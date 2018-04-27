Potential Downside Doesn't Rule Out Kinder Morgan Canada

Kinder Morgan Canada $16.65; Toronto symbol KML, USOTC: (OTCPK:KMLGF); Shares outstanding: 103.66 million; Market cap: $1.9 billion; www.kindermorgancanadalimited.com) is a Canada-based energy infrastructure company. Kinder Morgan Inc.; New York symbol (NYSE:KMI) is the ultimate controlling shareholder.

The company owns pipeline systems and terminal facilities, mainly located in Western Canada. The facilities include the Trans Mountain pipeline, the Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline, the Puget Sound and Trans Mountain jet fuel pipelines, the Westridge Marine and Vancouver Wharves terminals in British Columbia as well as various crude oil loading facilities in Edmonton, Alberta.

Kinder Morgan Canada (“Kinder”) has worked for the past seven years on a project to increase the capacity on its Trans Mountain pipeline. Project approval was eventually received from the Federal Canadian Government in November 2016 with 157 conditions and the Province of British Columbia in January 2017, with 37 conditions.

By the end of 2017, Kinder had made considerable progress meeting the various conditions but reported that numerous provincial and municipal permits and federal condition approvals were still outstanding. At that point the expected completion date of the project had been moved out by 1 year to December 2020.

Meanwhile the newly elected NDP Provincial Government in British Columbia as well as several indigenous groups had launched, or are planning to launch, court challenges which may delay the start of the project. On April 8, 2018, Kinder issued a statement that it would suspend all non-essential further work and indicated that it would cancel the $7.4 billion project if certainty could not be reached by May 31, 2018.

(Update 04/27/18 1:10 PM ET) On April 26, the BC government asked the province’s court of appeal to rule on its assertion that it, the province, has the right to permit, or not permit, the transport of hazardous materials cross the province—even if it originates in another province. While the Federal government believes that the court will ultimately uphold its authority to grant the pipeline extension, it’s unlikely the court will rule on the case before Kinder Morgan Canada’s May 31 deadline.

Still, the Alberta and Federal Governments, who both believe that the project is in the national interest, have reacted swiftly in an effort to salvage the project. A trilateral meeting between the prime minister of Canada, and the premiers of British Columbia and Alberta on April 15 clearly did not resolve the matter, but both the Alberta and federal governments stated that they will consider providing legal and financial assistance to ensure that the project goes ahead.

There is little doubt that a strong case can be made for the pipeline as a matter of national interest. Canada has the third largest proven oil reserves in the world estimated at 170 billion barrels or the equivalent of at 100 years of current production. The country wants to monetize this sooner rather than later. Access to Asian clients from the West Coast will increase exports and diversify the client base. It will also help producers to achieve a better price for their product, which is currently sold to U.S. customers at a deep discount. Studies indicate that the Trans Mountain expansion project will increase the total revenue for Canadian oil producers by $73.5 billion over 20 years of operations and Canadian governments will earn $47 billion in additional taxes and royalties.

On several occasions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reaffirmed his pledge to see the pipeline expansion through to completion. On a recent visit to the U.K., he told Reuters, "I have asked the finance minister to engage in financial discussions with Kinder Morgan and that is exactly what is going on. We will ensure that this pipeline gets built in a way that upholds and protects the interests of Canadians. This pipeline will get built."

We believe that there is a high probability that the project will eventually go ahead – supported by government-sponsored legal and financial means, if required.

Below we offer separate valuations on the current Kinder business and the expansion project. We also estimate the value of the project if the Canadian government or third parties step in and buy the project from Kinder – should Kinder decide to withdraw.

Valuable portfolio of assets even without the expansion project

Kinder owns unique and valuable facilities, of which the crown jewel is the existing 300,000-barrels-per-day Trans Mountain pipeline (TMPL). This 1,150 km pipeline, which has been in existence for more than 60 years, runs from Edmonton, Alberta, to Burnaby, British Columbia, and is the only crude oil and refined products pipe that provides Western Canadian oil producers with tidewater access on the North American West Coast.

