Sony Corporation's (SNE) CEO Kazuo Hirai on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hiroki Totoki

Unidentified Company Representative

I am Hiroki Totoki. I assumed the role of CFO as of April 1st. It's nice to meet you all. Today, I would like to explain these two topics in the next 15 minutes. Fiscal ‘17 consolidated sales were 8 trillion 544 billion yen, an increase of 4% percent year-on-year and consolidated operating income was 734.9 billion yen, 2.5 times that of the previous fiscal year.

Net income attributable to Sony Corporation stockholders was 490.8 billion yen, 6.7 times that of the previous fiscal year. As a result, we were able to achieve the financial targets that we set at the corporate strategy meeting in February 2015 of 500 million yen or more operating income and 10% or more of ROE in fiscal ’17.

As we announced earlier today, the fiscal ‘17 year end dividend will be 15 yen combined with the 12.5 yen interim dividend already paid. The full year dividend amount per share is 27.5 yen.

As is shown in this slide, there are several extraordinary items included in the operating income for fiscal ‘16 and fiscal ’17. Excluding these items, operating income would have increased 237.6 billion yen, an increase of 50%. This slide shows the results by segment for the full fiscal year.

Next is the consolidated results forecast for fiscal ’18. Consolidated sales are expected to decrease 3% year-on-year to 8 trillion. 300 billion yen and operating income is expected to decrease 9% to 670 billion yen.

In addition due to the public listing in April of in Spotify, a portion of its shares owned by one of our group companies and the sale of approximately half of their shares we owned from the listing date and we are now expected to record an approximately 100 million yen gain in other income, including both the unrealized valuation gain and realized gain net related expenses.

Net income attributable to Sony Corporation stockholders is expected to be 480 billion yen. Assumed Forex rates are 105 yen to the U.S. dollar and 125 yen to the euro. We estimate that the year-on-year negative impact on the operating results of the five electronic settlements resulting from these Forex change will be approximately 38 billion yen, primarily due to the depreciation of emerging market currencies. The fiscal year forecast for each segment are shown on this slide.

Now I will turn to the situation of each of our businesses. First, I will talk about the Game and Network Services segment. Fiscal ‘17 sales increased 18% year-on-year 1 trillion 943.8 billion yen, primarily due to an increase in PS4 software sales. Operating income increased 41.9 billion yen to 177.5 billion yen, primarily due to increase in sales.

We expect sales in fiscal ‘18 to decrease 2% primarily due to a decrease in daily sales of PS4 hardware. But we expect operating income to increase 12.5 billion yen to 190 billion yen, primarily due to an increase in sales of PS4 software.

From today we started to disclose the new information shown in this slide in the supplemental information for the consolidated financial results available on our IR website.

Next, I will talk about the Music segment. Fiscal ‘17 sales increased 24% year-on-year and operating income increased 52 billion yen to 127.8 point yen. This increase in operating income was primarily due to the continued strength of the mobile game application Fate/Grand Order and an increase in streaming services revenue.

Operating income of mobile game applications accounted for a little over 30% of the operating income of this segment and was double that of fiscal ‘16. We expect sales in fiscal ‘18 to decrease 6%, primarily due to a change in accounting standards and the impact of foreign exchange rates.

Operating income is expected to decrease to 112 billion yen, primarily due to the absence of 10.5 billion yen gain on the sale of real estate recorded in the previous fiscal year.

Kazuhiko Takeda

Next I will talk about the picture segment. In FY ‘17 sales increase 12% year-on-year and operating income improved to 41.1 billion yen due to the absence of among others of 112.1 billion yen impairment charges of goodwill that we recorded in the previous fiscal year. And this is the first time since we began to disclose segment forecasts in the fiscal year ended March 31 2015 that this particular segment has achieved the forecast issued at the beginning of the year. Thanks to the hits like the Spiderman Homecoming and Jumanji welcome to the Jungle. The profit from the film slight exceeded our original forecast.

We are beginning to see the fruits of the Motion Picture Group's focus on content IT and financial discipline and the leadership of Tom Rothman, who has been running the Motion Pictures business since February of 2015.

Fiscal year 2018 sales are expected to decline by 5% mainly due to the impact of foreign exchange rates and operating income is expected to be 42 billion yen basically flat year-on-year.

Next is the Home Entertainment and Sound segment. FY 2017 sales increased 18% year-on-year and operating income increased 27.3 billion yen to 85.8 billion yen. The increase in sales and operating income was due to a shift we made to high value added models, such as 4K Bravia older TVs and also reduce the positive impact of foreign exchange rates and we expect sales to decline by 6% and operating income to be essentially flat year-on-year at 86 billion yen.

