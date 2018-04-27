Key Takeaways From Hess Midstream's Earnings Call

Investment Thesis

I currently hold a buy rating on Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM). Every quarter I believe it is essential to evaluate the current direction any of my holdings are headed to see if I should add, trim or hold steady my position. After a solid quarter I would happily add more shares.

Key Takeaways

Key Takeaway #1: 40% of HESM's expansion capital expenditures will not benefit it until 2019.

HESM is actively investing its expansion capital into its joint venture, or JV, with Targa, this 50-50 joint venture to build a gas compression facility is actively underway. Construction of the facility is expected to be in full swing starting second quarter of this year and the plant ready to go by the end of 2018. The remainder of their expansion capital spending is on smaller projects that are designed to capture Hess' (HES) production increases.

HESM is spending heavily into their JV means that when they see growth opportunities outside of dropdowns from Hess, that they'll proactively get involved to benefit unit holders.

Key Takeaway #2: Dropdowns are not expected to start till 2020

HESM has continually emphasized that its 15% annual dividend per unit growth will occur primarily from the organic growth and minimum volume contracts. HESM once again reaffirmed its expected growth targets of its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA of 15-22% compared to 2017. This is heavily due to the increased activity by Hess within the Bakken region.

Specifically for Q1 of 2018 vs. Q4 of 2017, EBITDA rose around 11% primarily led by an increased throughput from volumes and tariffs. This is solid organic growth requiring little investment on HESM's side. This enables them to not only increase the dividend this quarter by 3.6% but also to have a coverage ratio of 1.25 times. All this shows that the dividend is secured even without drop downs to boost their revenue. Management also explained that the target minimum coverage ratio is 1.1 times and anything over this ratio is reinvested into capital expenditures for growth.

With no dropdowns scheduled until 2020, Hess is focused on its organic growth and finishing its new facility with its ongoing JV. HESM's dividend payment I would expect to continue to grow as dropdowns start up. This gives HESM two years to establish itself financially before taking on any debt or provides it time to earn enough to afford these dropdowns without issuing equity or debit. Currently HESM has no plans to issue additional equity to grow until at least 2020, which makes sense since there will be no massive dropdowns till then to afford.

Key Takeaway #3: Water is a possible major catalyst

Water needs in the Bakken region continue to rise, and HESM being heavily positioned in that region can potentially capture a large portion of this need for Hess. This question was repeatedly asked in the earnings call about HESM's possible interest in this market, and management repeatedly expressed their interest in it. But why is this such a possible catalyst?

Source: University of North Dakota

Hydraulic fracturing requires a large amount of oil and is the primary means to recover oil in the Bakken region. As more wells are built and brought operational, the water needs to extract oil will only grow. This water can be piped in or trucked into the wells. Water volumes can easily be adjusted and tariffed in contracts if piped in, and this would match perfectly with HESM's contract style. HESM being debt free could readily add to Hess' current water infrastructure and/or see water infrastructure being a potential drop down come 2020.

Investor Takeaway

HESM is firing on all cylinders. Its EBITDA is up as forecasted, it raised its dividend as promised rewarding unit holders, and it has growth planned for 2019 with the completion of its JV facility. HESM is a young midstream master limited partnership but it is showing that this sector has excellent growth choices for those who are looking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HESM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.