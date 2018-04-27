Allergan: Q1 Results Could Convince Bulls Growth Is Dead

Allergan (AGN) reports quarterly earnings Monday April 30th. Investors expect revenue of $3.59 billion and eps of $3.35. The revenue estimate implies flat growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Q1 Results Could Prove Growth Is Dead

Allergan came on my radar in Q2 2017 when the company reported 8% Y/Y top line growth on about $4 billion in revenue. The rub was that Allergan generated some of that growth via acquisition and the Y/Y comparisons may not have been apples-to-apples. Allergan completed its acquisition of Life Cell Corporation in February 2017 and completed its acquisition of Zeltiq in April 2017. Some of the revenue and earnings from these companies' were included in Allergan's Q2 2017 financials, but not in Q2 2016. They may have made the Y/Y revenue and earnings comparisons better as a result.

I intimated Allergan's organic revenue growth was dismal and did not warrant its 15x EBITDA multiple. This quarter Allergan's results should be more apples-to-apples.

In Q4 2017, total revenue was up 12% Y/Y. If the company reports flat to declining revenue growth in Q1 then it could finally convince AGN bulls growth is dead.

Is LOE For Key Products Priced In?

Allergan has been part of a high-profile patent battle with Mylan (MYL) and Teva (TEVA) over dry-eye drug Restasis. The company transferred the patents to the St. Regis Mohawks in Q3 2017. The patents were invalidated in federal court shortly thereafter. To change the narrative Allergan has engaged in layoffs, bought back shares and sought strategic options, including a potential break up of the company. In March a Federal Circuit Court stayed an inter partes review ("IPR") pursuant to Restasis. The IPR could take place in a few months, which could finally clear the way for generic Restasis.

AGN bulls believe potential LOE for Restasis and Estrace (vaginal cream) are priced in. I highly doubt it. I previously estimated generic competition could reduce Allergan's EBITDA by $774 million annually; this could exceed management's estimated $300 to $400 million of cost savings from layoffs. This is also more than 10% of the company's current run-rate EBITDA of $7.5 billion. Estrace and Restasis represent a combined 11% of total revenue. Revenue from these products could decline by more than 50% in the first year of facing generic competition.

I am not sure AGN bulls are prepared for such a hit to Allergan's top line growth. That probably explains why the company has gone to such lengths to defend Restasis. Estrace LOE could materialize in Q1. We may have to wait for the second half of 2018 before generic Restasis arrives, if at all.

Questions Over The Drug Pipeline Still Linger

In the past Allergan was lauded for its vaunted drug pipeline. Last year the FDA approved Mvasi, Allergan and Amgen's (AMGN) biosimilar of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBF) Avastin. The drug treats five types of cancer and earned $3 billion in the U.S. and $7 billion globally. We would like to learn from management when Mvasi will hit the market and potential revenue from the drug.

Allergan has a new drug application ("NDA") for ulipristal acetate (ESMYA), which if approved, could give the company the first oral treatment for uterine fibroids in the U.S. In February the European Medicines Agency ("EMA") advised that no new patients take Esmya while the agency reviews the drug for possible links to liver injury. I believe the EMA review could potentially have a negative impact on that NDA. If Esmya is not approved due to scares over liver risk then it could raise questions over Allergan's near-term drug pipeline.

That said, to buoy its bottom line management has been cutting costs. It has also sacrificed its R&D spending. In Q4 2017 R&D as a percentage of revenue was 9%; this is paltry compared to that of other pharmaceutical companies and much less than what Allergan spent in prior years.

Does Allergan have enough in the till to fund future growth? Is its 10x EBITDA multiple justified given its low R&D spending? These could be a major questions for the company going forward.

Conclusion

Flat revenue growth could convince AGN bulls growth is dead. LOE for Estrace could also be hard to swallow. AGN remains a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.