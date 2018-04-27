Mathematics And Markets - Outlook WTI Oil Per April 26th, 2018

Abstract

Consistently recurring characteristics of complex polynomials are the basis for our mathematical financial market research. Using dynamic chaos theory as an umbrella, we calculate time dependent price levels on multiple distinct fractal layers. This article describes what information results from dynamic chaos theory mathematics and details investment decisions with respect to WTI oil per April 26th, 2018.

References

"Applying Mathematics to Analyse Financial Markets - Part 1, Innovation" - describes the development of a new market analysis method based on dynamic chaos theory mathematics. The innovative element relates to the exploitation of consistently recurring characteristics of complex polynomials on multiple distinct layers.

"Applying Dynamic Chaos Theory to analyse Financial Markets - Part 2, Good Investment Practice" - describes decision criteria enabling objective investment decisions.

"Applying Mathematics to analyse Financial Markets - Part 3, Results and Examples" - describes the time dependency of Price and provides a few results and examples for Sanofi and Total.

"Mathematics and Markets - Outlook WTI Oil per March 19th, 2018" - describes actual status for WTI Oil per March 19th, expressed in potential gain/loss per distinct layer including risk/reward ratios and specifies medium term price targets.

Outlook WTI oil - per April 26th, 2018

"Part 2, Good Investment Practice" - describes the importance of evaluating the dominant directional price movement per distinct layer prior to any investment decision being taken. Conflicting dominant directional price movements between fractal layers negatively influence potential yield.

Below table provides the actual status for WTI oil per April 26th, 2018.

Table 1 - Dominant directional price movement for WTI Oil per April 26th, 2018

On March 19th, 2018 we highlighted that all polynomials had a favorable UPWARD dominant directional price movement. Between March 19th and April 26th, the price of WTI Oil increased in value from $62.11 to $68.09.

On April 26th, 2018 we observe several conflicting dominant directional price movements for short and medium term polynomials. This is unfavorable because internal conflicts in dominant directional price movement increase overall risk.

Per distinct layer we defined a trading range by using the price target and price edge (see Part 1, Innovation). The remaining potential within a trading range per distinct layer provides insight into whether it makes sense to continue further investigation for any potential investment.

Graph 1 provides an overview of progress (of the actual price) within the trading range per distinct layer for WTI oil per April 26th, 2018.

Graph 1 - Remaining potential within a trading range per layer for WTI oil per April 26th, 2018.

Remaining potential looks sufficient for all distinct layers. However this includes remaining potential in conflicting layers, in other words downward potential. The favorable aspect relates to longer term polynomials (layers 1-3) which have an UPWARD dominant price direction per April 26th, 2018. Unfavorable are short and medium term polynomials showing multiple internal directional price conflicts.

On March 19th, 2018 we provided medium term price targets (layers 6, 5 and 4) and a longer term price target (layer 3). All medium term price targets have been reached in the meantime. The only remaining (pending) price target not yet reached relates to distinct layer 3, equal to $72.79 on March 19th.

Table 2 - Medium term price targets and price edges for WTI oil per March 19th, 2018

In "Part 1, Innovation" and in "Part 3, Results and Examples" we described the time dependency of price. Price targets and price edges are time dependent and this applies to the pending price target for layer 3 as well. Now, let's have a look into the new price targets for layers 6, 5 and 4 and the updated pending price target for layer 3. While doing so, please keep in mind the conflicting dominant directional price movements at this moment for layers 4 and 5 (see table 1)

Medium term Price targets - per April 26th, 2018

Laomedeia assigns a unique number to each price target and each price edge in order to keep track of an audit trail. This makes our research verifiable over time and introduces transparency. The price targets for layers 6, 5 and 4 have been reached, which means that new price targets have been calculated for these layers and an updated unique identifier has been assigned.

Table 3 provides insight into actual medium term price-targets and price edges for WTI oil per April 26th.

The current price target for medium term layer 6 ($68.79) is not far away from the actual price of WTI Oil ($68.09) and this layer has an UPWARD dominant price direction, so we expect this target to be reached soon.

The caveat however is in layers 5 and 4 where we observe conflicting dominant directional price movements. Compared to the actual price (at $68.09), this means layer 4 is aiming for a lower price target ($65.35) and layer 5 is aiming for a higher price target ($69.70). The order in which both targets are being met is unknown and this fact increases overall risk.

Layer 3 also shows a price edge at $56.16 which adds to the overall longer term downward risk.

Table 3 - Medium term price targets and price edges for WTI oil per April 26th, 2018

Risk and Reward

When we review the Risk/Reward ratio per distinct layer we may be able to draw objective conclusions (see Part 2, Good Investment Practice).

The Risk/Reward ratio for WTI oil per April 26th is represented in graph 2. Only layers 8 and 4 currently have a favorable risk/reward ratio below our threshold of 0.5. Layer 4 however shows a conflicting directional price movement causing this risk/reward ratio to be rejected. This leaves us with only 1 distinct layer showing a favorable risk/reward ratio. We will not initiate a position in WTI oil because we only see one favorable risk/reward ratio out of 8 distinct layers.

Graph 2 - Risk/Reward ratio per distinct layer for WTI oil per April 26th, 2018

Although risk/reward ratios are currently unfavorable, this may soon change and it usually pays off to be patient. The nature of dynamic chaos theory mathematics causes a time dependency on all ingredients being used for analysis. This time dependency of price has been extensively discussed in our SeekingAlpha publications. Laomedeia calculates price targets and price edges on a daily basis. We simply wait till conditions improve.

Conclusions for WTI oil per April 26th, 2018

Our mathematical decision criteria currently do not allow for a long position in WTI oil. We have often observed that patience pays off well. Our daily calculations of time dependent price targets may soon provide a different situation.

Here are the mathematical facts per April 26th:

Dominant directional price movement - conflicting medium term layers (unfavorable)

Potential within trading range - significant for all distinct layers (favorable situation)

Risk - significant long term downward risk (unfavorable)

Potential gain - limited (short term)

Risk/reward - unfavorable (7 distinct layers), favorable for 1 very short term layer only

