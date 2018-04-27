Healthcare Operators: Which Has The Best Portfolio?

Analyzing senior housing REITs can be tricky business. They have their hands in so many aspects of senior care that it is necessary to look at each smaller component of their portfolio individually in order to make sound investment decisions about the company as a whole. My intent today is to do that by taking a long, hard look at the senior living operating portfolios of Welltower (WELL) and Ventas (VTR) to determine which has the better assets.

Investing in healthcare in general is more about the future than it is about the past. Specifically as it relates to senior living operating assets, also known as RIDEA assets (REIT Investment Diversification and Empowerment Act of 2007), healthcare REITs are banking on an aging population to realize considerable financial upside through higher occupancy and rental rate increases in their senior living properties. My most recent article went into some detail about the RIDEA: what it is, it's advantages and disadvantages, and how RIDEA operators have been doing the last few years. Please read that article here for context, but in short I challenged the idea that RIDEA will end up being lucrative in the future since it hasn't shown outperformance in the recent past. But what if I am wrong? What if the outsized risk of RIDEA does result in phenomenal returns? Today my aim is to see which REIT would benefit the most if that came to be, and how investors can position their portfolios accordingly. Under the microscope are the two major players in RIDEA, Welltower and Ventas.

Return on Investment

Under RIDEA, the REIT gets to invest financially in the property operations to try and capture upside through attracting new tenants (occupancy) and having a justification to raise rates or charge initially high rates due to awesome service and reputation. From a logical standpoint, those properties that have the best service will receive positive ratings and reviews that will attract more tenants. Word of mouth referrals is integral: if tenants are happy they will bring family and friends. Tenant happiness is a result of clean and orderly grounds, friendly and competent employees/management, nice facilities, and good food, among other things. With RIDEA, the REIT gets to fund those things using a third party REIT subsidiary (property managers). If they buy the best stuff, that property will get good results. Here is what WELL and VTR have to say about the types of things they spend money on, hoping to attract new tenants and have reason to raise rates:

Ventas - "Property-level operating expenses related to our senior living operations segment include labor, food, utilities, marketing, management and other costs of operating the properties. "

Welltower - "... expenses include, but are not limited to, property-related payroll and benefits, property management fees paid to operators, marketing, housekeeping, food service, maintenance, utilities, property taxes and insurance."

So, how do we determine who is spending their money the wisest? It would stand to reason that those REITs that get the most income out of their investment in these things has hired the best third-party manager, which could result in overall outperformance in coming years. Below is a table showing a return ratio (NOI/expenses) expressed as a percentage indicating the return on expenditures, or income earned after all expenditures have been subtracted:

2015 2016 2017 Ventas 49.8 48.6 47.5 Welltower 47.1 46.3 45.9

It is clear from this table that VTR is performing best according to this metric, followed close behind by WELL. This would indicate that Ventas is getting the most NOI out of the property level expenditures they incur. For every dollar they spend on the property, they are getting that dollar back plus almost 50 cents for three years running. The managers that they have hired are making investments that are resulting in a higher rate of return, which returns will only increase as occupancy and rent rise. But this is just one measure among several others that need to be looked at before coming to a more durable conclusion.

Past Performance

In my last article, I included the following chart displaying the four year performance of WELL and VTR. I present it here again, with different items to take note of:

WELL 2014 2015 2016 2017 SSNOI NNN % Change 2.6 3.3 2.8 2.8 NNN Occupancy (%) 87.7 87.2 86.5 85.8 Inflation 1.6 0.1 1.3 2.1 SSNOI RIDEA % change 7.3 3.3 3.4 2.5 RIDEA Occupancy 90.3 91 88.7 86.5 % Portfolio RIDEA (NOI) 32 31 34 40

VTR 2014 2015 2016 2017 SSNOI NNN % change 3.7 5.8 3.7 3.7 NNN Occupancy (%) 88.3 88.2 88.2 86.6 Inflation 1.6 0.1 1.3 2.1 SSNOI RIDEA % Change 4.5 2.3 2.3 1.3 RIDEA Occupancy 91.1 91.2 90.3 88.3 % portfolio RIDEA (NOI) 33 32 30 28

*Tables compiled by author from company earnings call transcripts and 10Ks

A few notable items:

