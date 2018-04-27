First Quarter U.S. Growth: 2.9%, Year Over Year

Some are attributing this movement to a rise in "animal spirits" in the business community along with the tax cuts passed by Congress in December - but, we shall see.

Business investment came in strong while consumer spending was somewhat weak reversing roles from the previous eight years of economic recovery.

In the first quarter of 2018, the US economy grew 2.9 percent from the first quarter of 2017 reflecting five quarters of sustained increases.

The United States economy, at first estimate, grew by 2.9 percent, year over year, in the first quarter of 2018. All the following numbers can be found at this site.

I have regularly used the year-over-year number because the quarter-over-quarter figures, annualized, pick up seasonal factors not smoothed out and tend to distort the overall progress of the economy. Then these quarterly numbers can be amplified when multiplied by four to annualize them.

The quarter-over-quarter figure for the first quarter, annualized, came in at 2.3 percent. But, most reports tell us that the first quarter of the year, in recent years, has been impacted by seasonal factors and this is the reason why they tend to be so low. The first quarter in 2017 reflected this flaw.

Year over year, however, the US economy seems to be on an upward track.

Last year in the first quarter, real GDP showed a rate of growth of only 2.0 percent, year over year. In the second quarter, the number moved up to 2.2 percent. In the third quarter, the rate of growth was 2.3 percent and this was followed by a 2.6 percent rate of growth in the fourth quarter.

Now, in the first quarter of 2018, the improvement continued with the 2.9 percent rate of increase.

Some will contend that the increases in the growth rate reflect, first, the business anticipation of the tax cuts, infrastructure spending, and deregulation on the Trump administration agenda, and, second, that actual passage of the tax cut bill in December.

There is no question that business investment in the first quarter of 2018 was quite robust and consumer spending was on the weak side.

But, many believe that it is really too soon to see that much impact from the tax cut bill in such a short time. The general feeling is that any impacts from the tax cuts will extend more into the future.

The other argument given for the increases in business investment spending is that President Trump has awaken the “animal spirits” in the business community through his election agenda and his continuous talk about getting the business community “jump started.”

It should be noted that the focus of the previous administration, especially including the leadership of the Federal Reserve System placed its greatest emphasis upon stimulating consumer spending.

For example, former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke specifically aimed to create a wealth effect by stimulating a rising stock market that would provide the foundation for steady increases in consumer spending.

By and large, Mr. Bernanke succeeded in his efforts as consumption spending drove the current economic recovery. However, business investment spending never really picked up during the recovery and over the eight years of the recovery, economic growth only produced an annual compound rate of growth of 2.2 percent.

Mr. Trump and the Republican-led Congress are hoping to turn this around with business spending leading the charge with the intention of increasing the overall rate of growth of the economy in the future.

We will see.

It is too early to really determine whether or not there is a pickup in economic growth and whether or not the pickup is due to the economic policies of the Trump administration.

The crucial thing over the longer run is whether or not there is a pickup in labor productivity. Martin Wolf, chief economic commentator at the Financial Times, stressed the importance in the improvement in labor productivity boosting economic growth and well-being.

I put my own spin on this issue in a recent post.

The policies and proposals of the Trump administration are not really focused on the issue of producing a faster growth for labor productivity. Policies and proposals aimed at this issue has a much longer time horizon.

But, economic research indicates that real, sustainable economic growth depends upon attaining faster growth for labor productivity.

As stated above - we will see.

In the meantime, the early indications seem to point to an economy that is attaining a little faster growth. But, after eight and three-quarter years of an economic recovery and with an economy at or near full employment, will the added demand primarily stimulate increases in inflation? We will see.

