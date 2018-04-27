Chipotle: Hate The Valuation

The recent hiring of the former Taco Bell CEO might work out long term for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), but the move has lingering short term issues. Unfortunately, the analyst community has turned more into fanboys than legitimate skeptics that transitioning from the historical model and introducing new menu items and strategies won't ultimately become disruptive to the business.

Chipotle hired Taco Bell CEO Brian Niccol back on February 13 when the stock was trading near $280. Mr. Niccol was credited with making Taco Bell an industry leader after joining back in 2011 and becoming CEO at the start of 2015.

He has restaurant industry expertise, but one can easily argue that the food items at Taco Bell don't jibe with the Chipotle integrity concepts and customer expectations. The discussions regarding day part expansion and menu changes will ultimately shift the restaurant concept from the efficient machine of the past that started generating restaurant margins in the 25% range.

The stock has raced ahead making the valuation hard to love clearing $400 while the EPS isn't likely to top $10 this year. The CEO only took the job starting March 5 and his speech on the earnings call buoyed the stock and alleviated fears.

...thought I would start by telling you what is not going to change. We will continue to serve high quality, great tasting food that consumers crave.

One needs to understand that a tiger doesn't change its stripes. Mr. Niccol was smart to say that his plan involved focusing on the Chipotle tradition of food with integrity, but this doesn't mean that he'll actually stay the course when traffic continues to lag.

At a time when Mr. Niccol was President at Taco Bell, ABC News listed these ingredients that accounted for some of the 12% of beef in tacos that isn't actually beef: maltodextrin, trohl yeast, modified corn starch, soy lecithin, sodium phosphates, lactic acid, caramel color and cocoa powder and trehalose.

Chipotle is now talking about menu innovation and one doesn't need to look far at the innovation at Taco Bell to wonder where this story is going at this company. The CEO was clearly part of the Doritos Locos Taco rollout being quoted here by HuffingtonPost.

Source: HuffingtonPost

The CFO went into more details on the headwinds of hiring a new CEO and implementing new strategies:

the overall guidance we provided then and we're reiterating today, does not factor in any potential strategic changes arising from hiring a new CEO. As Brian mentioned earlier, we will need to realign the organization in order to support and execute our updated strategy. We also plan to carefully analyze underperforming assets during the second quarter. This organizational review and the asset review will likely entail some one-time costs in 2018 that are too early to quantify.

One of the initial initiatives identified on the earnings call was a ramp up in marketing spend. Chipotle only spent 1.8% of revenues on marketing during the quarter, but the new plan is to ramp spending for the year up to 3.0% of sales. The Q2 plan includes an intent to spend upwards of 4.0% on marketing.

For this reason, the guided target for the restaurant operating margin is for 17.5% to 18.5% for the year, down from 19.5% in Q1.

New Peak Earnings

My thesis has long maintained that Chipotle trades in the current price range versus below $250 because the market incorrectly expects a return to previous sales levels and margins. The Q1 results highlighted this new trend as the concept only generated 2.2% comp sales despite still generating revenues far below the 2015 highs.

Chipotle only generated average restaurant sales of $1.94 million in the quarter while the peak in 2015 was $2.53 million. No signs point to the company returning to those levels with 2018 expectations at only low single digit comp growth. The ramped up marketing hopes to drive customers to the restaurants and grow transactions, but the company tried higher marketing and promotions last year to little success.

The market has to start valuing the stock based on the forecasted 2019 estimates and not on any expected bump up in out years. The original $20 EPS estimates for 2016 aren't going to occur any time soon.

CMG EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

In reality, the above estimates could be at risk due to the higher marketing spend starting in Q2. The big Q1 earnings beat quickly disappears without the reduced marking spend that amounted to about 150 basis points benefit last quarter. An additional $15 million in marketing expenses reduces profits close to the big $0.56 EPS beat.

Along with this concept of hating valuation, Chipotle needs to quit repurchasing stock. The company ended March with about $580 million in cash and investments while announcing another $100 million stock buyback. Possibly the company hoped to repurchase shares below $300 similar to the shares bought in Q1, but a buyback at levels above $400 isn't a wise use of cash.

A good reason to hate a stock valuation is when a company announces a stock buybacks that amounts to less than 1% of the outstanding shares with the market cap approaching $12 billion now. Besides, Chipotle only has about 28 million shares outstanding and shouldn't do anything to reduce the float. The company should actually split the shares to help reduce some of the premium in the stock due to scarcity value.

Unless the company has a balance sheet that can reduce the share count by multiple percentage points such as via a $500 million share buyback, Chipotle really shouldn't bother with the corporate move. And the Mexican restaurant concept definitely shouldn't go down this path without a larger cash balance.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors should hate the valuation on Chipotle. The stock was interesting when dipping towards $250 immediately before the hiring of the new CEO, but a $150 surge in the stock price before Mr. Niccol has even implemented his strategies is far too optimistic that hiccups won't occur.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.