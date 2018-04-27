Eldorado Gold: Key Takeaways From Q1 Results

Despite a potential threat of a reverse split 1:5 -- which is always considered as a negative by the market --, I recommend accumulating the stock below $1.

On April 18, 2018, Eldorado received notice from the NYSE that it no longer met its $1 minimum share price requirement.

Eldorado Gold posted a gain of $8.718 million, or $0.01 per share, for the first quarter. Revenues were $131.91 million up 17.9% from a year ago and up 30% sequentially.



Skouries mine in Greece. Courtesy Eldorado Gold.

Investment Thesis

Eldorado Gold (EGO) is a mid-tier Canadian gold miner with several international operations. The company sought in vain to regain its footing after divesting its Chinese assets for nearly $1 billion and recently acquiring Integra Gold (with its flagship project called Lamaque in Quebec).

Unfortunately, the company has faced intense winds with a never-ending dispute with the new government of Greece and some additional technical issues in its major producing mine in Turkey called Kisladag. The latter is a low-grade, bulk-tonnage, open pit operation that has used heap leach for gold recovery, and has been open since 2006.

Those interferences resulted in a catastrophic impact on the stock price in October 2017. Since then, EGO had not recovered and had languished just above $1 up until the 4Q'17 results, when the stock tumbled another 12% to a low of $0.80 which now may force the company to implement a 1:5 reverse split late in 2018 to stay listed in the NYSE.

The reasons were simple:

The company reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017, which missed the analysts' expectation. Also, management indicated a total CapEx of approximately $1.1 billion from 2018 to 2020 (2018: $275 million; 2019: $310 million; 2020: $450 million), and finally a drop of 10% in reserves from 2016. However, while the first quarter 2018 looks enticing, the main issues are still pending.

I expect EGO to get back to a more logical valuation above $1 during H2 2018 assuming that the Greece impasse will be finally resolved and the permits are received.

Despite a potential threat of a reverse split 1:5 -- which is always considered as a negative by the market --, I recommend accumulating the stock below $1.

Presentation snapshot

Eldorado Gold is producing gold mainly from two mines in Turkey (76,669 Au oz. 1Q'18), and it has started Olympias II in Greece while advancing the Lamaque mine in Canada.

The company completed the sale of three mines in China in November 2016 and acquired Integra Gold on July 10, 2017 (Lamaque Project).

Eldorado Gold owns three projects in Greece: Skouries, Olympias, and Stratoni ("zinc"). Please read the last November 2017 company presentation here.

Production Quarterly went significantly down due to the Chinese assets sale and slowing production at Kisladag which is expected to produce about 40K oz. in 2019. Olympias which has been declared commercial on January 1, 2018, will show a significant production increase in 2018. Lamaque will be declared commercial in 1Q'19 with an estimated 117k oz., and increase to 135K oz. in 2020.

Eldorado Gold - balance sheet and gold production: The raw numbers

Eldorado Gold 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 116.23 114.74 111.88 82.74 95.35 101.44 131.91 Net Income in $ Million 20.74 −32.55 3.83 11.22 −4.18 −20.81 8.72 EBITDA $ Million 48.52 39.36 16.62 3.00 19.91 7.01 12.84 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 17.8% 0 3.4% 13.6% 0 0 6.6% EPS diluted in $/share 0.03 −0.05 0.01 0.02 −0.01 −0.03 0.01 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 59.9 48.9 47.8 −27.7 −7.0 14.9 22.9 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 85,6 91,2 73,8 75,0 91,8 105.2 67.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −25,7 −42,3 −26,1 −102,8 −98,8 -90.3 -44.1 Total Cash $ Million 403.8 911.5 687.8 530.2 545.0 484.5 463.8 Long term Debt in $ Million 591.0 591.6 591.8 592.7 593.2 593.8 594.3 Dividend per share in C$ 0,01 0,01 0,01 0,01 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 716.6 716.6 717.3 717.5 785.6 794.0 794.0 Eldorado Gold Production Au Oz 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Production gold Au Oz 117,782 103,144 75,172 63,692 70,053 84,054 89,374 AISC 890 880 791 846 925 1,104 878 Gold Price 1,335 1,211 1,222 1,262 1,290 1,280 1,333

Source: company filings and Morningstar/Gurufocus

Note: Capital Expenditure for 1Q'18 is $55.3 million

Source: Company filings.

