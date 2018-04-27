First Quantum Minerals Prefers Corporate Bonds Over Project Finance For Liquidity

Image source: Company website.

Investment Thesis

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCPK:FQVLF) offers a peer-leading production growth profile, whereby a ramp-up at production at Cobre Panama beginning in 2018 would push the firm to grow copper production to 970,000 tons by year 2022.

FM continues to make progress strengthening its balance sheet as Cobre Panama construction continues. It includes a process to put up to $2.5 billion of project financing in place at Cobre Panama. It will execute it by managing the downside copper price risk with additional hedging.

In this credit research, we will try to find out if corporate bonds are a better source of liquidity to fund FM's projects instead of project financing. This article presents as well a credit analysis to see if the company has a proper matching of liquidity vis-a-vis the level of capital expenditure guidance for 2018.

Company Overview

Headquartered in Canada, First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a medium size mining company with a huge mining operation in Zambia. It represents a major portion of the company's earnings. FM runs Kansanshi in Zambia which is a big and low-cost copper and gold deposit and Sentinel which is a new low-cost mine.

The company also operates a number of smaller mines in different countries. It also has a 90% share ownership in Cobre Panama, the largest copper deposit in Panama.

Production

FM increased its copper production to 574,000 tons in 2017 versus 539,000 tons in 2016. The production rise was solely driven by the successful ramp-up of production at the Sentinel mine. However, Earnings before Income Tax Depreciation & Amortization ((EBITDA)) improved only by 18% in 2017 to $1.1 billion despite copper prices having rallied by approximately 30% in 2017.

EBITDA was adversely affected by the $568 million losses from hedging with the realized copper price at $2.33 per pound. The copper price was significantly below the average London Metal Exchange (LME) price of $2.79 per pound in 2017.

In 2018, analysts are expecting that the company would increase EBITDA by around 40% to $1.5 billion, taking into account FM's existing hedging arrangements.

Capital Expenditures

The company continues to focus on high investments like the Cobre Greenfield copper project in Panama. It expects to bring on stream next year. The project remains on track for commissioning in 2018. It is 50% done (46% as of Dec 16, 2017). The first quarter of 2018 capex of $243 million is tracking at 23% of its full year capex guidance.

The company raised the project cost guidance from $5.7 billion to $6.3 billion. Likewise, it increased its exposure to this project as it raised its ownership of the assets from 80% to 90%.

FM acquired LS-Nikko Copper Inc.'s 10% stake in Cobre for $664 million, of which $485 million will be settled in five installments over a four-year period starting in 2018. The company further guided that an additional $1.6 billion will be required to be invested to finish the Cobre project.

The ambitious investment plan will hold on to the company's high capital expenditures in 2018. Analysts are pessimistic about this investment plan so they expect FM to yield negative free cash flow of around $0.8 billion in 2018.

However, free cash flow should turn strongly positive once the Cobre project becomes operational and capex falls significantly. As a result, FM is expected to deleverage rapidly in the absence of any new substantial project.

Credit Analysis

FM's leverage will remain high for this year. FM's credit profile is also constrained by concentration risks particularly high operational and country concentrations. Around three quarters of 2018 would see a large portion of EBITDA to be generated by two large copper mines in Zambia.

However, analysts at Moody's forecast EBITDA growth of 40% in 2018 based on copper price of $2.75 per pound. It offsets the increasing debt level which would result in a lower adjusted debt/EBITDA from 7.7X in 2017 to 6.1X in 2018 and further to around 5.1X in 2019.

FM greatly improved its liquidity position with the recent issuance of notes totaling $1.85 billion. The fresh notes repaid a $700 million term loan and the balance from it was utilized to fully pay down the credit availment under the $1.5 billion revolving credit facility. It matures in December 2020.

The revolving credit facility along with the balance of unrestricted cash and cash equivalent of $702 million in 2017 led FM to fully finance the Cobre project. FM now has very minimal debt maturities of less than $100 million in 2018 and 2019, which eliminates any debt refinancing requirement until the end of year 2020.

Late February this year, the company announced that it had completed the pricing of $850 million senior notes due 2024 at 6.5% and $1.0 billion senior notes due 2026 at 6.875%. The management believes that as a result of this debt offering, the company is no longer pursuing the $2.25 billion project finance facility as a source of funds for the Cobre Panama project.

Thus, the management shifted its strategy to undertake corporate debt instead of project financing in 2018 as previously announced. Analysts see this strategy shift to have an impact on the company's credit profile.

The company's existing bonds would avoid subordination to project-level debt. This corporate debt offering would also provide evidence of prudent liability management in FM's decision to access the high yield market. Hence, this follows a proactive debt maturity extension in 2017 (with an upsized bond issue deal) and copper price hedging/equity issuance (when liquidity was more challenged).

However, FM bears the credit risks of higher interest costs associated with unsecured borrowings. There is also a potential that FM would face jurisdictional risks as the company doubled its guidance for sustaining capital expenditures for 2018 and 2019, thus making reliable forecasts of cash flow and balance sheet development challenging.

My Takeaway

In my opinion, FM still has better liquidity position despite the falling yet elevated leverage and high dependence on its Zambian operations which is exposed to jurisdictional/socio-political risks.

The company has improved profitability trajectory considering the stronger copper market prices, despite that peaking investment in the Cobre Panama project is on track this year.

I believe that high-yield miners like FM has stabilizing liquidity. Trends show financial covenant compliance has been an issue for some miners in the African region. But lenders have so far accommodated requests for waivers or amendments when operational pressures surface.

In this instance, FM's bond issues due in 2021/2022 remain to be targets of refinancing. Their maturity date extension would "de-risk" the Cobre Panama project further. It would likewise free up some credit facility capacity (in relation to looser debt covenants in its longer-duration bonds). These bond issues trade below their call prices.

Step downs would be in February/May 2019 and would offer a bond return above its 7%/7.25% coupon rates to the extent that these bonds are refinanced in the succeeding quarters. It would then move close to the sector's average bond yield of 5.9%, even if these bonds are taken out after their call prices step down.

Available bank credit facilities and cash balances remain key sources of liquidity for African miners like FM. Average free cash flow for high-yield investment grade mining companies became positive in 2017. This came after a neutral 2016. The metals mining industry exerted efforts to reduce capital spending further in 2016 while capex remains the single largest cash flow item.

