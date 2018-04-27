Camden National Corp.: More Questions Than Answers After Record Quarterly Earnings

In addition, the bank has been profiting from extra income earned on a long-dated security portfolio, but this portfolio is starting to look vulnerable heading into higher rates.

Armed with a lower tax rate and a non-recurring provision benefit, Camden National Corp. (CAC) reported record quarterly net income, despite lower net interest margins (NYSE:NIM) and muted loan growth (up 0.028% since the end of 2017). To describe the regional lending environment, management said the company is facing ‘a smaller pie (due to less volume or lack of housing inventory for sale) and higher competition.’ Something that the bank hopes to overcome in future quarters by further developing its new and larger markets in southern Maine and northern New Hampshire.

1st Quarter Results and Outlook

After booking a rare 4th quarter loss ($3.17 million, -$0.20 per share), that was tied entirely to deferred tax valuation adjustments (DTVA), Camden bounced back to report 1st quarter diluted EPS of $0.82. With taxes falling to 19.3%, the bank reported an improved ROA of 1.28%, and adjusted returns on average tangible equity (ROTCE) of 17.35% (only adjustment made was for amortization of intangible assets). Adjusted ROTCE benefited from a few one-time items, and also from a lower balance of tangible common equity (more leverage, mostly related to the last quarter’s negative DTVA).

Camden’s $2.79 billion loan portfolio (gross) has only added $8 million since the end of December. This was a seasonal quarter and growth is slightly understated because the bank sold $47.1 million in residential loans, but the company is still targeting mid-single-digit loan growth for the year. Asset quality continued to improve, with nonperforming loans to total loans falling to 0.69% from 0.99% in the same quarter last year. Annualized net charge-offs were only 0.1% of average loans, and a provision benefit of $497 thousand was recognized after the ‘favorable resolution of a large commercial real estate loan.’ Without the provision benefit, and instead with the same small ($238 thousand) provision charge that the company recorded in the 4th quarter, pre-tax income would have fallen 6.17%. From a quarter to quarter basis, lower core pre-tax income appears to be due to seasonal changes (lower non-interest income) and less net interest income, but even compared to 1Q17, adjusted pre-tax income was relatively flat.

Core NIMs fell to 3.04% from 3.12% in 4Q17, even though asset yields improved slightly. The downward move was caused by a higher cost of funds, less acquired loan discount accretion, and lower tax equivalent yields on tax-exempt assets. Continued growth in business loans that reprice over shorter intervals (illustrated in the graph below) will support and eventually help drive margins higher, but the bank is relatively neutral to rate changes, and we continue to see liability yields moving faster than assets. This sentiment echoes a comment from Deborah Jordan (EVP, CFO, COO & Principal Financial & Accounting Officer) on the earnings call (I included the entire comment to help provide more color on rates; duration highlighted for discussion that follows):

As you know, over the last few years, we really transitioned from a liability-sensitive bank to pretty neutral in interest rate environment. We still have a funding base that reprices rather quickly when you look at our borrowing levels in some of the broker deposits, but we still have a very attractive core deposit base, low cost checking accounts. And we're doing a lot on that front to continue to grow business and treasury management clients. And that certainly will make a big difference on the funding side. In regards to the asset side, the investment portfolio, we have a duration of 4 years related to that. And we have a lot of cash flow coming off that will be reinvested at a little higher yield. On the loan side, we've transitioned to -- a big chunk of our commercial real estate portfolio is now LIBOR-based funding instead of being fixed or ARM-based. And so for all of us, a flatter yield curve is not an easy environment, but I think we're positioned okay in that market. And the real key is going to be continuing to keep our core funding cost lower.

Interest Rate Risk

Stepping back a little, we know there are margin concerns but a lot of pressure is due to the bank’s decision to fund a very long-dated security portfolio. At $889 million (21.6% of assets), this portfolio (available-for-sale and held-to-maturity) collectively yields only ~2.3% (based on the average balance of $926 million in 1Q18). In addition, the outstanding balance is even more than the bank’s most expensive liabilities, that include brokered deposits and other borrowings (last quarter average balance was $862 million, the yield on these liabilities increased from 1.45% in 4Q17 to 1.68%).

As unfortunate as declining margins can be, all this spread talk ignores the risk higher rates pose to asset values.

We are without a full-fledged quarterly filing, so we don’t have the detail we need to see exactly what has changed, but notice that tangible book value per share didn’t add anything to the year-end balance ($19.57) in a period where the company earned $0.82 per share (record) and only paid out $0.25 in dividends. I’m willing to bet the lost equity was due to ‘temporary losses’ in the available-for-sale security portfolio, but also note that, due to accounting treatment, another $1.29 million ‘temporary loss’ in the held-to-maturity portfolio didn’t have any effect on the period-end equity account.

Note difference between fair value and recorded value of Held-to-Maturity Portfolio – From Earnings Announcement

These are temporary losses because the bank hasn’t sold these securities, but it’s hard to find holding them as an attractive option when rates are trending higher and when we know that most (~75%) of the portfolio is comprised of mortgage-backed securities - that will see their duration extend as pre-payment assumptions decline (less incentive to refinance or pay off loans when rates are increasing). In theory, a portfolio duration of 4 years means that for every 1% increase in rates, asset values will fall 4% (on $889.8 million, 4% is equivalent to $35.6 million). Again, this is a theory that depends on how the duration of the portfolio was calculated, and not on how market values actually react, but it underscores a major risk that could lock-up (to avoid sales that trigger loss recognition) a significant amount of assets that are funded by the bank’s most expensive liabilities (while these liabilities continue to get more expensive).

Management is looking forward to reinvesting cash flows from the security portfolio at more attractive rates, but there is less incremental upside for CAC who is already out earning more conservative peers with less sensitive assets.

Bottom Line

I thought the stock was cheap after a pullback at the beginning of 2016, but it’s hard to get excited about purchasing new shares now. The company has been supplementing income from traditional banking activities with a leveraged security portfolio, but higher rates threaten these asset values and the cost (liability expense) of avoiding temporary losses by holding onto them until maturity. By my math, the company earned and, after dividend payments were made, retained ~$8.89 million in the 1st quarter. But, after temporary losses, this amount added $0 to tangible book value, and we found another $1.29 million loss hidden in the held-to-maturity portfolio.

It’s probably not wise to bet against a bank with as much experience as this one has, but it’s hard to justify a new position when it’s this hard to find anything attractive about core operations or the current balance sheet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.