Next I’ll explain about the Imaging products and Solutions segment. In fiscal 2017 sales increased 13% from the previous year and operating income increased 27.7 billion yen to 74.9 billion yen.

The increase in sales and operating income was basically due to an enhancement of high value added products such as Alpha series and new other cameras and our interchangeable lens lineup. And also due to the positive impact of foreign exchange and the absence of the negative impact we had in the previous year of the Kumamoto earthquakes. For fiscal 2018 we expect sales to be 660 billion yen and operating income will be essentially flat year-on-year 75 billion yen.

Next it would be about the mobile communications segment. In fiscal year 2017, sales declined by 5% from the previous year, down to 723.7 billion yen. Operating results deteriorated 37.8 billion yen to a loss of 27.6 billion yen due to the decrease in sales and the recording of 31.3 billion yet impairment charges against long lived assets in the fourth quarter of the year.

In light of the sales results of the smartphone business and changes in the business environment since January of 2018, we have the downwardly revised our future profitability forecast, As a result, the forecast for future cash flows has decreased and therefore recorded the impairment.

We expect fiscal 2018 sales to decrease 12% because our smartphone unit sales forecast of 10 million units is significantly below the previous fiscal year due to our efforts to improve profitability, primarily due to the impact of these declines in sales, we expect to record an operating loss of 15 billion yen.

I would now like to say a few words about the importance of 5G Wireless Technology in the context of our strategy for smartphone business going forward. By enabling high speed communication, low latency and simultaneous connectivity 5G which is expected to be commercialized in the near future. This is a technology which we view as having immense potential since it connect all portable devices to the cloud.

In order to fully utilize this leading edge technology, we need to retain in-house fundamental research capability - and capability to create related applications. By continuing to work on 5G smartphone business, we are aiming to develop 5G technology as a competency that can be used across the entire Sony Group.

Unidentified Company Representative

Next I will talk about the Semiconductor segment. Fiscal 2017 sales increased 10% year-on-year and operating results improved 171.8 billion to a profit of 164 billion yen.

The improvement in operating results was primarily due to the recording of several extraordinary items in fiscal 2016 and 2017 and an increase in unit sales of image sensors year-on-year.

As is shown in this slide, adjusted operating income would have increased 76.3 billion yen. We expect fiscal 2018 sales to increase 2% to 870 billion yen and operating income to be 100 billion yen.

Although sales are expected to increase due to an increase in unit sales of image sensors for mobile values, we expect operating income to decrease primarily because extraordinary gains of approximately 43 billion yen were recorded in the previous fiscal year and we expect the yen to appreciate compared with the previous fiscal year.

Next I will explain the Financial Services segment. In fiscal 2017, financial services revenue increased 13% due to an increase in policy amount in force at Sony Life and operating income increased 12.5 billion yen to 178.9 billion yen. This increase in operating income includes a gain on the sales of real estate held for investment purposes at Sony Life.

We expect fiscal 2018 financial services revenue to be 1 trillion 270 billion yen and operating income to be 170 billion yen. Although we expect revenue to continue to increase due to the expansion of policy amount in force, we expect operating income to decrease slightly primarily due to a decrease in gains on the sales of assets.

Next, I would like to briefly explain my view on the current state of each of our businesses. In the Game and Network Services business, the PS4 installed base [ph] expansion of network revenue has driven profit growth. As a result, it is important to further expand our stable network service business model, along with our current business model which is centered on hardware penetration and software high tie ratios.

We believe the Music business needs to leverage its strong industry position in the expanding music market, which is being driven by the penetration of streaming services and to convert it into a profit growth. We also believe that we need to continue to aggressively promote game applications for mobile devices, as a part of our strategy to leverage our animated IP.

The Pictures business had some success in fiscal 2017, as I mentioned earlier. But we recognized that its profitability is still lower than industry peers. We will concentrate on improving profitability in conjunction with the new management team led by Tony Vinciquerra.

We are calling the three segments shown in the slide branded hardware. Their overall profitability has improved, as a result of our efforts to strengthen product appeal and to improve operations. Going forward, we aim to make this group even more efficient and stable cash flow generator by continuing their efforts each businesses undertaken to improve profitability and by strengthening cross business cooperation.

The semiconductor business has significant invested capital and should earn a high margin to justify its business risk. To do that, we believe it is important to concentrate on areas where we have competitive advantage and maintain a strong market position.

