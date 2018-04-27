Snap: More AR Breakthroughs

Snap’s (SNAP) digital assets are at least a generation above its competitors. The recent introduction of lens studio and Shoppable AR has the potential to add up to $100 million in revenue as early as FY'2018. This article explores the case to be more bullish on Snap's latest innovation.

Snap was arguably justified when it started pricing its digital assets at a premium. The only reason we have seen a reduction in CPM for some assets is to reduce pressure from investors to grow market share which makes sense when you think about building a business for sustainability.

In the recent past, Snap has been churning out innovative ideas, products, and solutions. Advertisers might begin to rethink the way they allocate their marketing spend. Initially, Snap hasn’t been able to convince a lot of brands, due to its high pricing, lack of self-service platform and focus on limited marketing objectives.

Guess what?? All those handicaps are quickly becoming a thing of the past. Snap’s ads are now as competitive as Facebook’s (FB). Also, Snap has partnered with a number of measurement and analytics companies to help brands drive more return on their marketing spend. The reason you should be more bullish is the introduction of more digital assets and solutions to drive more performance driven campaigns for advertisers.

Christmas Comes Early

It all started with the launch of the lens studio, a solution which makes it easier for brands to build custom lenses to target over 70 million Snapchat users who use the digital asset. The reason I’m excited about this is that Snap’s advertising solutions play in terrains where they meet zero competition from other advertisers. Like the Google Search ads, which are native to Google, Snap ads are native to Snap’s platform, and they are unique in their feel and design.

While brands are beginning to worry about the effectiveness of their banner ads due to negative developments such as the installation of ad blockers, banner blindness, and data collection issues, the opposite can be said about Snap’s digital ad assets. The level of engagement seen in these ads will ensure that they continue to herald the shift from static and dynamic banner ads to AR-driven digital media ads.

The Good News

By expanding its augmented reality lenses to solve more business objectives like App installs & Online Shopping, Snap is opening up more revenue generating opportunities for itself. This was dubbed ‘Shoppable AR,’ as reported on CNBC a week ago. The market barely responded to the huge potential of this announcement. I see a lot of value that has been overlooked in the potential way this product can disrupt the status quo.

Let’s start with how Shoppable AR works. Shoppable AR is a type of Snap lens that gives advertisers and/or their target audience the ability to:

Directly buy/sell products on Snap Watch longer promotional videos Install mobile apps without leaving the device

The third feature is where I see potential to generate huge value; hence I would be expanding on it.

The app install marketing objective has been missing on Snap’s advertising platform since inception, given that it’s one of the fastest growing segments of the mobile advertising market.

Source: Business Insider

The US had a 25% market share of the worldwide app install market in 2015. This put the overall market size in 2015 at $18 billion (assuming advertising spend by media buyers is approx. equal to advertising revenue to media solution providers). When this forecast was made, Snap wasn’t even on the radar.

This means that the trio of Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), Facebook & Twitter (TWTR) have been raking in billions in ad dollar by providing brands with the option to target users to download mobile apps in the top play stores.

Exhibit 1: Potential revenue contribution

With Snap’s entry into the app install space, there is a need to understand how value will be generated. Assuming the US continues to contribute between 25%-30% of the overall market size, the overall market's ad revenue can be valued at approx. $22 billion, with Google & Facebook as majority. This is supported by the robust growth of the app economy over the past ten years, strongly assisted by the growth of the smartphone market and the number of hours people stay glued to their smartphones.

Source: Business Insider

In the best case, Snap can rake in up to $220 million in additional market revenue from app install ads in 2018 with a 1% market share. This low market share projection is due to Snap's relatively limited monthly active users (< 200million vs FB at 2 billion). Also, given that a quarter (1Q'18) is already spent and that 2Q’18 is already underway, a 1% market share in 2018 might be too optimistic. Instead, I’ll be pegging my bullish projection for 2018 at $100 million (0.5% market share) after factoring the different price points.

Pricing

Exhibit 2: 2018 revenue estimate from Shoppable AR

Snap will be selling the new AR lens at $100/day. This means Snap will have to attract up to 5,000 advertisers for a minimum duration of 200days to rake in $100million in 2018. This doesn't factor in the direct access option which is priced at $40,000/day for a more targeted audience.

Raking in $100million is not hard to achieve, though it will come at a reasonable cost. Already, brands like Adidas, Clairol and STX entertainment are set to use the feature. Given Nike's (NKE) earlier success with an initial test in February, I don't see new brands failing to achieve their set goals after trying the feature.

Conclusion

Exhibit 3: Potential share price contribution

The successful launch of Shoppable AR to advertisers can add up to 8% to Snap’s current share price of ($14.55/share) if Snap can rake in an additional $100 from mobile app install ads. In the worst case scenario, significant revenue generation could be delayed until next year. However, we can’t rule out Snap’s grand entry into this space and the potential cash flow it can generate from it.

I assign Snap a buy with a (5-10%) upside from its current value within a minimum six months duration from now.

Risks

As highlighted in the bearish case above, Snap might not make significant revenue from app install ads until 2019.

The negative backlash from the app redesign effort might continue to outweigh the positive gains from new innovations like Shoppable AR

Competition from Facebook via Instagram could dilute the traction towards attracting brands to the feature.

If brands don't offer the level of interactivity this feature provides on their web service, they might get subpar result which might deter them from rotating more ad budget into Snapchat.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.