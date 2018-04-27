PulteGroup Does It Again

PulteGroup (PHM) did it again. Earnings growth was just 10 points shy of triple-digit growth while other indicators like average selling price and new orders saw promising increases. Overall, the company was once again able to show investors why it is one of the best homebuilding stocks on the market.

Source: PulteGroup

PulteGroup Beats Earnings Once Again

In the first quarter of this year, PulteGroup generated $0.59 per share. This is the sixth consecutive earnings beat and a multi-year high growth rate of 90%. Not only have earnings gone up, the year-on-year growth rate has also massively accelerated.

Source: Estimize

Financial Highlights Are Convincing

New orders increased 12% to 6,875 homes in the first quarter. When prices are added, you get an increase of 18% to a net value of $2.9 billion. Closings added 9% to 4,626 homes while backlog increased by more than 20% to 11,245 homes.

Source: PulteGroup Q1/2018 Investor Presentation

Total sales increased 21% to $1.9 billion. Gross margin increased to 23.6%, while EPS soared to $0.59 as I just showed you in the first part of this article.

Source: PulteGroup Q1/2018 Investor Presentation

So far it is clear that the company is perfectly able to use the current growth trend in the homebuilding sector as I discussed in a recent article. Moreover, one could say that the company is massively outperforming given that orders are outperforming building permits growth for example.

That being said, another point that got my interest is the reduction of owned lots. One of the points I increasingly care about is the management of owned lots. I am mainly looking for companies that are very flexible when it comes to the control of lots given that it protects the company from owning unnecessary assets during an economic downturn for example. One of the companies that does that very well is NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) as I discussed in this article.

PulteGroup has made my job very easy given that they perfectly explained their lot management plans in a very handy presentation slide. The company currently owns a little over 4 years' worth of lots which is down from 6 years in 2015. 38% of all lots are under option which means they can back out of the deal if they do not find customers who apply for a new housing project.

Moreover, 61% of all lots approved in the first quarter were an option transaction which indicates that PulteGroup is recognizing the need to be more flexible when it comes to lot management.

Source: PulteGroup Q1/2018 Investor Presentation

Moving over to prices, we see that two of the three home buyer categories are outperforming the Case-Shiller US home price index which was up 6.3% in February. First-time buyers paid an average of $323,000 for a new home which was up 17% compared to the first quarter of 2017. The move-up segment paid 8% more which resulted in an average selling price of $483,000 while active adults paid 5% more.

Source: PulteGroup Q1/2018 Investor Presentation

The reason for this strength is the current undersupply of the housing market. Six months of home supply is considered to be a healthy level whereas PulteGroup mentions to see half of that in the markets they service. This, of course, is further influenced by record low unemployment and a rock solid economy along with rising wages.

Rising rates, on the other hand, are considered to be a red flag. However, one should not make the mistake to ignore the reason behind higher rates. The yield surge is fully supported by underlying fundamentals which are also pushing up building permits and housing activities in general. The current average mortgage yield for a 30-year mortgage is still close to record lows as you can see below.

Takeaway

Investors wanted growth, PulteGroup delivered. That's the story behind the latest stock price moves when you look at the graph below.

PulteGroup is once again showing that the company is able to show strong top and bottom line growth in an accelerating housing market. The company is increasingly flexible while margins are expanding in an environment of high input inflation.

That said, the company is trading at 8.5 times next year's earnings with a PEG ratio slightly below 0.60. I like this trade going forward and believe that we will see the stock price going up all the way to $35 over the next few months.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHM, NVR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.