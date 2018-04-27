Lawyer Suing Herbalife Talks About His Experience With The Company And Other MLM Companies (Podcast)

In this podcast, Jones talks about MLM companies, the lawsuit and the FTC consent order on Herbalife.

The lawsuit has flown under the radar for the most part, reciving little to no media coverage.

Jason Jones (AKA The Salty Droid) is a lawyer that is currently Plaintiff counsel on a class action lawsuit against Herbalife, Inc that was filed in September of 2017.

An event that wasn't covered much in the mainstream media at all was the filing of a potential class-action lawsuit against Herbalife (HLF) in September 2017 that seeks damages from the company's in-person seminars and extravaganzas. The case is currently being litigated and has mostly just existed as a small footnote in Herbalife's annual report, without receiving much attention from - well, anybody.

One of the plaintiff counsel on this lawsuit is Jason Jones, a consumer advocacy lawyer from Columbus. Jones has a long history of writing on his own blog, The Salty Droid, seeking to expose companies he believes are scams and general consumer wrongdoing that the FTC doesn't have the time or the resources to mop up.

In my most recent podcast, I had a chance to talk to Jason about his ongoing case against Herbalife. He talks about the scripted process that many of these in person seminars use, he gave his take about why he doesn't care about the Wall Street side of the story and he offered his thoughts on the psychology behind some of these events - and how they compare to other in person live events held by organizations like the Church of Scientology and now-jailed Kevin Trudeau's former MLM, the Global Information Network [GIN].

For my entire interview, you can listen to the podcast at the link below.

Quoth the Raven #24 - Jason Jones Talks About Kevin Trudeau, Scientology and Herbalife

