The Stock Evaluator Is Being Launched

I am now launching my subscription service, The Stock Evaluator. Subscribers will receive a weekly report listing over 4,000 stocks, each rated from 0 to 100, along with a host of other useful information. This will prove an invaluable service, giving you a concise but thorough evaluation of every stock you might want to buy or sell, and providing you with a host of opportunities to design your own stock-picking strategy with it.

My Story

When I started seriously investing, I wanted to be systematic about it. I wanted to create a system that would help me choose where to put my money.

I spent years trying to find that system--and failing miserably. I made all the mistakes that novice investors make, and lost a quarter of my money in the process, all while the stock market was going up. I bought and sold stocks based on technical analysis, using complicated algorithms involving stochastics indicators, high/low channels, and Hull moving averages. I based my ETF choices on risk-adjusted performance measures that had no predictive value. I changed strategies every few months. I bought stocks when their price was going up and sold them when their price was falling, getting whipsawed by average-true-range stop orders. I relied on backtests using very limited samples. I bought stocks based on their “value” without paying attention to their growth prospects or the quality of their earnings. And I used stock screeners based on faulty data and a limited number of factors without thoroughly assessing the companies whose shares I was buying.

But at a certain point I realized that the secret to success in the stock market is to evaluate every stock you buy from a truly wide variety of angles. When I started using an evaluation system, I turned my performance around, and since then, by carefully buying and selling mostly microcaps, I have made an annualized return of over 43%.

I’m an unconventional value investor. What I’m looking for are stocks that possess the qualities that drive returns and lack the qualities that drive stock prices down. In other words, I’m looking for what really works, not what’s supposed to work. While I use almost all the metrics that conventional value investors use, I add plenty of others. I wrote an article recently spelling out exactly how I evaluate stocks, and it lists all the factors that go into my evaluations, from projected earnings growth to EVA yield.

Your Story

You’re serious about stocks. Maybe you like discovering microcaps with promising futures. Maybe you look for distressed companies. Maybe you’re into dividend growth stocks or blue-chip stocks or net-nets or tickers that begin with the letter D because your dog is named Doris. Maybe you use stock screeners, or get recommendations from friends, or follow a commentator who tells you what he’s bullish on. Maybe you use options or run a hedge fund or manage a mutual fund. But no matter how you invest, you’re really serious about stocks.

But you’ve been frustrated. Even if you’ve analyzed a stock from a lot of different angles, there’s always a half-dozen or more angles you haven’t considered, and those chinks in the armor can prove fatal. The stock screeners you’re using can’t screen for everything, and the more factors you pile on, the fewer stocks you find to invest in. (See my article on the disadvantages of screeners here.) You’ve tried to be systematic, but human psychology keeps getting in the way. The prices of companies you consider overvalued keep going up and the prices of those you consider undervalued inexplicably tumble.

You’ve been looking for a reliable guide to the market. The various evaluation services you’ve looked at use formulae that they haven’t backtested, or base their evaluations on financially unsound metrics, or keep their factors under lock and key, or don’t use ratios that you think are fundamental to understanding a company’s future performance. (See my article on why The Stock Evaluator is superior to similar services here.) You want some help in deciding whether Ralph Lauren is a better investment than Pitney Bowes, and all you can find is bloviation based on random-seeming variables.

That’s why you need The Stock Evaluator.

When I backtested this evaluation system using Portfolio 123, here were the returns of ten equal portfolios based on stock ranks, with a quarterly rebalance and no slippage:

Our Future

What will you get out of this? You can use my service to confirm or refute your own research, narrow down your stock picks, or create an automatic investment system based on buying and selling certain categories of stocks when they reach certain ranks. You’ll find your performance will improve, in some cases drastically. You’ll find a lot of the risk has been taken out of your stock picking process. You’ll find an objective vetting that’s transparent.

Every week you’ll get a spreadsheet listing over 4,000 stocks. It looks something like this:

Each stock gets a rating from 0 to 100 (100 being best). It’s identified by ticker and name, and includes the current price, fully diluted market cap (which is different from the market cap on most websites), a liquidity score from 0 to 10 (stocks below 3 are not recommended because they’re hard to buy and sell, and stocks below 7 should be bought only with limit orders rather than market orders), current dividend yield and five-year dividend growth rate, three-month volatility, sector, industry, country, and whether I own the stock myself. You’ll also get a handy user’s guide explaining everything you need to know about The Stock Evaluator.

What will I get out of this? Through the research I’ve already done to develop this service, I’ve discovered a lot of factors that I didn’t use myself and am using now, and through your feedback I will become a better investor myself.