EGO spent a total of $6.9 million on exploration programs during the quarter.

Balance sheet and Production discussion

1 - Revenues



It was a good quarter in general. Eldorado Gold posted a gain of $8.718 million, or $0.01 per share, for the first quarter. Revenues were $131.91 million up 17.9% from a year ago and up 30% sequentially. Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company was $8.7 million compared to $6.834 million from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2017. The revenues and income were better than expected by the market.

2 - Net debt



Total cash continues to deteriorate but at a slower pace. Total cash stands now at $463.8 million down from $687.8 million the same quarter last year after Eldorado Gold acquired Lamaque in Quebec. However, the company has still a very low net debt of $130.5 million.

Liquidity: The company holds $463.8 million in total cash, and term deposits, and $250 million in undrawn lines of credit at March 31, 2018.

3 - Free cash flow is negative due to CapEx requirements

EGO has minus 336 million in Free Cash Flow ("TTM") which explains why the company stopped paying a dividend starting 3Q'17. Hopefully, with the ramp-up at Olympias and production at Lamaque in 2019, the situation will get better.

4 - Gold production details

Production for the fourth quarter was 89,374 Au oz, up 18.9% year over year and 6.3% sequentially.

Note: Olympias Phase II commissioning was completed, and commercial production was achieved, on December 31, 2017.

2017 Reserves:

The company ended 2017 with proven and probable gold reserves of 392 million tonnes at 1.37 grams per tonne gold, containing 17.3 million ounces.

Note: Including 2,740 ounces from Lamaque pre-commercial production.

2018 outlook and new plans

In 2018 Eldorado expects to produce 290k-330k ounces of gold, including pre-commercial ounces from Lamaque. The forecast for cash costs is $580-630 per ounce.

Also, Eldorado Gold filed two pre-feasibility studies for Kisladag and Lamaque and an updated technical report for Skouries.

1 - At Kişladağ, the company intends to build a new mill with an estimated project capital of $490 million (including $378 million for the mill, $112 million for waste stripping, and $55 million in contingency). It is expected to generate an estimated after-tax project NPV of $434 million at a 5% discount rate, an IRR of 22.1%, and a payback period of 3.7 years.

2 - At Lamaque, the company intends to focus on the development of the Triangle deposit (one of the three currently identified deposits at Lamaque) and refurbishment of the previously producing Sigma mill. Estimated capital cost of $122 million plus $57 million of pre-commercial production costs, offset by $80 million in pre-commercial gold sales, for a net start-up capital of $99 million.

3 - The Skouries Updated Technical Report will be filed on March 29, 2018. The updated design reflects some of the best available control technology, a dramatically reduced environmental footprint and utilizes filtered dry stack tailings. Estimated capital cost of $689.2 million (including $87 million in contingency) to fully develop both the open pit and Phase I of the Skouries underground, generating an estimated after-tax project NPV $925 million at a 5% discount rate, an IRR of 21.2%, and a payback period of 3.4 years.

The company indicated the goal would be to get an annual gold production of 600K Au Oz by 2020.

These three technical reports for Lamaque, Kişladağ and Skouries lay the foundation of our path forward and enable us to outline a strong near-term growth profile. By moving the Lamaque project into operation and constructing a mill at Kişladağ, we expect to restore Eldorado Gold’s production to over 600,000 ounces per year. And this is before factoring in any production from the Skouries project in Greece.

Note: For the Tocantinzinho project in Brazil, the mining concession application is under review by the federal branch of the Mines Ministry and approval is expected this year.

Commentary

It was a good quarter overall and the company posted record revenues. Hellas Gold S.A., Eldorado's Greek subsidiary, received a positive ruling in the arbitration proceedings with the Greek Government. With this important positive conclusion, the company will continue to seek a collaborative dialogue with the Greek government to unlock the permits needed to proceed with Skouries and Olympias III.

New York Stock Exchange Minimum Share Price Requirement

One subject of a surprise at least for me was the announcement that the company expects to put to vote in June 21, a proposition to implement a reverse split 1:5 due to the fact that the company did not meet the $1 NYSE requirement.

