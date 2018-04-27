Eastgroup Properties: Fundamentals Trump Fear

Source: Tradingview.com

It is no secret that REITs generally had a rough start to 2018. Panic over rising interest rates ruled the day. Eastgroup Properties Inc. (EGP) was no exception, giving back a substantial portion of their 2017 gains.

Clearly, Mr. Market stubbornly insists that rising interest rates is a horror for REITs. It is inescapable that rising rates have numerous impacts on REITs, but the market is dead wrong in assuming they are all bad.

Rising interest rates do not happen in a vacuum. The cost of borrowing is only one side of the equation. On the other side of the equation is how much rent a REIT can collect.

Moderate inflation is a landlords best friend. And that friend has been paying a visit in the industrial sector.

Same Store NOI

For industrial REITs, earnings kicked off with Prologis (PLD) performing above expectations with core FFO up almost 27% year/year. Much of that strong performance was pushed by same-store NOI growth of 7.9%.

EGP followed up with a strong quarter with same-property growth up 4.3%, causing them to raise their guidance from $4.45-$4.55 FFO/share up to $4.51-$4.61.

Strong same property growth across several REITs that are active in very different geographies speaks to the strong fundamentals of the industrial real estate market. Demand remains high, rent is increasing and landlord concessions remain controlled.

EGP previously had an issue with their properties in Houston. In 2017, EGP experienced decreasing NOI as low oil prices disproportionately impacted Houston's economy. As I discussed in July of last year, EGP did an excellent job reducing their exposure to the market through a combination of property sales and stopping development in 2015 before the problem fully developed.

Source

Starting 2018, EGP enjoyed same-property growth across their markets. During the Q&A period of the recent conference call, Marshall Loeb struck an optimistic tone when asked about Houston,

And then in terms of the market it has stopped falling and is really more of a recovery phase now. The word I’ve heard a couple of times from brokers or different people we’ve talked there for [indiscernible] the tenants are struggling to expand the economy is moving, Houston a couple of stats to throw at you is 5.2% vacant which is actually a lower vacancy rate than Dallas and Atlanta and any number of our major markets. Over half of the new construction in Houston is in the Southeast Valley where a submarket where we were being not, they added almost 100,000 people, 94,000 people in 2017 which was the number two, the second highest growth rate in the country, second to Dallas. So, we feel comfortable about Houston, and optimistic it’s great to see development restart in Houston. It was so much of our development pipeline several years ago and we shut that off but we have good activity on what we are building there.

With 5.5 million square feet currently owned in Houston, along with 91 acres of developable land, EGP is well positioned to participate in industrial growth in Houston.

Development

New development remains EGP's primary strategy. Given the time it takes to develop and build a new building, EGP's growth rate is slower to change than peers that primarily rely on acquisitions.

Source

The slide above details EGP's pipeline, which is similar to the pipeline that they had in 2017. Guidance is for 10 new project starts with an estimated investment of $120 million.

Projected starts for 2018 are unlikely to change, however if demand for industrial space remains strong, EGP does have plenty of land available to accelerate more starts in 2019.

Investors can look forward to the pipeline remaining strong and possibly growing in 2019.

Dividend

With the company raising guidance on FFO, the payout ratio is dropping. At the current dividend of $2.56/year, EGP will have an FFO payout ratio of 55.5%-56.5%. EGP has been aiming to have that ratio around 60%.

Traditionally, EGP raises their dividend for the September payout. That increase is very likely, and I believe will be higher than the $0.02/quarter seen in 2016 and 2017. If the fundamentals remain strong, EGP could see an increase to $0.67-$0.68/quarter.

EGP will most likely push the dividend payout closer to 60% FFO. If current guidance is met even on the low end, it will require a significant raise. A surprise raise for the June payment is not out of the question.

Conclusion

EGP is a great example of how rising interest rates are not necessarily a negative for REITs. They are operating in a sector that has solid and improving fundamentals. The impact of rising rates on the cost of capital is being made up for through rising rents, higher demand, higher cash-flow and ultimately higher dividends.

The industrial sector continues to have strong fundamentals for REITs. In the short term, interest rate fears might rule the market, but in the long run a REIT's ability to maintain and grow cash flow will have the final say.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.