The Backtested Returns of Five Imaginary Investors

There are dozens of possible ways to use The Stock Evaluator. I'm going to suggest some strategies by profiling five imaginary investors.

Theodosia is a dividend investor. Her policy is to only invest in stocks that pay at least a 2.5% dividend yield. And she likes to hold on to those stocks for at least three years. She’s looking for truly reliable stocks, stocks that have been increasing their dividends for at least five years straight.

Now if she just did this since 1999, with 0.5% slippage, she’d beat the S&P 500, but not by a whole lot, and she’d be holding more than 100 stocks at a time. On the other hand, if she modified her method a little using The Stock Evaluator, she’d have ended up earning almost four times the amount she’d have earned by investing in the S&P 500, and almost double what she’d have had with her original method. Her strategy is to limit her buys to stocks with a rating over 95, and, checking only once a quarter, sell any stocks that she’s held over a year have fallen below 85. Now she only holds an average of 29 stocks at a time. The improvement is major.

Eugenie runs a hedge fund. Her AUM is $1 billion, so she can’t invest in illiquid securities—no microcaps for her. And she can’t short any small caps. So here’s what she does. She goes long on stocks with a market cap between $500 million and $10 billion that are rated 97 or better, and she goes short on stocks with a market cap over $1 billion that are rated 2 or worse. She has an average of 31 long positions and 30 short positions, but keeps the long-short ratio at 7 to 3. Her strategy works well: even in 2008 she was only down 6%, and in all other years she's had gains ranging from 3% to 63%, and averaging over 20%. Here are her returns:

Casimir believes in Benjamin Graham’s formula. He only buys a stock if its price is less than the square root of the product of 22.5, its earnings per share, and its book value per share. In addition, the company’s current assets have to be double its current liabilities and more than its long-term debt, its total sales have to exceed $500 million, and each of the last five years it has to have paid dividends and had positive net income. Casimir rebalances monthly, and only sells a stock if it fails on one of his criteria, except for the price one. He has done very nicely over the last eighteen years, holding an average of seventeen stocks at a time, and earning a CAGR of over 12%.

But what if he loosened his criteria a little and paid attention to my Stock Evaluator? Let’s lower the sales threshold to $100 million, get rid of the dividend requirement, and buy only stocks rated 85 or better, selling them if their rating drops below 70. Now he holds an average of sixteen stocks at a time, and his CAGR is over 23%. Here are his returns, both for the Graham system and the modified Graham system with ranking added.

Dmitri puts his entire trust in my system. He is going to buy every stock rated 98 or better and sell when the rating goes below 90, as long as the liquidity score is above 3. That’s a lot of stocks—he holds an average of 164 stocks at a time for an average of 223 days--but he likes to be diversified. He is very pleased with his results, which average 38% per year; he has beat the S&P 500 for nineteen years straight:

Amerigo is a microcap trader, like me. He likes to buy and sell almost every day, certainly every week. He places limit orders before bed, adjusts them during the day, and, if they get partial fills, tries again. He is going to run a concentrated portfolio consisting only of microcaps and nanocaps rated 99 or 100, selling them when their rating goes down to 95. His rules are that the fully-diluted market cap has to be under $300 million and the liquidity has to be between 3 and 7. He ends up holding an average of 46 stocks at a time for an average of 156 days, with an annual turnover of 100%. He works hard for his money, and his returns show that hard work: he has a CAGR of 53% since 1999.

Now, obviously, at some point Amerigo, quite early in the process, is going to be so wealthy that he can’t put much of his portfolio into microcaps, so the CAGR and total returns numbers are very misleading. But if he takes the excess wealth he produces and buys yachts and diamond rings and keeps his stock portfolio under $1 million, his strategy is entirely feasible.

There are plenty of other ways to use The Stock Evaluator. You could do your own stock research and use my ratings to confirm or deny your conclusions about a stock. You could focus on one or two industries or one sector and buy the highest-rated stocks (and short the lowest). You could focus on low-volatility stocks, or low-volume stocks. You could look at stocks with no analyst estimates (under-the-radar stocks), or stocks with very low EV/EBITDA, or net-nets. In every case, my ratings will help you choose the best and avoid the worst.

Why You Should Subscribe Now

The price of The Stock Evaluator is only $45 a month, or $350 a year. But it’s not going to stay that way. If you’re one of the first twenty-five annual subscribers, $350 is the price you’ll get, and that’s the price you’ll pay as long as you subscribe. But after that, the price is going up to $500 a year, $65 a month. So to lock in the best deal, subscribe now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.