2 Small Biotechs To Consider

We look at both names in depth in the paragraphs below.

To end the trading week, we look at two biotech stocks that appear to have attractive risk/reward profiles at current trading levels.

If a man isn't willing to take some risk for his opinions, either his opinions are no good or he's no good” ― Ezra Pound

Today, we look at two developmental biotech concerns that seem to be offering attractive risk/reward profiles at current trading levels.

Company Overview:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) is a small Massachusetts-based developmental concern. The company focuses on the development of products for diseases caused by inflammation and inborn errors of metabolism in the United States and internationally. Aldeyra came public approximately three years ago and has a market capitalization just south of $150 million. The shares currently change hands at just over $7.00 apiece.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Website

The company has a few compounds under development. The most advanced is Reproxalap. Earlier this year, a Phase 2b clinical trial assessing reproxalap for the topical treatment of dry eye disease commenced. Data should hit sometime in the second half of this year.

A Phase 3 trial against allergic conjunctivitis should start soon with data out late this year or early 2019. A Phase 3 trial for this compound to treat noninfectious anterior uveitis has been ongoing for some time and should see results come out next year. Finally, a Phase 3 trial for Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome should commence by mid-year with initial data out early in 2019.

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet:

Three analyst firms have 'chime in' so far this year on Aldeyra. Seaport Global initiated the shares as a Buy on January 26th with a $13.00 price target. Their analysts believe the company's pipeline is becoming 'derisked' with four analyst readouts over the next year. On March 23rd, Canaccord Genuity reissued their Buy rating and $27 price target.

Finally, earlier this month, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their Buy rating and $23 price target on ALDX. This is what Cantor's analyst had to say about the company's upcoming prospects

We believe reproxalap’s opportunity in dry eye disease remains a significant catalyst in 2H18. As a smaller study not focused on statistical significance, the Phase 2b is designed to demonstrate an efficacy effect size (across a sign and symptom of dry eye) and safety profile supporting conduct and design of pivotal Phase 3 development. In our view, the focus away from a statistically significant result is validated by the large size and number of pivotal studies that have historically been required for current treatments to achieve regulatory approval.”

The company ended 2017 with approximately $43 million of cash on hand. Total operating expenses last year totaled $22.5 million.

Verdict:

Aldeyra has several 'shots on goal', upcoming catalysts, no funding concerns through major milestones and enjoys strong albeit analyst support. The stock seems to be offering a favorable entry point on a risk/reward basis and merits a small stake within a well-diversified biotech portfolio.

No one man can terrorize a whole nation unless we are all his accomplices.” - Edward R. Murrow

Next up is also a former 'Busted IPO' that has quintupled since we gave it a 'thumbs up' last summer.

Company Overview:

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) is a San Diego based clinical-stage oncology company. Mirati focuses on developing targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company came public in 2013 and currently has a market capitalization of approximately $900 million. The shares exchange hands around at just over $31.00 apiece.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Website

The key compound in the company's pipeline which has multiple 'shots on goal' is Sitravatinib. This product is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor which has demonstration in early trials potent inhibition of a closely related spectrum of tyrosine kinases, including RET, CBL, CHR4q12, DDR, and Trk, which are key regulators of signaling pathways that lead to cell growth, survival, and tumor progression.

Sitravatinib is a novel kinase inhibitor that could target genetic alterations in almost 10% of all NSCLC patients.

Source: Company Website

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet:

Analyst coverage has become increasing positive over the past six weeks. On March 12th, Barclay's initiated the shares with a Buy rating and $44 price target. Barclay's analyst believes Sitravatinib "has shown promising initial activity in checkpoint refractory non-small-cell lung carcinoma patients, when combined with nivolumab, the analyst contends. She believes Mirati has a solid pipeline with large commercial potential."



The same day H.C.Waiwright reiterated its own Buy rating and upped its price target to $40 from $21 previously on MRTX. Wednesday, Oppenheimer has assigned a Buy rating and $35 price target, noting

"Unexpected data released yesterday were encouraging and supportive of sitravatinib as a combination therapy with a checkpoint inhibitor. We had expected these data later this year at a medical meeting. The data from the sitravatinib phase II combination with Opdivo in NSCLC in this analysis are very similar to the first analysis of these data, only with more than twice as many patients. The sitravatinib combination data appear more compelling than the initial results from the mocetinostat combination"

The company ended 2017 with just over $150 million of cash on balance sheet. Mirati is currently burning through just under $20 million a quarter so appears well-funded into late 2019 or early 2020. The company provided a nice overview of their pipeline progress at the Cowen & Co. in mid-March, that presentation can be accessed by clicking here.

Verdict:

Obviously, this risk/reward profile on this name was more attractive when we first highlighted it nine months ago when the stock traded around $5.00 a share. However, given the continued progress of its pipeline and increasingly positive analyst coverage, accumulating a small stake within a well-diversified portfolio still seems warranted.

The minute you read something that you can't understand, you can almost be sure that it was drawn up by a lawyer. ” - Will Rogers

Author's note: To get these types of articles and Instablogs on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALDX, MRTX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.