New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") regulations stipulate that listed issuers must maintain a minimum average closing share price of US$1.00 per share calculated over a period of 30 consecutive trading days. On April 18, 2018, Eldorado received notice from the NYSE that it no longer met this requirement.

Eldorado anticipates that it will request shareholder approval at its 2018 Annual and Special Meeting, to be held on June 21, 2018, to effect a share consolidation with a ratio of 5-for-1 in order to regain compliance with the NYSE's continued listing requirements. The proposed share consolidation will be subject to receipt of shareholder approval and all necessary regulatory approvals, including from the NYSE and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

I am really puzzled by this announcement and here is why. Let's look at the 3-month chart below:

1 - EGO closed below $1 for the first time on March 24, 2018.

2 - EGO closed above $1 on April 13, 2018. EGO traded under $1 for 13 trading days which is well below 30 trading days. Because EGO closed above $1 on April 13, 2018, the 30 trading days count was reset to zero, right?

3 - EGO closed below $1 again on April 14, 2018, and has been trading below $1 until April 26, 2018, which means 11 trading days so far, well below the 30 trading days.

My question is why the company indicated that "On April 18, 2018, Eldorado received notice from the NYSE that it no longer met this requirement." which is usually issued after the 30 trading days below $1 have been confirmed?

Even if, somehow, we skip the close above $1 on April 13, 2018, the total trading days with a close below $1 -- including April 13, 2018 -- is only 25?

In fact, in my opinion, this notice from the NYSE is valid only because the 30-day average was below $1 just before April 14, 2018. Here is the rule:

Share Price Requirement The NYSE has a $1.00 minimum share price requirement. A listed company will fail to satisfy this requirement if the average closing price of its common stock is less than $1.00 over a period of 30 consecutive trading days. At the end of the 30-day period, the NYSE will notify the company and, if the company responds within 10 business days, it will be given six months to cure the deficiency. The company will regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement if its closing share price is at least $1.00 on the last day of the six-month period and its average closing share price was at least $1.00 over the preceding 30 trading days. If shareholder approval is required to take action to raise the bid price (i.e., a reverse stock split), the NYSE will grant an extension of the six-month period if the company is otherwise in compliance with the NYSE continued listing requirements.

Ambiguity: Yes, the 30-day average is below $1, but no, it has not been for a period of 30 consecutive trading days yet.

Furthermore, EGO will be granted a grace period of 180 days, in which the stock must regain compliance by trading above $1 (30-day average). Assuming that the stock cannot make it, then the company must implement a reverse split to regain compliance or be delisted.

I believe the earliest date for the reverse split is October 2018. However, if EGO gets above $1 the next few weeks, the clock will be reset again. I am really at a loss here and I believe a reverse split is still a low probability, especially if the company manages to get the permits still pending for the Greek assets.

Future CapEx requirements

One issue that the company will have to resolve very soon is how to finance the cost of the three main projects that are needed to achieve a production of 600K Oz by 2020.

It is approximately $1.1 billion including Skouries. Lamaque requirements are not an issue and should be covered by the cash on hand and future revenues. The point is more about the Kisladag mill project and of course, Greece.

Apparently, the company will have to divest non-core assets such as Tocantinzinho in Brazil and later the Certej Project in Roumania. Another potential would be to sell a stream to Franco Nevada (FNV) or Sandstorm Gold (SAND). I am not really in favor of more debt or equity financing for apparent reasons.

Finally, the creation of a joint venture ("JV") 50/50 for the Greek assets is probably the only viable solution for Eldorado Gold. Sadly, it can only be realized if the permits are issued, and the project starts smoothly on its way to completion, which is still elusive, at least until the actual government is replaced by a more friendly one.

Yes, of course, I would not mind if another strong miner acquires Eldorado Gold like Goldcorp (GG), Barrick Gold (ABX) or even Newmont Mining (NEM) in an all-share deal. However, I do not think it is feasible until the company solves the Greek issue for good.

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me on the gold sector. Thank you for your support; I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade EGO as well occasionally. I own a long position just above $1.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.