The rate of growth in demand for image sensors is likely to decline in the short term due to saturation of the smartphone market. But over the medium to long-term we expect further growth to come from expansion of new applications such as 3D sensing, security, factory automation and automotive. We expect the financial services business to continue to contribute stable profit.

In conclusion, I will discuss the state of our balance sheet. As you can see from the presentation materials distributed among you, our cash flow excluding financial services has steadily improved from the previous fiscal year to this fiscal year.

On the other hand, our stockholders security has just begun to improve. Since we have invested a relatively large amount of capital in the semiconductor business, we plan to further enhance our stockholders equity with the standard of the semiconductor industry in mind. At the same time, we will strike the right balance with investments for future growth. This concludes my remarks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Now the floor is open to your questions. Those of you with a question please wait for the microphone to the brought to you please identify yourself by stating your name and affiliation before actually asking the questions. When the question is asked in English it will be interpreted consecutively into Japanese and answers will be given in Japanese and the please confine can find the number of questions to two per person. Yes please.

Kazuharu Miura

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you very much. Kazuharu of SMBC Nikko Securities.

Kazuharu Miura

Thank you very much for further enhancing the disclosure of game business. That is very helpful. And on that basis about the full cost of the current fiscal year the numbers related to game business is higher than forecast and semiconductor business numbers are rather tough. And I should like to ask further about the semiconductor business.

And that you talked about onetime items of the last fiscal year and the exchange rate impact as factors of change. And even based on that, the basic assumption is very tough. And what is the rate of operation. And so you will enhance and accelerate the investment in your thinking? So please expand on this. That's the first point.

And the second point is that, in terms of overall point of view, you set aside the buffers, so for each business and the corporate section and their elimination and exchange rate and it is 105 and 130 now, it's all and no buffers. And you probably allocated risks to each business, is that the right way of looking at that. You mentioned the negative impact of exchange rate 38 billion yen for the current fiscal year. What was the impact the last fiscal year?

And about the semiconductors, even in view of extraordinary items the situation appears to be tough and [indiscernible] sound real supplemental B. But concerning the semiconductor business, excluding the extra ordinary items is decline by 20 billion yen. Are the image sensors for mobiles increased and the improvement by product mix, but the negative impact of Forex and also the increase in depreciation due to the investment in image sensors and also R&D cost for the automotive and sensing? And so some of the investments do not immediately improve the return yet?

And the question concerns the CapEx, so for fiscal 2018 the investment in semiconductor the 160 billion yen, out of that 130 billion yen is for image sensors and much of this is for the purpose of increasing capacity in the future, such as establishment of clean rooms and infrastructure and also the high functionality and the larger size of our sensors to leading to the better product mix and the R&D for the future?

Unidentified Company Representative

So concerning the increase in capacity of image sensors we will watch the supply and demand situation. About the buffer, especially the exchange rate assumptions, about - before that, the results of FY ‘17 how it compares FY ’16, $128 and €194 and ‘17 111 and 130. And the impact in fiscal ‘17 for five electronic business was a positive 60 billion yen and therefore the emerging market is separate.

And for fiscal ‘18 the sensitivity is different. Game and Network services dollars 1 yen increase Game and Networks, plus 3 billion yen, in euro each 1 yen is minus 2.5 billion yen, Russia we said the 3 and SG&S [ph] plus 3.5 in euro, minus 1 billion and in case of dollars it is 3.5 against 3 billion and IPS and dollar 500 million yen and euro the same. And the move by last year in dollars we say 2.6 billion in yen, but now it's plus 3 billion yen, semiconductors dollars minus 5 billion yen, euros slightly negative. In the mobile data, and you talk about mobile, so that is the extent of the exchange rate impact. Next question please?

Yasuo Nakane

Yasuo Nakane, Mizuho Securities. Two questions, please. Firstly, about game business. In terms of the console cycle, you're be saying that it's going to be tough going forward starting this year, but you have the profit increase for the year.

But as much as possible could you tell us about the hardware and also the EPS plus results. What's your forecast for this year? So what risks are you contemplating, both [indiscernible] some additional information?

And secondly about cash flow, on page 19. I guess we're supposed to calculate the detailed numbers, but last year there was an increasing increase in PS plus, conversion cycle became shorter, so there these effects. So compared to last year, and if you look at the assumption for PL this year, what's the cash flow status, can you give me more information about your plans on cash flow?

