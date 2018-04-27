Ensco: Latest Quarter Weak With Some Promising Developments

On Wednesday, April 25, 2018, offshore drilling giant Ensco plc (ESV) announced its first quarter 2018 results. At first glance, the company's earnings were quite weak compared to last year's and indeed that was the case. There were some items in this report though that should help the company in the coming quarters. As I stated in a recent article, the offshore drilling industry as a whole remains quite weak and this is certainly reflected in these results. Ensco does remain one of the strongest companies in the industry though as we will discuss in just a few moments.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of those results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Ensco's first quarter 2018 results:

Ensco had total revenues of $417 million in the first quarter of 2018. This represents an 11.46% decline over the $471 million that it had during the prior year quarter.

Ensco had total contract drilling expenses of $325 million in the quarter. This represents a fairly substantial increase over the $278 million that it had in the prior year quarter.

The company issued $1 billion worth of senior notes in the quarter and used the money to repurchase $722 million of its debt securities maturing over the 2019-2021 period.

Three of Ensco's jack-up rigs were awarded three-year contracts in the Middle East.

The company reported a net loss of $140.5 million in the quarter, which works out to $0.32 per share. This is significantly worse than the $24.0 million, or $0.09 per share, loss that it reported in the prior year quarter.

The first thing that I noticed, and likely the first thing that any other investor perusing these highlights noticed, is that the company's revenues declined fairly significantly compared to the prior year quarter. The primary reason for this was that fewer of the company's rigs were employed in revenue-generating activities in the most recent quarter than were in the prior year. This is immediately obvious when we look at the company's fleetwide utilization rate, which declined from 58% to 54%. This decline in utilization rates affected both the floater and the jackup segments of the company's fleet:

Rig Type

Q1 2018 Utilization

Q1 2017 Utilization

Floaters

44%

47%

Jackups

61%

64%

The decline in utilization among Ensco's jackup rigs had a slightly larger impact on the company's revenue decline than the one among its floating rigs. On a year-over-year basis, Ensco saw its floating rig revenues decline by $26 million while its jackup rig revenue declined by $29 million. As I mentioned in my prior article (linked above), globally the jackup utilization rate is broadly higher today than it was a year ago so the decline here is somewhat disappointing.

Fortunately, Ensco appears likely to see this utilization problem improve somewhat going forward. As was stated in the highlights, Ensco was recently awarded three three-year jackup rig contracts in the Middle East for the ENSCO 108, ENSCO 140, and ENSCO 141. All three of these rigs are expected to begin work in the fourth quarter of this year and will therefore be employed until the end of 2021. Unfortunately, Ensco did not provide any information about the expected dayrate under any of these contracts. Currently, the leading new contract dayrate for high-specification jackup rigs, which these are, are barely above the cash flow breakeven level. If that is the approximate dayrate at which these contracts are executed then we can assume that Ensco's profits from these three rigs will be fairly limited. It is however a good sign that the company was able to secure new contracts and fairly lengthy ones at that.

One thing that many investors have always liked about Ensco is the company's relatively low level of debt. This is ever more appealing when we consider that the powerful industry downcycle over the past few years has pushed some of its more indebted peers such as Seadrill (SDRL), Ocean Rig (ORIG), and Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ) to seek Chapter 11 protection. Investors should therefore be pleased that Ensco took steps in the fourth quarter to strengthen its balance sheet even further. As I mentioned in the highlights, Ensco issued $1 billion of senior notes during the quarter and used the proceeds to buy back $722 million of near-term debt maturing in the 2019-2021 period. This move reduced the amount of debt that the company has maturing over the next six years to a manageable $236 million.

We become even more convinced that the company can handle this debt load when we look at its liquidity. This chart shows the company's current financial position and the maturity schedule of its debt:

Source: Ensco plc

As we see here, Ensco currently has $864 million in cash and another untapped revolving line of credit for up to an additional $2.003 billion. This gives the company a total of $2.867 billion in available liquidity, which is clearly more than sufficient to handle all of the debt that the company has coming due between now and 2024. In fact, just the cash that it has on its balance sheet can handle all of this debt, which is a better option than it using the revolver to pay off its debt as it matures. Thus, even if Ensco can only maintain its cash at its current level over the next few years, it can easily pay off its debt as it matures. It appears then that investors have no reason to be concerned about Ensco's finances.

One of the more disappointing things in this report was that Ensco saw its contract drilling expenses increase by 16.91% year-over-year. The primary reason for this was the company's added number of rigs as a result of its acquisition of Atwood Oceanics. While that would not be a problem if the rigs were working and generating revenue to offset the added costs, this was not the case. While the rigs that were formerly the property of Atwood did generate $26 million for Ensco in the quarter, they generated $39 million in costs. Thus, the company's new rigs failed to pay for themselves and required support from the rest of the company. This is a problem that Ensco will have to correct in the coming quarters, whether by stacking the rigs that are not working or by finding contracts for them, in order to curtail the drain on its resources.

In conclusion, Ensco's results were quite weak but they contained some positive signs. In particular, the three three-year contracts that the company received in the Middle East show us that Ensco is capable of competing quite well in the current difficult market environment. It also strengthened its balance sheet which will improve its ability to weather the challenging conditions. It is however suffering from increasing costs and declining resources and will need to work to correct these things.

