Facebook: We Remain Bullish

In our previous article on Facebook (FB) that was published on April 9, we warned that bears were overreacting to the news of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. As the initial panic faded, investors began to see that fundamentals were likely to be unaffected, as the growth in users around the world and competitive advantage from Instagram and WhatsApp signaled a juggernaut that could not easily be slowed. This, as well as Zuckerburg's testimony in front of Congress, led to a recovery in the stock price that was driven by these strong fundamentals. However, at the start of this week, traders gave back the gains, due to fear of fallout from the scandal on earnings. After a strong earnings report, Facebook is up around 5.5% after hours and we remain bullish.

One of the most important statistics for a social network is the Monthly Active Users (MAU)). In our previous article, we argued that MAU is unlikely to decrease for the foreseeable future, as the majority of users are outside of North America and Europe. Sure enough, Facebook beat estimates on this figure, as it reported a staggering 2.2 billion MAUs, compared to estimates of 2.19 billion. It appears that media reports of the Delete Facebook movement have been overblown and more users are being added than are leaving the network. As we showed before, there is no clear alternative to Facebook and like it or not, it is not going away anytime soon.

Another worry that investors had was that advertisers would abandon Facebook in droves in response to the data leak. This was also not the cause, as revenue surged to $11.97 billion, crushing estimates of $11.4 billion. The data leak did not deter advertisers at all and may have had the opposite effect. The Cambridge Analytica fiasco shows just how comprehensive Facebook's data on users is. Advertisers who forsake Facebook are giving up a goldmine of targeted ads. Short of overbearing regulations, it is hard to see advertisers giving up on this platform.

Zuckerburg's testimony in front of Congress helped to ease the minds of investors. It showed that the government is behind in its understanding of the Internet and social media and that regulation would be unlikely to solve the issue. If the Congressional hearings sounded good to investors, these earnings should be music to investors' ears. The concrete earnings data confirms bullish expectations and shows that Facebook is not only surviving in the midst of this difficulty but thriving.

This is not to say that there is no fallout from the scandal. Facebook guided FY18 operating expenses up to +45-60% y/y. This increase is due to Facebook spending more to curb the spread of fake news and harmful content. Although this is a significant increase, this bodes well for the future health of the network and ensuring quality content is a surefire way to keep users coming back to the site. Additionally, security measures have been beefed up, which should lessen risks of future data leaks.

We remain bullish on Facebook, as the earnings are further evidence of a strong company. In addition, we have been impressed by the response by Zuckerberg and the Facebook management to allay government fears and keep advertisers and users coming back to the site. As we noted in our previous article, Facebook has a large amount of cash on hand and we expect to see further investments in its network. Although Cambridge Analytica may be in the headlines for a while, we expect that the worst may be over as Facebook has demonstrated resilience in the face of this fiasco.

