Rice Midstream Partners: The EQM Merger Pushes Breakeven Into 2019 For Long-Term Investors

On April 26th, the "streamlining" transaction was detailed. Investors in RMP units owned before June 19, 2017 will most likely be sitting on a paper loss when the transaction executes.

In February 2018, EQT Corporation announced it would define a sum-of-the-parts plan. Still, Rice Midstream investors had no idea how their units would be valued.

The wait is over. Well, almost. Actually, not quite.

The Wait

In the summer of 2017, EQT Corporation (EQT) announced it would be acquiring Rice Energy. Unitholders in Rice Midstream Partners (RMP), the midstream partner for Rice Energy, felt abandoned with their fate left undetermined. Just two weeks prior, Rice Energy had promised an accelerated dropdown of some of its midstream assets from the Rice Midstream Holdings subsidiary to Rice Midstream Partners. These dropdowns were to fund a 20% compound annual growth rate in Rice Midstream Partners distributions through 2023. With the Rice Energy acquisition, those assets would eventually, instead, belong to EQT Midstream Partners (EQM).

Analysts predicted EQT Midstream Partners would eventually acquire Rice Midstream Partners. But, there were no hints as to when or for how much. In the meantime, Rice Midstream unitholders continued to collect growing distributions. Initially, many misunderstood whether Rice Midstream Partners would be able to grow its business. But, Rice Energy was wholly dependent on Rice Midstream Partners in the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. And, EQT stated from the start it intended to “focus near-term development efforts substantially” in Washington and Greene counties, the heart of the Marcellus shale.

In mid-February, during the EQT fourth quarter earnings call, management shared it would announce a “sum of the parts” plan by the end of February. This “sum of the parts” plan referred to a merger of EQT's midstream business with Rice Midstream Partners. Less than one week later, the company announced it would be spinning off a new midstream business. The new company will be the third largest natural gas gathering system in the United States. More than half of its projected revenue will come from long-term firm reservation charges. Existing contracts had a weighted average life of 16 years.

Despite a three-step plan, there was still no information about how Rice Midstream Partners would be valued. The wait continued.

The Announcement

Alongside the release of first quarter results on April 26th, the long-awaited "streamlining" announcement came. EQT Midstream Partners will acquire the retained midstream assets of EQT Corporation for cash of $1.15 billion and 5.9 million common units of EQM. It will also acquire Gulfport Energy’s (GPOR) 25% ownership in the Strike Force Gathering System, a joint venture originally formed between Gulfport and Rice Energy. EQT Midstream Partners will pay Gulfport Energy $175 million in cash. EQT Midstream Partners and Rice Midstream Partners will merge with RMP unitholders receiving units of EQM at a ratio of .3319 to 1. The transaction is based on an approximate 10% premium to the closing prices of RMP and EQM on April 25, 2018 of $18.82 and $62.24, respectively.

($18.82 * 1.1) = $20.70 / $62.24 = .3326

On June 19th, 2017, when the triggering announcement was released, Rice Midstream Partners' share price fell to as low as $16.87. So, an exchange valued at $20.70 represents a return of 22.7% off the low (excluding distributions). However, the last closing price prior to the announcement was $24.36 and that same $20.70 would represent a loss of 15% from that point. In fairness, Rice Midstream Partners unitholders have received distributions totaling $0.8442 per unit since the announcement and will receive another $0.3049 on May 15th. Therefore, the paper loss shrinks to 10.3%. At the same time, for those who may have jumped on the low, the gain swells to 29.5%.

Dealing With A Paper Loss

Since many long-term investors in Rice Midstream Partners may now realize they will be sitting on a paper loss, it is prudent to determine how long it may take to break even before succumbing to taking a real loss.

EQT Midstream Partners announced a distribution of $1.065 per unit to be paid May 15th. It has grown its distribution at a quarterly rate of $0.04 to $0.045 over the past six quarters from $0.85 to $1.065. With the announcement, the company projected the distribution for 2018 would be $4.50. Probably not coincidentally, distributions of $1.065, $1.105, $1.145 and $1.185 total $4.50.

The merger transaction is expected to immediately be accretive to distributable cash flow. As such, EQT Midstream Partners is projecting growth of 15% to 20% for several years on its annual distribution. Accordingly, the projection for 2019 is $5.29 and for 2020 is $6.21.

Rice Midstream Partners had 102.3 million units outstanding. To exchange these, EQT Midstream will have to supply approximately 34 million units. Adding this to the 5.9 million units being supplied to EQT Corporation and the 80.61 million units now outstanding for EQT Midstream equates to a total of approximately 120.5 million units. After the transaction is completed, EQT Midstream does not expect to issue more units at least through 2020. This expectation helps support the projected distribution rates.

Therefore, an RMP investor with 100 units will most likely receive 33 units of EQM assuming partial units are cashed out. For the sake of example, assume the initial cost for the 100 units was $2,450 at some point before June 2017. After the merging transaction, the same investor will have 33 units valued at approximately $62 per unit for $2,046. As mentioned above, from June 2017 through the closing date, the RMP units will have accumulated $114.91. The cash for partial units should total approximately $11.80. At the point of the merger, the loss would be approximately ($277.29).

For the remainder of 2018, the 33 units of EQM should tally distributions of $36.465, $37.785 and $39.105 for an approximate total of $113.355. If there's no price appreciation at all through 2018, the paper loss at year-end will still be approximately ($163.94). Using the projection for 2019's distribution of $5.29, the 33 units will earn $174.57 and finally offset the paper loss.

Thus, with zero price appreciation, it is likely Rice Midstream investors who purchased units before June 19, 2017 will have to hold through 2019 just to reach breakeven. Obviously, any share price appreciation after the merger could shorten the timeframe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RMP,GPOR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in RMP and GPOR and will eventually own shares in EQM.