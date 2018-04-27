Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.: Strong Buy

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) reported stellar results for the first fiscal quarter of 2018 yesterday. The chip maker's results exceeded already high analyst expectations, leading to surging demand for AMD in the after-market. Advanced Micro Devices further issued a solid revenue/margin guidance for Q2-2018 that I think will entice more investors to buy into the stock. Stock upgrades following the earnings release could further support price gains. I continue to see 20-30 percent upside from here.

Advanced Micro Devices did it again. The chipmaker released extremely robust financial results for the first quarter yesterday that beat on both top and bottom lines. Management said that the chip maker produced $1.65 billion in revenues in the first quarter, reflecting ~40 percent year-over-year growth (Q1-2017 revenues: $1.18 billion). AMD's Q1-2018 revenues surpassed the analyst consensus of $1.57 billion. The reason for the strong growth in revenues: A well-performing Computing and Graphics segment benefiting from surging consumer demand.

Revenue growth was the big story for AMD in 2017 as the company ramped up its Ryzen chip production.

Here's AMD's revenue growth in the last couple of quarters.

On a per-share basis, Advanced Micro Devices pulled in $0.11 (on an adjusted basis) which compares favorably to adjusted profits of $0.00 a year ago. Wall Street expected the chip maker to report $0.09/share in adjusted profits. The earnings beat is a big deal because investors already priced a strong Q1 performance of Advanced Micro Devices' Computing and Graphics business into the company's valuation. The takeaway here is clear: AMD - at least right now - is doing even better than already high consensus revenue and profit estimates suggest.

In terms of gross margins, AMD also didn't disappoint. AMD's Q1-2018 adjusted gross margin expanded to 36 percent, representing an improvement of 4 percentage points compared to the year-ago quarter. Revenue and margin guidance for Q2-2018 were solid, too:

For the second quarter of 2018, AMD expects revenue to be approximately $1.725 billion, plus or minus $50 million, an increase of 50 percent year-over-year, and non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 37 percent.

50 percent year-over-year revenue growth and a continuously expanding adjusted gross margin, that's not bad at all!

The strong earnings release including guidance sent Advanced Micro Devices' shares through the roof in the after-market where they climbed ~9 percent. That being said, though, I think Advanced Micro Devices' shares could rise even further in the next couple of weeks and months.

For one thing, I expect more analysts to pile on Advanced Micro Devices' strong Q1 earnings report and upgrade the stock and/or raise AMD's target prices in the coming days and weeks. Positive analyst commentary could drive Advanced Micro Devices' shares to reach my short-term price target range of $12- $13.

Analysts, on average, are still way more optimistic than I am, though.

According to MarketBeat, a website that consolidates analyst research and their target prices, the consensus price target for AMD's stock currently sits at $14.60, leaving theoretically ~50 percent upside on the table.

AMD's fair value estimates have continuously increased throughout 2017 on the back of the company's well-performing new Ryzen processors and associated revenue growth. The unexpected drop in AMD's share price in early 2018 was (and still is) a good buying opportunity for investors, in my opinion.

The gap between consensus fair value estimate and share price is significant.

Secondly, AMD is still cheap. Shares sell for a very low price-to-sales multiple compared against rival chip maker Nvidia Corp. (NVDA). The lower the multiple, the larger the margin of safety.

While I am not saying that AMD is cheap right now, I'd think the margin of safety is much better for AMD than it is for Nvidia.

Your Takeaway

Strong year-over-year revenue growth and a solid earnings beat continue to support an investment in Advanced Micro Devices at this point. AMD is still quite cheap - at least on a price-to-sales basis compared to Nvidia Corp. - and more stock upgrades on the back of the strong earnings report could further fuel investor interest in the chip maker. Q2-2018 revenue guidance is encouraging and Advanced Micro Devices is ripe for an upswing. Positive analyst commentary and stock upgrades could drive AMD's shares into the $12-$13 price range in the next couple of months. Speculative Buy.

