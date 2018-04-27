Ur-Energy Stock Handling Uranium Price Stagnation Well

At the end of 2016, I figured that the decade-old slump in uranium prices is starting to come to an end, and I announced then in an article my intention to start building a position in uranium miners. I picked Ur-Energy (URG) as my first choice in 2017, and I bought this stock in two stages. I later bought some Cameco (CCJ) stock as well. As I pointed out in my initial article in late 2016, stating my intention to start building a position in uranium miners, uranium prices were likely either just past the bottom, or likely to bottom relatively soon. I believed then that there will be a bottoming process followed by a longer term price recovery, driven by a number of global factors which are likely to move the supply/demand balance into the right direction in this regard. It turns out that I was most likely correct, given that the uranium spot price in fact bottomed in November 2016.

While the uranium spot price did bottom 17 months ago, and, at this point, I doubt that we will see that bottom breached, as we can see, the longer-term average uranium price did reach a new bottom just recently. Clearly, there is still a lot of negative sentiment in regards to uranium prices going forward, which is exactly what I expected to see happening after such a long and dramatic price decline that we experienced since 2007. This is why I decided on focusing my investment choices on companies which I believe can weather the potentially tough times ahead, while patiently waiting for the market to turn. In other words, I wanted to make sure that timing will not be my enemy while waiting for my investment theory to work out in coming years. I am pleased to say that, thus far, both Ur-Energy and Cameco have been good choices, given that, despite the continued stagnation in uranium prices, both stocks are currently in the green in my portfolio.

While Cameco would come to most people's minds when contemplating a relatively solid long-term bet within an industry that offers a lot of uncertainty in regards to uranium prices, due to the unique dynamics of the nuclear power generation industry, Ur-Energy is proving to be an equal in terms of stability, and for good reason. Looking at full-year results for 2017, it managed to produce a $76,000 net income from its operations, on revenue of $38 million.

As we can see, even as uranium prices continued to decline until the end of 2016 and have not recovered much since bottoming, Ur-Energy was able to break even on its operations last year. It is clearly a company which has the necessary flexibility needed to adapt to any uranium price level. As I pointed out in previous articles, it could potentially increase production four-fold if uranium prices were to justify it. At the same time, it can cut production and only keep producing resources that are economical to produce in case that uranium prices slide further.

One of the main aspects that makes this company particularly resilient is its relatively low debt situation. Interest on debt came in at $1.4 million, which was 3.6% of revenue. Long-term debt has been in constant decline despite the tough uranium price environment.

Because debt is on a downward trend, interest costs have been declining as well. In 2016, Ur-Energy paid almost $2 million in interest. I find this to be very important when looking at the overall health of a company, because, when it comes to commodity extraction firms, I tend to look very closely at what percentage of revenue tends to go to servicing debts. Any level of interest/revenue that breaches 10% is, in my view, a sign of a company that is no longer prepared to face any potential tough times for the overall industry it is a part of. There are of course exceptions to this, but it is nevertheless a decent general indicator of company financial health and resilience.

Because Ur-Energy's financial results have been relatively decent despite the overall tough environment in terms of uranium prices, it meant that there has been very little need to engage in significant stock dilution. The number of total shares outstanding increased from 160.5 million at the end of 2016 to 163 million at the end of 2017, which is an increase of about 1.6% year on year. Low stock dilution rates are very important for retaining shareholder value, which makes Ur-Energy's ability to make do without such measure an attractive investment option.

Uranium outlook

Regardless of the overall qualities of a mining company, in the end, the miner's stock performance will most likely be impacted by the overall prospects of the industry to perhaps a greater degree than the company's own performance relative to its peers. As far as the latest signs in terms of the outlook for uranium prices, there are not many new developments this year. Last year, we had the Kazakhstan and Cameco production cuts having some impact on the market. Japan's continued commitment to utilize its nuclear power facilities and France's backing down from an earlier proposal to cut its nuclear electricity generation from nuclear down to 50% from the current 75% level are also reinforcing the strong demand scenario looking forward. Germany's commitment to shutting down all its remaining nuclear reactors seems to remain steadfast, although, as I mentioned on many previous occasions, it depends very much on whether the Nord Stream 2 project bringing another 55 Bcm/year of natural gas from Russia will be finalized or not. As things stand right now, it is still looking like the project will go ahead, which will give Germany the natural gas supplies necessary to replace the nuclear power capacity it is willing to give up. There is however quite a bit of opposition to the project, and with Russian-Western World relations continuing to deteriorate, there is still a chance, in my view, that the pipeline will get obstructed, in which case Germany will most likely keep at least some of its nuclear reactors going at least for the next decade.

In the end, none of the countries I mentioned above are overly significant when it comes to future uranium demand prospects. Demand growth will mostly be driven by three countries, namely China, India, and South Korea.

With the economies of all three above-mentioned countries continuing to perform solidly, the overall uranium demand growth story will continue to be intact, in my view. On the supply side, on the other hand, the very fact that both Cameco and Kazakhstan decided to cut production is, in my view, indicative of the fact that producers are not entirely willing to greatly expand production within the current price environment, therefore prices can only go up in coming years, even if, in the shorter term, we may still see some more price weakness for a little while longer.

The one aspect of the nuclear power generation industry that makes it very hard to predict when a significant and sustained rally in the uranium market will happen is the fact that most utilities tend to stockpile massive amounts of nuclear fuel. In other words, at no point are they in any way set to start bidding up the price, unless those stockpiles start to shrink substantially, to the point where they start fearing that not buying at current prices today will most likely lead to having to buy at a much higher price tomorrow. It is impossible to tell at what point a global consensus of nuclear fuel consumers will emerge that it is time to start buying more aggressively today in order to avoid higher prices tomorrow. This will happen relatively soon, in my view, but while I wait as an investor for this market turnaround to happen, for which the timing can be tricky, I continue to be glad that I picked Ur-Energy as one of my uranium mining bets. It is demonstrating an ability to adapt and do relatively well within the current environment, which, at this point, can only improve. It has strong production growth prospects for when uranium prices will recover. It continues to keep its debt situation in check, and it does not look like it needs to greatly dilute its stock anytime soon, even if the current uranium price bottoming process continues for a while longer. The way I see it, the only thing an investor needs in order to have a good chance of reaping some decent benefits from owning this stock is perhaps some patience, because there are few arguments that can be made at this point that it will not happen eventually, it is just a question of when.

