AbbVie's Q1: It May Be Biotech's Apple, Circa 2005

The analogy is not perfect, but the Tech stock (QQQ) run from late 1994 into early 2000 was mirrored by the run of the biotechs. This sub-sector, a smallish part of the market (SPY) even at its peak in 2015, was reported as the leading sub-sector of the market every year from 2010 through 2014, and possibly in the first half of 2015 as well. Now, it's true that biotechs did not go into a true bubble as tech did in 1999 and 2000, but trading did get frothy. A tip-off to a near-bubble state was that the quality of biotech IPOs by late 2014 and, in 2015, was bottom-of-the-barrel, for the most part. Thus, I have made the general analogy to the collapse in tech stocks in 2001-3, the Tech Wreck, and the weakness of biotech since the middle of 2015.

With that analogy in hand, I have been watching for another Apple (AAPL), for the following reason. AAPL was a value stock that, at the bottom in 2002-3, was trading very close to the value of its current assets, by 2005, it was again valued as a growth stock, with a premium P/E and a fresh record in its stock price. As we know, AAPL was the only "real deal" amongst the leaders in the late '90s, in that it kept moving up into the Great Recession, survived it well, and, by early 2010, moved into fresh record territory. Meanwhile, the other leaders, aka "horsemen," faltered for years after the Great Recession, generally taking a long time before piercing their highs set (usually) in 2000.

Last year, while it was never a value stock, Celgene (CELG) was my play to go all the way, but it faltered. Now, I want to report on a positive outlook for AbbVie (ABBV) regardless of the AAPL 2005 analogy, then weave in some of the factors that make me think that ABBV just might keep on growing for years to come.

ABBV beats and raises

As you likely know, ABBV reported Thursday before the open. Revenues were $7.93 B, with good to great growth in all major product categories. ABBV reports both GAAP and its particular flavor of non-GAAP EPS; both were beats to expectations. Both types of EPS were guided materially higher for 2018, though with low tax rates. Since ABBV is a serial "beater", I will project above its range, to $7+ GAAP for this year and $8 non-GAAP.

Given very low tax rates projected for this year, apparently around 9% for non-GAAP EPS and lower than that for GAAP, I mentally haircut this, as very low tax rates do not endure in non-subsidized enterprises. I also leave it to the reader to decide whether to think of ABBV as being valued simply at its stated market cap of 1.6 B shares X the share price, or whether to also add, perhaps, $38 B to that valuation. That amount is equal to shareholder equity minus all goodwill and intangibles.

With that caveat, clearly, no matter precisely the tax rate, ABBV, which closed Thursday at $97.44, is at a below-market multiple. And the company is aggressive, which bothered first questioner, who asked whether ABBV would use what he considered its overvalued stock to buy another company rather than embarking on a $7.5 B buyback (via a Dutch auction). The response from the CEO was rather chilly:

We fundamentally believe that... the stock is very undervalued. And when we see situations like that, we're going to take advantage of that. We think that's the appropriate thing to do.

Before getting to the fundamentals of why I think Mr. Gonzalez was more right than wrong about valuation, I like the technicals of ABBV a lot right here.

ABBV holds the line as a growth stock: a brief technical comment

Early last year, I began buying and commenting favorably on ABBV as an income stock with limited growth potential. The stock was around $61 then. But it kept going up, beyond where a dividend stock "should" have gone. The reason was revealed in September, with the stock around $85-88, as I discussed in AbbVie Transitions To Growth Stock From Income Play. The major reasons were varied and included a settlement with Amgen (AMGN) delaying AMGN's biosimilar to Humira until January 2023 and important other pipeline data and strong growth prospects for two younger marketed products, Imbruvica and Mavyret. With ABBV holding in the $80s and then surging into the $90s, the stock had to be a growth stock to justify the much higher valuation. That means to me that, when it began correcting after peaking around $125 in Q1, it had to hold approximately $90. And it did:

ABBV data by YCharts

I think the odds favor the thesis that the stock has bottomed and that it "wants" to move back toward its $110+ trading range. Between the beat-and-raise quarter, the strong response in the stock today, and the $90 level serving as support, I like the chart.

Now, to the fundamentals.

ABBV could actually be too cheap in what is still a non-cheap market

The biggest unknown is Humira ($20 B projected sales for 2018), especially what its sales degradation path will be when biosimilars hit first in the EU and then in the US. I've gone through this analysis before, so I'll just summarize. I estimate that Humira averages $21 B revenues per year for the next 5 years, and that it only then becomes subject to biosimilar competition in the US (Jan. 2023). A much earlier entry from some currently unknown competitor would alter this analysis significantly. I go with ABBV's projections for the EU biosim erosion and assume the same for the US. Doing so, and noting that ABBV will be getting royalties from at least two US biosim marketers, I guesstimate another $60 B in Humira revenues after 5 years from now. Putting it together, and further estimating profit margins, I come up with roughly $95 B in future profits from Humira. An important question is whether this number incorporates and discount for the time value of money. Will ABBV be able to keep raising Humira's price by at least 5% per year in the US? I leave it to the reader to think about these issues.

Moving on, ABBV has numerous large and growing revenue streams. The Mavyret profit stream will certainly fade soon as the developed world runs out of hep C patients, with China unlikely, in my view, to make up the difference (but one never knows). Many of the other significant profit streams have years to run. My judgment, with the big assumption that Humira comes through as it might per the above discussion, is that a case can be made that ABBV is at or below fair value when considering the present value of:

Humira

other key profit drivers (p. 7 of press release)

Venclexta (largely still in R&D, but is on the market)

the two very late stage pipeline drugs upadicitinib and risankizumab.

