PDL Biopharma: Activist Investor, Enter Stage Right

Despite having risen nearly 50% from 2017 lows of $2, PDLI biopharma (PDLI) remains undervalued, and activist investors are starting to notice. Recent activist behavior from SevenSaoi Capital could act as yet another catalyst for PDL’s price to increase towards book value of $5.84, nearly 110% higher than the current price of $2.9.

One year ago I wrote my first piece on my first SA piece on PDL biopharma (NASDAQ:PDLI). At the time, the share price was $2. You can reference that piece to learn about the business.

While I remain bullish on the stock, my own thinking about the business strategy and management has evolved over the past year. In large part, my opinions about the company changed based on the open letter from SevenSaoi capital to PDL management, as the letter prompted me to take a closer look at PDL's proxy statement. You can read SevenSaoi's letter here.

In this article, I will summarize the points of the letter to management and share my own thoughts about the semi-activitist position SevenSaoi has taken.

The letter starts by stating that SevenSaoi purchased 2.5 million shares of the company (1.6% of common stock ownership), and they outlined the performance of PDL Biopharma’s stock over a three year, five year, and ten year period. SevenSaoi then points out just how undervalued PDL’s shares are, something that I have been writing about since going long the stock in March 2017. They write:

...the fair value of its portfolio assets, per PDL, is $696 million, while PDL’s enterprise value is only $179 million, as of April 6, 2018. This massive valuation discount indicates the lack of confidence investors have in the current strategy of the existing Board and management,

Looking at the slides from the recent H. C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, PDL has $1.68 per share of cash, after subtracting all debt. With PDL trading at $2.9 at the end of April 2018, equity investors are essentially paying $1.2 per share for the rest of the assets, which PDL values at $4.17. This is a bargain in any respect, yet investors seem to be discounting shares because they are nervous PDL may use the cash to over pay for acquisitions.

After commenting on the undervalued shares, SevenSaoi states that they have arranged for Shlomo Yanai to be added to PDL’s recommended board of directors in the upcoming proxy (page 7). While SevenSaoi originally vied for three seats, it seems that they have settled for the one for Mr. Yanai. Here’s Mr. Yanai’s bio from the letter:

Mr. Yanai has tremendous leadership and business experience and we believe that he can add significant value to the Board of PDL. Mr. Yanai is the former CEO of Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TEVA), the largest generic pharmaceutical company in the world, the current Chairman of the Board of each of Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc. (TLV: PLX) and Cambrex Corp. (NYSE: CBM), and a former director of Sagent Pharmaceuticals. In addition, Mr. Yanai was previously a major general in the Israeli Defense Forces.

Indeed, PDL states on page seven of their proxy filings that Mr. Shlomo Yanai will show up on the company's board of directors list.

The letter goes on to share why SevenSaoi has turned activist on the company:

"Poor capital allocation and acquisition practices."

"Poor alignment with shareholders’ interests."

"Poor communication of PDL’s value to the investment community and the inability to execute changing strategies."

With regards to poor capital allocation, SevenSaoi is critical of both the Noden deal and the attempted Neos deal. In short, they argue that both deals were conceptually flawed because PDL was offering to acquire at many multiples of EBITDA when it could have been buying its own stock for 1x EBITDA. I am not as critical of the Neos deal as SevenSaoi. I wrote a SA article in November arguing that Neos had a groundbreaking platform with their extended release ADHD medication. Furthermore, Neos was growing revenue at a healthy clip. Despite my appreciation for the attempted Neos acquisition, however, I do agree with SevenSaoi on this point: PDL should be buying its own stock in droves. In essence, this is the main point of the open letter. It seems as if SevenSaoi wants PDL management to spend upwards of $75-$100 million on buybacks because the stock is so cheap.

On this point, I wholeheartedly agree with SevenSaoi and would greatly appreciate seeing PDL management launch a massive buyback program. The most recent $30 million and $25 million programs have been nice, but with so much cash on balance there’s no reason not to spend $100 million, given the stock's low valuation. It would be challenging to find better use of that cash in the current market.

As of the most recent 10K, PDL had 153.8 million shares of common stock. If they launched a $100 million buyback program and paid an average of $3.5 per share (a premium to the current share price of $2.9), PDL would essentially retire 19% of the common and still have around $300 million in cash.

The letter goes on to critique CEO compensation at PDL. Below is a chart from the letter:

The main criticism of PDL’s CEO compensation structure is too much of the pay is wrapped up in handsome base salaries and cash bonuses.

SevenSaoi states that they want a 30% cash and 70% stock option mix, instead of the opposite of where PDL currently stands at 70% cash and 30% stock options. Indeed, the letter draws comparison to PDL’s self assessed peer group, which SevanSaoi claims have management compensation packages of 30% cash and 70% stock options.

Although SevenSaoi has yet to get a seat on the board of PDL, it seems as if they have struck a nerve of the compensation committee, and their opinions are starting to make some headway. PDL’s recent proxy documents suggests compromise on the compensation plan, as they launched a new compensation structure with a 60/40 cash/option split instead of a the current 70/30. While this is a step in the right direction, my own opinion is that the company still has a ways to go. Not only do I agree with SevenSaoi on the compensation cash/equity split, but I also see major issues with the current corporate goals in the proxy:

In my first article about Tesla (TSLA, Management is Paid to Burn Cash), I criticize the fact that all of Tesla’s corporate goals were based on sales, production, and prototype targets. These goals are based on spending, not profit. As the old saying goes, I could virtually guarantee hitting sales targets if I’m selling $100 bills for $90. Sales would be through the roof, but profitability would be devastating. Regrettably, I see the same problems with PDL’s corporate goals as I do with Tesla: Virtually none of the corporate goals relate to actual profits. Consequently, the goals are misaligned with shareholder interest. In other words, PDL could achieve all of their corporate goals and not make a cent of income. For example, the company could make a $100 million acquisition of a speciality pharmaceutical company (currently 30% of corporate goal structure), yet that $100 million company could burn cash quarter after quarter. In this scenario, PDL would have achieved their goal of making an acquisition, yet the goal itself is arguably problematic.

I presume that one of Mr. Shlomo Yanai’s board tasks would be to help straighten out PDL's corporate goals and make them more shareholder friendly. I for one would certainly like to see better alignment in future proxy statements. In my view, investors should expect to see some element of profitability in corporate goals. To give PDL some credit, 10% of corporate goals relate to stock price performance relative to peer groups. That’s a step in the right direction, but I would still like to see more.

In conclusion, I am in agreement with many of the points in SevenSaoi’s letter. Namely, PDL should use $75-$100 million for a massive buyback. I see this as a catalyst for the stock, as other investors are starting to help the company move towards more profitability.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDLI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

