I cannot understand what M. Trowell was thinking and how a majority of shareholders voted for this unreasonable deal? ATW was heading for bankruptcy and waiting six months or a year would have significantly changed the situation and price paid.

Conversely, Transocean (RIG) acquired seven Semi Submersibles from Songa Offshore, with four of them (modern) contracted and three old Semi Submersibles cold stacked. The four semi-submersibles are contracted until 2022 to 2024 at a day rate of $444/d to $490k/d (with the five-year SPS scheduled in 2020-2021).

Transocean evidently acquired cash flow, over $3.8 billion in firm contract with Statoil (NYSE: STO) with extensive priced options that can add $3.1 billion to the initial backlog. Ensco, on the other side, acquired many idle floaters and five jack-ups (only one operating) with a backlog under $200 million.

If the recovery hopefully materializes in H2 2018 and 2019, then Ensco will not suffer long-term from this ill-timed acquisition paid at a considerably higher value that I would have liked.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade actively ESV as well.