At both companies, occupancy has held up better in the operating portfolio than in the NNN portfolio. It would appear as though the investments to attract tenants is working out. Or, the SHOP portfolio has better location than the NNN portfolio. In spite of having WORSE occupancy in the operating portfolio each year, Welltower's RIDEA assets performed WAY better than VTR in each year observed. They maintained an average spread of 152 bps above VTR's SS growth from year to year. As was discussed previously, I don't think it is because of outstanding third-party managers, which I gave the edge to VTR from the ratio I calculated above. So if it isn't occupancy and it isn't management, is has to be rent. WELL commands higher rents as a result of their operating properties being in more affluent areas, which we will get into later. The RIDEA component as a percentage of VTR's total portfolio has been shrinking. This could be a combination of several factors: 1) RIDEA has been underperforming the NNN segment for years so the NOI from NNN has outpaced RIDEA 2) perhaps management recognizes the lackluster performance of RIDEA and so they aren't focusing on growing that aspect.

On a historical basis, the SHOP portfolio at WELL has performed better than the SHOP portfolio at VTR. While what has happened historically is no guarantee of what has happened in the past, in can nonetheless be used to track trends that give us good clues as to what the future may look like. The trends are stronger at WELL. The next section will serve to show which company has positioned their portfolio the best to take advantage of the future.

Occupancy

The entire premise of RIDEA is built on the idea that the REIT gets to enjoy the upside associated with better occupancy and charging more for rent. They achieve these ends by attracting new tenants to the property and taking good care of those tenants they already have (so no one gets mad when their rent gets raised). But property operations aside, location is a big deal. If the property isn't located in a densely populated place that has a lot of senior citizens looking to retire, there will be no new tenants to attract.

For a population to draw from, we look at MSA's, or Metropolitan Statistical Areas, an acronym you might have seen in company presentations. An MSA, according to Wikipedia, "is a geographical region with a relatively high population density at its core and close economic ties throughout the area" or, "one or more adjacent counties or county equivalents that have at least one urban core area of at least 50,000 population, plus adjacent territory that has a high degree of social and economic integration with the core as measured by commuting ties." Natural, REITs would want to target these areas that have lots of people. According to company presentations, Welltower derives 94% of their senior housing operating NOI from top 31 MSAs, while Ventas pulls 72% of their senior housing NOI from top MSAs. Edge goes to Welltower. But if we really want to get into the weeds and see why this is, we have to take a closer look at the senior population in these areas. A senior housing property is good for nothing if it is in a Neverland-esque demographic, even if a billion people live there. This can be broken down into two components: current senior population (over 65), and projected senior population growth. From articles you can read here, here, and here, I compiled a list of MSA's that currently have the highest percentage of seniors.

MSA's (Rank) Senior Concentration(national average= 13.3) WELL SHOP properties/units VTR SHOP properties/units Tampa (18) 18.5 3/905 1/66 Pittsburg (26) 18.1 2/194 1/99 Tucson (53) 17.7 4/573 4/538 Miami (7) 17 1/325 1/100 Buffalo (50) 16.7 0 1/118 Total 10/1997 8/921

Clearly, WELL has the upper hand, by about 1000 units. The WELL portfolio in these top senior population MSA's more than doubles what VTR has. The management team at WELL has made wise acquisition decisions and understands the importance of location.

But the above table only represents current populations. Both companies also report projections on how much the 75+ population will grow in the next five years around their properties. The results here significantly favor WELL also:

WELL VTR 75+ growth 14.1% 12.3%

*Tables compiled by author. Note: The five year growth for WELL is projected 2018-2023 using data from Claritas. For VTR the data is for 2017-2022 and they used Nielson data. I am reported what the companies chose to report in their company presentations here and here.

So we see that not only does WELL have a better presence in those areas that currently have plenty of old people, but that are also projected to have their senior population grow more in those areas where they have a footprint.

Rent

Occupancy is of course a big deal. But even if you have an enormous senior population to draw from, if they don't have money to spend they aren't going to pay for senior living and be able to afford rent increases every year. Whoever operates in more affluent areas will naturally be able to charge higher initial rents and command better rent increases. The people in those areas are in a better financial position to afford a retirement community. Reference the following as it relates to the areas in which both companies have operating assets:

SHOP financial demographics: WELL VTR Median Household Income $92,235 $81,343 Median Housing Value $531,238 $441,484

WELL absolutely blows VTR out of the water in these aspects. Income and housing values are higher at WELL by double digits, 13% and 20% higher respectively. This area affluency translates to a lot more revenue per occupied room (REVPOR) at WELL:

as of 4Q2017 WELL VTR monthly REVPOR $6,891 $5,730

*Tables compiled by author

WELL earns 20% more revenue PER MONTH on every occupied room than VTR. This is why in spite of slightly lower occupancy as mentioned earlier, the operating portfolio at Welltower has been performing head and shoulders above Ventas for years.