Unidentified Company Representative

So the - some additional information about game results for fiscal ‘18 also, but cash flow. I will speak to your cash flow question. On sales revenue, the sales through the network is included - where software sales is expect to increase and also hardware sales for PC we have a decline and the impact of Forex and between them they even out, so that the profit would be basically the same as previous year.

On profit, the PS4 hardware will decline, but they will compensated by the increase in software and also PS Plus network service will expand. The combination of these factors will give us an increase in profitability.

On your cash flow question, I guess you're talking about game cash flow, the cash flow in general within the overall cash flow situation, operating cash flow invested in combined is 6 the date, that's 408 billion up from last year, significant improvement because compared to last year, operating Open cash flow is plus 385 billion, investment cash flow is an improvement of 136 billion.

The reasons for these improvements compared to the previous year is the net income after adjustments, net income modest impairment is now much higher. That's the biggest reason. In the meantime there is a tax and also payments for CapEx. There is a difference of these payments to the next year.

And on the receiving side, account receivables in semiconductors for instance as businesses are sold there temporary increase in the receipt, such as the equity you had and subsidiaries were sold. And also there was positive gain due to the sales of real estate properties. So the numbers look better than inherent operational strength.

Now what about this year - forecast for this year, it will be such that, I would say that continuously assuming that we will continue to be profitability, we should be able to generate cash flow in a stable manner, but in comparison to last year, profits were slightly down and the CapEx is somewhat increasing.

Basically the same but there's a slight increase in CapEx and there's a cut off here [ph] The cap is cut off here is significant particularly in semiconductors, so that must be incorporated and also tax payments. So for fiscal ‘18 as things stand now compared to the fiscal ‘17 it will be somewhat lower according to our plans now.

Junya Ayada

Thank you very much. My name is Ayada from Deutsche Securities. I have two questions. One Semiconductor another games. For semiconductor, for this fiscal years plan if you could elaborate more for example image sensor sales in dollar terms, 12% increase is expected and the capacity 88k to 100k. So it looks almost the same, but in dollar terms the sales increased the amount.

If you look at the quantity and the unit price, how would be - is it divided and the capacities increasing the amortization, would it be incurred from the first quarter. And internally there are activities to increase yield and the shortening of lead time. Those are the self efforts needed. And how are they incorporated in this fiscal years business plan?

My second question about the game, Mr. Totoki earlier talked about the expansion of the stable revenue - operating income, as we have more disclosed information where is the focus to increase profit, monthly active user, you make investment to increase it or ARPU has to be increased through content - richer content, what your focal points and how will this be reflected in this fiscal years forecast?

Unidentified Company Representative

Semiconductor first, in dollar terms the sales increased, in quantity and the sales units and cost - reduction from the manufacturing process who would [indiscernible] Now about the quantity, FY ‘17 and the fourth quarter there was this slowing down of the demand and there was some adjustment made and the adjustment in the first quarter of January to March it proceeded from April to June. There's a tendency for recovery. So considering these the quantity increase is expected in FY ‘18.

Now for the amortization or depreciation increase, as you understand the capacity is being increased according to the plan. So the depreciation is also increasing as well as a trend. But the cost reduction, this is one of the disciplines of management which is - we are promoting.

So the increment is incorporated in this fiscal years time compared to the previous fiscal year 43 billion yen of extraordinary item and foreign exchange because of the higher yen amounted to 30 billion yen. These two major items contributed last year. So excluding the cautionary [ph] item for this fiscal year that can lead to the decrease in the profit.

Now about the games, where would be the focus for profit growth - for profit growth, that’s your question. As you know MRP, just like other segments on the 22nd of May, please wait until then. But the previous cycles shows us that the hardware peak and then the next year the profit peak, so profit peaked up one year after.

So after that peak we need to make the changes of performance smaller after the peak and the PS Plus and subscription type business and recurring business, we need to grow these. And network oriented game experiences have to be offered and we are offering these source after purchasing the software customers purchase on content's, they download them and that's something we can expect, they make the in-game purchase as well.

Unidentified Company Representative

Next question please.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible] Credit Suisse. Thank you for this opportunity. Two questions. The first point and I understand that you will be announcing the MRP next month and this year is the first year of MRP how do you position the current fiscal year. You earlier talked about semiconductors and talk about the investment for the future. So in other business will you be considering the increase in the expense of all in terms of the future growth?

And the second point, concerning the image sensors in semiconductor business, you were talking about the improvement in the product mix. In addition to the increasing volume or the change in the content of your production in your discussion with the users or customers, what sort of changes do you see? Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

This year is the first year of 3 MRP and how we position the current fiscal year. What we place most emphasis on is that our target was to - well we have never achieved the operating profit in excess of 500 billion yen on a continuous basis for more than three years. And so we will try to achieve the sustainability of profit not for a single year, but on a continuous basis.

