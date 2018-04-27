Should You Buy Cogeco Communications And Its Growing Dividend?

Investment Thesis

Cogeco Communications (OTCPK:CGEAF) (TSX:(CCA)) is the fourth-largest cable company in Canada and owns quality cable assets in the United States. The company also owns a network of radio stations in Quebec that helps to generate stable and predictable revenue. In addition, the company has a growing dividend with a low payout ratio. Cogeco is currently trading at an attractive valuation to its historical average and to its peers. For investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth, Cogeco is a fine investment choice.

What we like about Cogeco Communications

High quality cable assets in Ontario and Quebec

Cogeco holds quality cable assets in Canada’s Ontario and Quebec. They are the 2nd largest cable system operator in these two provinces with 786 thousand internet customers, 709 thousand video service customers, and 419 thousand telephony service customers. Its business in Canada consist about 58% of its total adjusted EBITDA.

In its wireline internet business, the company have implemented 120Mbps internet service in all of the regions they operated and are offering 1Gbps internet service in selected areas of Ontario and Quebec. As can be seen from the chart below, its adjusted EBITDA continued to grow year over year. Likewise, its adjusted EBITDA margin also continued to improve year over year. Its EBITDA margin of 52.3% in fiscal 2017 was an improvement of 30 basis points from a year prior.

Source: Investor Presentation

Strong network of radio stations in Quebec

Cogeco has a strong network of radio stations in Quebec. In fact, the company is the second most important radio player in Quebec with 13 radio stations in the province. Its network of radio stations helps to generate profitable and stable EBITDA for the company.

Source: Investor Presentation

Favorable impact of tax reform in its United States business

Cogeco’s business in the United States makes up about 35% of its total adjusted EBITDA pro forma. The tax rate has been reduced from 40% to 27% thanks to the U.S. tax reform. Its cable internet also enjoys much less capital intensity than its competitors that have to upgrade their fiber networks.

Source: Investor Presentation

Growing dividend

Cogeco has increased its dividend consistently in the past. In fact, it has increased its dividend by a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 12% since 2014. In 2018, the company increased its annualized dividend to C$1.90 per share, marking a 10.5% increase year over year. Looking forward, I expect the company to continue to increase its dividend at low double digit or high single digit growth rate as it has a healthy dividend payout ratio. In fact, its dividend payout ratio in its fiscal 2017 was only 16.1% (based on its free cash flow).

Source: Investor Presentation

But we are concerned about the following

Higher debt level than other providers

Cogeco has a net debt to total capitalization ratio of 63.6%. Compare to Shaw Communications’ (SJR) 43.1%, Cogeco’s net debt to total capitalization ratio is quite high. Its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.4x is also the highest since its fiscal 2013. In addition, its S&P senior secured rating of BBB- was adjusted downward from BBB in its fiscal 2017. Cogeco’s balance sheet may limit the company from expanding its business to other areas (e.g. wireless network). This will also limit the company from competing with other telecommunications providers that are able to bundle their services.

Source: Investor Presentation

Attractive Valuation

Share price of Cogeco has declined by about 21.5% year to date. Its enterprise value (“EV”) to EBITDA ratio of 6.0x is 2.0x multiples below its 5-year average. Its EV to EBITDA ratio of 6.0x is also below Comcast’s (CMCSA) 7.7x and Quebecor’s (OTCPK:QBCRF) 6.7x. Hence, Cogeco’s share price is trading at a discount.

Q1 EV to EBITDA ratio 5-year EV to EBITDA ratio Cogeco Communications 6.0x 8.0x Comcast 7.7x 7.6x Quebecor 6.7x 8.2x Average 6.8x 7.9x

Source: Created by author; Morningstar

Investor Takeaway

Cogeco Communications owns quality cable assets in both Canada and the United States. In addition, the company also owns a network of radio stations in Quebec that helps to generate stable and predictable revenue. The company has a growing dividend with a low payout ratio. The company is currently trading at an attractive valuation. Hence, I believe Cogeco is a fine investment choice for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