Finally, recall also that RIDEA has CAPEX requirements, so the average age of the facilities you have to spend money on is important as older properties will require more money to maintain and keep attractive for current and potential tenants. Here too, WELL wins:

WELL VTR Average Property Age in years 15 18

As it relates to rent and expenses, WELL is in a much better position than VTR. The substantially higher rent that they command more than compensates for lower occupancy, at least for now, while the slightly lower building age should translate to fewer capital expenditures.

The Future

In the short term, it is useful to observe what management is projecting at each company. Logically, the people that know the business the best are the current managers. Hearing what they say about the near future provides insights for wise portfolio positioning over the long term:

2018 projections Occupancy Rent growth Expense Growth SS growth WELL 50-100 bps decline 3% 3-4% 0 to 1.5% VTR 200 bps decline 3% 4% -1 to -4%

*Data compiled by the author from earnings call transcripts found here and here.

While both expect occupancy to decline, the retreat at VTR is expected to be more severe, to be considered in context of a potentially higher rate of expense growth. This will result in a shrinkage of the SHOP at VTR, while WELL is projecting flat or slight growth. Now, of course management guidance could be off at either or both REITs. Nonetheless, this information is useful to pool together with other matters discussed.

Conclusion

It has become vividly clear to me that the SHOP portfolio at WELL stands head and shoulders above VTR. Their SHOP portfolio has performed far better historically, AND their properties are located in better areas where there are more old people now, there will be more old people in the future, and those people have more money to spend, making a senior living community a stronger possibility. The advantages that they have are not lost on their management either. Check out this conversation from their last conference call:

Tayo Okusanya My first question is around your same-store NOI outlook for the Shop portfolio. You guys do have an outlook that is positive, your peers have outlook that are generally negative. I am just curious, if we just talk a little bit about why your outlook is much more bullish than theirs? Shankh Mitra So, Tayo, I mean it's a very good question. I would like you to look at our performance relative to or peers, every year for last seven plus years that we've been in the RIDEA business. That will give you the answer, but it is really -- it speaks to the quality of the portfolio and the operators and micro markets. So, you know, we have invested -- so if you think about how this industry has evolved, if you are mostly triple net investors, right, I mean you are investing in credit, investing in RIDEA invested in real estate equity that requires a different type of skill set. And we're the ones who have invested in technology, in people, in data analytics and asset management. So, you've seen the impact of that pretty much every year probably every quarter and that outperformance should not be surprising, but we're obviously as I said that if you look at over a period of time we hope that will give a better cost of capital, that hasn't happened yet but hopefully people will accept that we have a much better quality portfolio. Mercedes Kerr And I do have to add that it also has a lot to do with the operators that we have partnered with, so it's a combination of great locations, a high barrier to entry markets, asset quality, but it's also of course having to do with the operators that are in the trenches and that are also willing to collaborate with us and the initiatives that we are trying to source for their benefit and for the benefit of the residents who live with them.

Their awareness of their strength will allow them to play to those strengths in the future. The historical numbers are obvious. Those can't be argued. However, I hope I have made a compelling case for the future as well. WELL is simply better positioned. To come full circle in context of my last article where I expressed doubt about RIDEA in general, I want to make it clear that I don't think anyone should buy WELL because of their RIDEA advantages. If RIDEA is a crapshoot to begin with, just because their RIDEA assets are better than a competitor doesn't make them a buy, a strong buy, a swan, or anything else. If a farmer were trying to sell you cowpies, you wouldn't buy them simply because he said his were better than his neighbors. You just don't buy cowpies. Furthermore, I hope that no one buys (or sells) anything based on my article alone. Don't learn the hard way (like I have) that trusting someone else's recommendations is a sure way to lose money. Do your own research.

For those folks who have a higher risk tolerance and believe that RIDEA will benefit massively from incoming demographic waves, I am of the opinion that WELL is the best bet among publicly traded REITs who have RIDEA assets. But, I would love to hear your thoughts as well, confirming or refuting my points. Comment below, and have a great day.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WELL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.