Luminar Media: A 'Shell Risk' Stock Inflated By False And Misleading Information

The only explanation we can find to explain the recent +470% move is a penny stock promotion newsletter featuring LRGR.

Luminar Media Group (OTCPK:LRGR) has been one of the top performing stocks in the small cap market during the month of April, soaring by as much as 473% during the past few weeks. However, with no recent company announcements or business developments reported, we believe that the only explanation for the recent stock price movement is an ongoing paid stock promotion campaign whereby a penny stock newsletter is spreading information disseminated by email that appears both false and misleading.

If our thesis is correct and LRGR shares are inflated due to the current promotional campaign, then we believe that it is only a matter of time before shares collapse. Specifically, we expect the stock to decline by 90-99% during 2018.

We have raised all of our concerns published in this report with the issuer but they have been unwilling to provide additional comments besides referring us to the filings and disclosure section of OTCMarkets.com.

About The Company

Luminar Media was originally established as part of the Chapter 11 Reorganization of Spicy Gourmet Organics on December 30, 2010. As part of the reorganization, 5 million warrants were issued in Bankruptcy Court that are exercisable into shares of common stock with a $0.05 conversion price (2.8 million warrants still convertible as of December 31, 2017).

The Company was formerly named Golden Edge Entertainment, Inc. and intended to enter the music production business but was unable to generate any operating revenue.

On August 30, 2016, the Company announced an amendment to its articles of incorporation and disclosed a corporate name change to Luminar Media Group, Incorporated.



Luminar does not appear to have any significant current business operations. The Company's most recent Annual Report discloses that its 100% owned subsidiary, Big Data Media, LLC, was incorporated in Delaware on June 1, 2016. However, we were unable to identify any company website for Big Data Media, LLC and the subsidiary is not mentioned on Luminar's website. In fact, the "About" section of luminarinc.com does not contain any information and simply redirects website visitors back to the homepage. The website's "Company News" page contains an error message and only displays three headlines related to a licensing agreement with Jenex Corporation that was terminated by Jenex on September 27, 2017 for non-payment of certain fees due under the agreement.

The Description of Current Business section outlined in a recent LRGR corporate filing is extremely vague and does not discuss any products or services for sale nor does it discuss any specific products or services in development:

Prior to the opening bell on April 21, 2018, OTCMarkets.com updated the LRGR Company Overview page with a "Shell Risk" warning, noting the Company as possibly having no or nominal operations as determined by OTC Markets based on public disclosures.

The Company previously disclosed being a shell company in the 2014 Annual Report and based on their own description, it appears that one could argue that Luminar Media may still be characterized as a shell company:

We have emailed the issuer requesting clarification on the company's current operations and they have been unwilling to elaborate. Rather, Chairman & CEO Christopher Cook referred us to their most recent filings and provided no further details.

Despite no recent corporate updates besides the corporate filings, no historical revenue and no assets besides $9,595 "advances" on the balance sheet, the stock has skyrocketed by as much as 473% during April 2018 on high relative volume.

In our opinion, the recent price movement is attributed to an ongoing stock promotion campaign written by a penny stock newsletter that contains copious amounts of false and misleading information about the issuer.

Past Stock Promotions Featuring Luminar Media

Promotion Campaign #1: August 2015

The current stock promotion is not the first time that Luminar Media has been promoted by penny stock newsletters. During the summer of 2015, Luminar Media was subjected to a stock promotion campaign when it traded as Golden Edge Entertainment (OTCPK: GDEE). After weeks of dormancy, shares soared from $0.51 to a high of $4.52.

(Author's Note: the stock chart above depicts prices adjusted to reflect the 1-for-40 reverse stock split previously disclosed)

Although the Company issued several press releases during the promotional campaign, there were no significant business developments reported. Since the primary catalyst for the stock price movement was the promotion itself and not intrinsic business developments, the stock quickly retraced and gave back all gains. Specifically, after shares peaked on August 19, 2015, they fell by as much as 88% within three trading days.

Promotion Campaign #2: Spring 2017

(Author's Note: the stock chart above depicts prices adjusted to reflect the 1-for-40 reverse stock split previously disclosed)

On March 30, 2017, another stock promotion campaign featuring Luminar Media launched. In total, we received 75 promotional emails featuring LRGR between March 30th - May 28th 2017 in the email account used for tracking stock promotion emails:

(Author's Note: the screenshot above was captured on April 22, 2018 from our google mail account used for tracking stock promotion newsletters)

Many of these emails touted Luminar Media's licensing and marketing agreement with Jenex Corporation that was later terminated. During this campaign, LRGR shares jumped from about $0.45 to $0.95 and then subsequently fell by as much as 73% within eight trading days after peaking.

Current Stock Promotion Campaign

Presently, a third party that operates websites including, but not necessarily limited to, ExpertPennyStockAlerts.com, is promoting Luminar Media shares via email newsletter. Based on emails forwarded to us by a colleague, it appears that emails were first received on April 11, 2018, the exact date when the trading volume began to spike:

(Author's Note: We captured the screenshot above from an email that was forwarded to us by a colleague who has received numerous promotional emails featuring LRGR. The above image does not contain the entire email transcript and is used to illustrate the false and misleading information being disseminated)

What is most concerning about the current stock promotion campaign is that Luminar Media has never disclosed being in the "Artificial Intelligence (NYSE:AI)" or "drone systems" industries and does not employ a team of engineers and developers. Similar false and misleading information is littered throughout the emails we have reviewed. For example:

"Undervalued startup that has solutions for some of the largest problems plaguing news networks"

"LRGR has found a way to combat [fake news] to keep its drone system trust worthy"

"It wants to fit its AI network with a blockchain system"

"LRGR's platform could eventually even be used by law enforcement, the military, and countless other organizations."

At the very bottom of the promotional email, a legal disclaimer discloses that the newsletter has been compensated $8,000 cash via bank wire by a third party, White Box Advisors Advertising, Ltd. to conduct investor relations advertising and marketing for Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCPK:LRGR):

(Author's Note: the image above has been annotated to make it easier for readers to identify the compensation disclosure)

We have raised our concerns with the issuer regarding the false and misleading information presented in the promotional emails featuring LRGR but have not received a response.

Conclusion

After the publication of our most recent report outlining OneLife Technologies (OTCPK:OLMM), the stock fell by as much as 93% within three trading days. In fact, every penny stock that we have previously reported on that was subjected to a stock promotion campaign fell substantially and we believe that Luminar Media Group (OTCPK:LRGR) will be no different.



Luminar Media has not issued a news release in over one year. Furthermore, they have no non-cash assets and have never generated any revenues. By all accounts, it appears that Luminar is arguably a shell company. The only explanation for LRGR's recent unusual activity that we can identify is the ongoing stock promotion campaign that contains large amounts of false and misleading information. Once the current promotion ends, we are convinced that LRGR shares will fall by 90-99%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in LRGR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.