When dealing with Venclexta and "upa"/"risa," one has to estimate the probability that they in fact reach the market and compete successfully.

The next section explains why I began to like ABBV a lot beginning about 1 1/2 years ago. It shares some characteristics that AAPL, Amazon (AMZN) and other seemingly perpetual sources of alpha have. I pick AAPL because only it was a deep value stock after its sector fell far from its recent highs to go from in favor to out of favor.

The importance of simple competence (but it's not simple at all)

The mythical Mr. Market gets it right more often than not, so just because a company may sell on the open market for no more than the sum of its parts, who has to care? Most of Ben Graham's "net-nets" in the 1950s were losers, but he found that the winners we so strong that they made up for it. Moving to the present, another well-known biotech, Biogen (BIIB), is arguably cheaper to its asset value than ABBV, but all I do with it is buy it when it's very low and then sell quickly when it rises. Why? Management. So, when AAPL was selling near net asset value in 2002-3, it needed the vision of Steve Jobs to take its existing assets and turn a seeming one-hit wonder company - the iPod/iTunes complex - into the iPhone/iPad company. (Obviously, AAPL also had the resurgent Mac line, but that was not driving the growth by 2005.)

Key point: the great companies succeed best by taking their existing strengths and doing unexpected things with them.

This is what ABBV is doing well. Gilead (GILD) did with one anti-viral hit after another, and CELG did it with its expanding myeloma line.

This is most prominently seen in ABBV with upa and risa. Together, they may be able to become the leaders in the fields in which Humira is the leader in first-line biologic therapy: rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic diseases, inflammatory bowel disease. Plus upa may become the oral leader in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (eczema), a potentially very large opportunity, given the paucity of competition from other non-biologic agents.

These two drugs, if very successful as I think they will be, will belong to ABBV not simply because it needed/wanted to defend and extend its Humira franchise in those diseases but also because ABBV's detailed knowledge of the field gave it an advantage in deciding which molecules to go with and how to develop them. The latter is key. It is similar to AAPL understanding what would best differentiate an iPod that was also a phone and an Internet communicator from the competition. With a drug, it's different, in that late in the iPhone's development, Steve Jobs decided that Gorilla Glass - which was not being produced - would help the devices sell better, and browbeat Corning (GLW) into scaling it up ASAP. Upa and risa are what they are. But what ABBV can do is design a "one more thing" in the development path by adding a large or small clinical trial so that it can better sell the drug. Just as companies that are operating a business know their customers, ABBV knows a lot about what makes its customers - doctors - prescribe Humira or the competition. So ABBV can be expert about what it needs to demonstrate about upa and risa that plays to the strengths of the molecule and will translate to enhanced commercial success. GILD knows this sort of thing for HIV drugs. Novo Nordisk (NVO) knows it for diabetes drugs. Etc.

This is an intangible that is, I believe, not fully recognized. ABBV is a clear best of breed here among US biotechs in doing this. It is taking its knowledge of the field from Lupron to move to market elagolix, though it's a negative that FDA approval has been delayed for liver function abnormalities - a side effect I did not see ABBV mentioning in its press releases about this drug it has in-licensed from Neurocrine (NBIX).

In a different display of significant competence, it was ABBV and only ABBV that had the vision of a great way to treat hep C and was able to be part of a duopoly along with GILD with the optimal combination product to treat all genotypes of the virus. In doing this with Mavyret, ABBV beat out three of the heaviest heavyweights in the industry that all had at least one major anti-HCV product on the market: Merck (MRK), BMS (BMY) and J&J (JNJ). Why was ABBV the one to succeed? I don't know. It had significant anti-viral expertise (HIV drugs), but so did the other companies. I will bet it is not luck. Rather, I think they are just very good at ABBV at leveraging their strengths.

In other words, just as by 2005, the growing commercial success at AAPL ended up meaning that the conversion from value stock just 2-3 years earlier to growth stock was just the start of something great, the conversion of ABBV from value stock at the start of 2017 to growth stock later in the year may also be fully justified.

Risks

Risks are significant in biotech and pharma investing. Competition really is intense, and the US government may finally do something more to bring drug costs down. Please see ABBV's 10-K and other filings for its disclosure of the many general and specific risks attendant to investing in the stock.

Even though this is a very brief section, please think about the risks here. They are not at all trivial. Lots of debt looks good when it is cheap and when the company is performing well, but is horrible if business turns down and interest costs are up.

Concluding remarks: ABBV is attractive for most investors

At a price of $96, ABBV has a dividend yield of 4.00%. This will attract many investors in and of itself. (Of course, a pure growth company will reinvest this money, not expend it on "mere" dividends.)

ABBV is also shrinking the share count somewhat over time.

It does this by not focusing on reducing its very large net debt position.

All the above means that with ABBV in a bear market so long as it remains below $100 (which happened to AAPL in 2005 - a Fed tightening year), it offers the potential for a form of debt-fueled (leveraged) growth. Whether it will even continue to grow through the coming declines in Humira sales cannot be known, but I believe that it has the "right stuff" to justify the significant increased investment in the stock I made Thursday at the open on the beat-and-raise news. The fundamentals and technicals suggest to me that breaching $110 is a very reasonable next upside target.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