And that is a big challenge and we discussed this with [indiscernible] And after achieving a high level profit for three years and so it will lead to the next MRP and we will make investment to that end. That is another major challenge and we will talk about the specifics on the 22nd of May.

And the forecast of a semiconductor business in fiscal 2018 and improvement of product mix. They immediately - the spread of dual camera on smartphone. The pace is slower than we initially expected, but the sensing demand increase is faster than we thought. And so for fiscal ‘18 we will continue to expand the sales of high end image sensors and at the same time work on the implement our profitability.

In other words, we will come up with the high value added product where we can secure the high margin. And at the same time work on the technology development for the new applications such as autos and sensing.

And another point if they are there the plans for investment for the future, because on your R&D expense the last year 450 billion yen, this year 470 billion yen, increase of about 20 billion yen in investment.

Unidentified Company Representative

Next question please?

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you [indiscernible] Citigroup. Two questions please. Your P&L were more than the NPL, cash flow and the balance sheet are more important now. I think that's the message that you've been telling us since last meeting and today as well, I think you referred to that - cash flow and balance sheet.

But, I guess, you guys had to increase content and lively basically stock business. Why do you say that, you say that you have to improve the balance sheet, you say so because of the semiconductor business that you carry.

But in terms of the corporate direction the company even brought your own equity to the extent leverage is doable, you should pursue your business. But why is it now you are talking about the improvement balance sheet which - they increased the stockholders equity, absolutely, you cannot buy that, the argument really.

So why are you talking about this is my question, because there is an improvement in equity ratio. So ultimately what's the sort of safety zone in terms of the equity ratio that you would like to achieve.

And secondly related question, as you talk about balance sheet or cash flow, the stock market will immediately begin - be interested about capital allocation and you know that your results very excited. But in terms of returning to the shareholders, I don't think you are doing much.

So as you improve the balance sheet, I guess that’s the question I should ask, when you talk about MRP, but returning to the stockholders, shareholders of Sony. Can you talk about your position on that as well?

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. Our focus on capital allocation indeed it's a very important theme to work on and included carrying discussions on this amongst us. So please get some other time until the 22nd of May when we hold corporate statutory meeting on that occasion to talk about our thoughts capital application as a part of our MRP process.

Unidentified Company Representative

Next question?

Yu Okazaki

Thank you very much. My name is Okazaki from Nomura Securities. About the mobile business I have a question. Other businesses are recovering quite well and I don't think this is quite a very large impact, but still there's a forecast that should be a loss and I understand the important - strategic importance against the target. It seems to me that you find it difficult to care. So what's your view on it, while you were in charge of this business? So I ask you.

Unidentified Company Representative

It was the fall of 2014, I became in charge of mobile business and for three years and a half I worked so hard for the improvement of profitability. There is impairment charges that we had to post and incurred loss. So that tells that turnaround has not been achieved. So I take it quite seriously. The competitive environment is quite harsh, as I've said earlier.

5G wireless technology, communication technology going forward for the branded hardware, these will become even more important. So although the environment is quite difficult and harsh, again we change the measures even with that 10 million units we try to be profitable. That's our intent.

Your forecast for loss, even if it will not linger, the mobile business positioning, I think the cost burden seems to be more important. Is it correct to assume that for every kind of business we cannot continue incurring losses, again we need to turn it around to make it more sustainable. That's what we think.

Unidentified Company Representative

In view of time, this is going to be the last one.

Masaru Sugiyama

Thank you for your presentation. My name is Sugiyama, Goldman Sachs. And my question is concerning the game, the profit forecast of fiscal 2018 excluding activity impact the message is to maintain the high level of the previous year.

Now in connection with the PlayStation 4 activities is it still very high and recently the third party software is selling so well and the hit to titles and more immediately free to play games such as Fortnite and with expansion of that, PS4 active users is now becoming record high and higher than the past record. So the momentum of the software during the current fiscal year - the current situation is stronger than your forecast, as I see it and what's your view on this?

Unidentified Company Representative

Just as you indicated there is a very strong momentum in software, especially concerning the fourth quarter. We felt the momentum was very strong and that's how we watch it. And network services also expanding and the market itself is expanding. So this is a good tailwind and that we should ride on try to benefit from that.

Unidentified Company Representative

Unidentified Company Representative

Ladies and gentlemen, this will conclude today's session. Thank you for your participation.

