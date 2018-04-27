This Dividend Aristocrat Just Printed 40%+ EPS Growth - Is It A Buy?

This article provides a summary of AbbVie's earnings release before analyzing its expected total returns to determine whether it is a buy at current prices.

AbbVie's management team also increased its 2018 financial guidance, with the revised midpoint reflecting 38% growth in adjusted earnings-per-share.

The company delivered excellent growth in both revenues and earnings, with adjusted EPS surging by more than 40%.

On April 26th, AbbVie reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

By Nick McCullum

At Sure Dividend, we often write about the merits of investing in the Dividend Aristocrats.

In order to be a Dividend Aristocrat, a company must:

Be in the S&P 500

Meet certain minimum size and liquidity requirements

Have 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases

You can see the full list of all 53 Dividend Aristocrats here.

The Dividend Aristocrats are some of the strongest and longest-lived businesses around.

Because of this, many investors (wrongly) believe that they are all slow-growing businesses. This is not the case.

In reality, many Dividend Aristocrats are generating real and sustainable growth in both revenue and earnings. AbbVie (ABBV) is one example. The company’s recently-reported first-quarter earnings release beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom line.

This article will provide a detailed analysis of AbbVie’s first quarter earnings release and determine whether the company merits an investment at current prices.

Business Overview

AbbVie is a research-focused biopharmaceutical company that was spun-off from Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in 2013.

The spinoff built tremendous value for the company’s continuing shareholders. In fact, AbbVie has grown to be a larger company than Abbott. AbbVie’s current market capitalization is $151 billion while Abbott’s current market capitalization is $102 billion.

Since the spin-off, AbbVie has become known for the success of its flagship drug Humira as well as its robust financial performance and shareholder-friendly capital allocation policies. AbbVie has passed its earnings growth onto its shareholders through consistent dividend growth and a high-conviction share repurchase program.

Now that you’ve been introduced to AbbVie’s business model, the next section of this article will discuss its first quarter financial performance.

Financial Performance Summary

AbbVie’s first-quarter earnings release delivered excellent growth in both revenues and earnings.

On the top line, worldwide net revenues of $7.934 billion increased by 21.4% on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis. On an adjusted basis, net revenues increased by 17.6%. This excludes a 3.8% favorable impact from foreign exchange fluctuations.

The driver of AbbVie’s impressive revenue growth was its flagship drug Humira, which accounts for more than half of the company’s revenue and is the highest-grossing drug in the world. Global Humira sales increased by 14.4% on a reported basis and 10.7% on an operational basis (which excludes a 3.7% favorable impact from foreign exchange fluctuations).

A smaller – though still important – driver of AbbVie’s revenue growth was its up-and-coming drug Imbruvica, which generated $762 million of net revenue in the quarter. Domestic sales generated $624 million of revenue while international profit sharing contributed $138 million of net revenue. Overall, Imbruvica generated 38.5% net revenue growth in the quarter.

Moving further down the earnings statement, we note that AbbVie’s gross margins are simply remarkable. The company’s first-quarter gross margin ratio was 75.7% on a GAAP basis and 80.2% on an adjusted basis.

On the bottom line, AbbVie’s revenue growth, share repurchases, and margin expansion led to adjusted diluted earnings-per-share of $1.87 – up 46.1% from the prior year’s period.

This remarkable performance has allowed AbbVie to increased its financial guidance for fiscal 2018. The company is now expected to generate adjusted earnings-per-share in the range of $7.66 to $7.76, up significantly from the $7.33 to $7.43 guidance previously issued to investors. The midpoint of the company’s guidance band reflects year-over-year earnings growth of 38%. Excluded from this earnings guidance are $0.84 of intangible asset amortization expenses, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration and a one-time net tax benefit related to U.S. tax reform.

Here’s what the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Richard A. Gonzalez, had to say about AbbVie’s performance in the quarter.

“AbbVie is off to an excellent start in 2018, delivering first quarter revenue and EPS growth well ahead of expectations. Since our inception, we have strived to create a business that has multiple strong growth drivers. This quarter clearly demonstrates that level of diversity, with HUMIRA, IMBRUVICA and MAVYRET all delivering significant contributions to our growth. Based on the robust performance of the business, we are increasing our full-year EPS guidance, with the new midpoint reflecting industry-leading year-over-year growth of 38 percent.”

There was one other interesting component of AbbVie’s earnings release. The company announced a tender offer to purchase up to $7.5 billion of its common stock through a modified "Dutch auction” at a specified price range to be determined. The tender offer is expected to commence as early as May 1.

We were absolutely thrilled with AbbVie’s performance in the first quarter of 2018. In the next section of this article, we explore whether the company’s valuation makes it a candidate for investment today.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

As with any other common stock, AbbVie’s future returns will come from a combination of dividends, business growth, and changes to its valuation multiple. We’ll analyze each of these factors individual to generate an overall estimate for the company’s expected returns over the medium term.

We’ll begin by discussing AbbVie’s valuation. Although the company’s stock price has popped by about 3% following its earnings release, we continue to believe that it is attractively valued at current prices.

AbbVie’s new 2018 financial guidance calls for adjusted earnings-per-share between $7.66 to $7.76, or $7.71 at the midpoint. AbbVie is currently trading for around $95, which implies a price-to-earnings ratio of about 12.3.

The following diagram compares AbbVie’s current valuation to its average valuation since being spun-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013.

Source: Value Line

AbbVie’s current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.3 and its average price-to-earnings ratio since 2013 is 14.2. While there is certainly an argument to be made that AbbVie merits a higher price-to-earnings ratio than 14.2, we’ll use this as the base case scenario for estimating AbbVie’s future returns. If AbbVie’s valuation can expand to an earnings multiple of 14.2 over the next 5 years, this will add about 3% per year to the company’s returns during this time period.

Moving onto the company’s dividend payments, AbbVie currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share. This payment yields about 4% on the company’s current $95 stock price. Additionally, we believe that it is highly likely that AbbVie continues to increase its dividend steadily in the years to come.

The last – and most important – component of AbbVie’s future returns is the company’s business growth. If AbbVie achieves the midpoint of its 2018 financial guidance (adjusted earnings-per-share of $7.71), it will have compounded its earnings at an almost unbelievable 19.7% per year since being spun-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013.

While we certainly appreciate AbbVie’s historical growth, we believe that it is highly unlikely to be replicated in the future. Instead, we believe that investors can count on annualized earnings-per-share growth of about 10% over full economic cycles.

This gives AbbVie a very attractive total return profile composed of:

3% annualized valuation expansion

4% dividend yield

10% earnings-per-share growth

Even if our forecasts prove to be grossly incorrect, we believe AbbVie is highly likely to deliver market-beating returns moving forward.

Final Thoughts

Since its spinoff from Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie has become known for delivering consistently strong growth in both earnings and revenue. This continued with the release of its first quarter financial results.

Further investigation reveals that the company’s full-year financial results are expected to be similarly strong, and AbbVie is trading at a discount to its historical valuation multiple. Moreover, the company is currently far cheaper than the broader stock market.

Accordingly, we’re recommending AbbVie as a buy today. Long-term investors should be handsomely rewarded.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, ABT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.