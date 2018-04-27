Abbvie: Did The One-Trick Pony Find Another Trick?

ABBV's HVC sales doubled during Q1. The growth of HCV and Imbruvica has reduced Humira to less than 60% of total revenue.

Abbvie (ABBV) reported Q1 revenue of $7.93 billion and EPS of $1.87. The company beat on revenue by $330 million and also delivered an EPS beat. I had the following takeaways on the quarter:

Has The One-Trick Pony Discovered Another Trick?

AbbVie's $7.9 billion in revenue was up 21% Y/Y. This exceeded the double-digit growth from Q4 2017. Humira, which treats everything from Crohn's Disease to chronic plaque psoriasis, is still AbbVie's largest drug at 59% of total revenue. It grew revenue 14% Y/Y. This was impressive given Humira's scale.

At $4.7 billion in quarterly revenues Humira remains one of he world's best-selling drugs. My concern for AbbVie is that it has to rely on Humira price hikes to generate double-digit top line growth. Such price hikes cannot continue in perpetuity, or can they?

Imbruvica continues to expand its position as the market share leader for second line Mantle Cell Lymphoma and Leukemia. Its revenue grew 39% Y/Y. The biggest surprise of the quarter was likely HCV, which doubled revenue Y/Y to $919 million. It just surpassed Imbruvica as AbbVie's second-largest drug. $850 million of those sales came from Mavyret, the company's HCV regimen indicated to treat genotypes 1-6.

Management estimated that Mavyret controls market share in the U.S. of 45%. The company also projected full-year HCV sales of $3.5 billion. Those extra sales will likely come at the expense of Gilead (GILD), the leader in HCV treatments. I suspected Mavyret would be successful when it was launched in the second half of 2017, but I could not have envisioned this. HCV could eventually become the trick to tamp down AbbVie's dependence on Humira.

The Pipeline

A lack of competitive threats to Humira cannot last forever. Eventually, a Humira biosimilar could reach the market. AbbVie needs hits from its pipeline badly. AbbVie recently filed a Biologics License Application ("BLA") for the approval of interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor risankizumab to treat moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The launch of risankizumab this year could help sentiment, but I doubt it will add much too earnings given the heightened competition in the psoriasis market.

Per management, Venclexta (chronic lymphocytic leukemia) could receive mid-year approval:

Moving now to Venclexta, which is currently under Priority Review with the FDA for use in relapsed refractory CLL in combination with Rituxan, we continue to expect a midyear approval for this broader relapsed refractory CLL population, moving us further towards our goal of establishing Venclexta as a foundational chemotherapy-free option in the CLL market.

Given the strong Q1 sales performance, a successful drug launch or two this year could send the stock higher. Successful launches could put an end to worries over AbbVie's barren pipeline, at least in the short-term. Long term, worries over how AbbVie will replace one of the world's most profitable drugs in Humira could persist.

Share Repurchases

In February AbbVie authorized a $10 billion share repurchase program. The extra cash flow from President Trump's tax cuts could help fund those buybacks. Is this a good use of capital? AbbVie generates over $4 billion in quarterly EBITDA and has over $300 million in cash on hand. It likely has enough cash flow to buy back stock and make bolt on acquisitions. This is another way of returning capital to shareholders. If broader markets decline as the Fed removes the punch bowl then ABBV could fall in spite of share buybacks.

Conclusion

This was very strong quarter for AbbVie. The stock trades at about 29x earnings. In my opinion, this is not a P/E story. I rate AbbVie a long-term sell due the high concentration of Humira sales.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.