TMPL provides transportation services under a negotiated cost of service model that is regulated by the National Energy Board. Since late 2010, TMPL has been meaningfully oversubscribed, resulting in rationed access for shippers.

In addition to 23 pump stations, which facilitate the flow of product through the pipeline, terminals located in Edmonton, Kamloops, Sumas and Burnaby and the Westridge Marine Terminal, house storage tanks and serve as locations for incoming pipelines.

Other pipeline assets include the 240,000-barrels-a-day Puget Sound pipeline system, which ships crude oil to refineries in Washington State, and the 110,000-barrels-a-day Cochin Pipeline system. It transports light condensate originating from the United States to Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.

In Alberta, Kinder has one of the largest integrated networks of crude tank storage and rail terminals in Western Canada and the largest merchant terminal storage facility in Edmonton. Also, in Edmonton, Kinder runs the largest origination crude by rail loading facility in North America.

In British Columbia, the company operates the largest mineral concentrate export/import facility on the West coast of North America through its Vancouver Wharves Terminal. The facility consists of five vessel berths capable of handling Panamax size vessels, with significant rail infrastructure, dry bulk and liquid storage, and material handling systems. It has a storage capacity of one million tons of bulk cargo and 250,000 barrels of petroleum products.

Future expansion projects include the Base Line crude oil storage terminal expansion project currently underway in Alberta, the Vancouver Wharves facility and the Puget Sound and Cochin pipelines.

Kinder has no direct commodity exposure or uncontracted revenue exposed to commodity prices. This provides a relatively stable income stream. We use a two-stage discounted free cash flow model to value this part of the overall business.

Management expects the current pipelines and terminals to earn an adjusted EBITDA of $474 million in 2018. Further adjustments for capitalized equity finance cost, interest, preferred share costs and maintenance capital expenditures, provide a free cash flow estimate of $278 million.

Using this as a base number, we grow the free cash flow at a rate of 2.25% to arrive at our projected free cash flows over the next 4 years. Note that we do not incorporate any value for further expansion of the terminals or pipelines in this calculation.

Based on our assumptions of free cash flows and a discount rate of 10.0%, we arrive at a present value of $10.01 per share for the current pipeline and terminals business.

The Contentious Expansion Project

The Trans Mountain Expansion Project (“TMEP”), which entails the twinning of the existing Trans Mountain pipeline, will add 590,000 barrels of capacity per day. Kinder has already signed contracts with 13 clients for a total of 707,500 barrels per day, representing about 80% of the expanded system’s capacity. The total capacity of this pipeline could eventually be increased to 1.2 million bpd although it is not envisioned for the foreseeable future.

The company estimates that contracted tariff rates on TMEP after the expansion will range from $5.00 to $7.00 per barrel from Edmonton to the Burnaby area (US$4.00 per barrel to US$6.00 per barrel). This is considerably cheaper than rail transportation costs from Alberta to California and the U.S. Gulf Coast (US$16.00 to US$18.00 per barrel) and pipeline tariff rates for U.S. Gulf Coast delivery (US$7.80 to US$12.60 per barrel for heavy oil).

Kinder estimates that the completed expansion project will generate adjusted EBITDA of between $900 million and $1,100 million in the first 12 months after completion. Adjusted for finance costs (including preferred share dividends), cash taxes, and maintenance capital expenditure, we calculate free cash flow of $522 million in the first 12 months. We expect the free cash flow to grow at a rate slightly above inflation, say 2.25% in perpetuity and we use a required rate of return of 10.0% to arrive at a present value per share of $14.59 (see table).

We assume that the company utilizes its debt facilities and preferred shares to finance the project with no further issuance of common equity. From a starting point of a very healthy balance sheet, long-term debt could rise to around $5 billion by the end of the expansion project. This would still leave the balance sheet in a reasonable position with a debt to capital ratio below 50% and an interest cover of over 5 times.

An Option on the Government of Canada

Given the assurances provided by the Canadian prime minister, the finance minister and the premier of Alberta that the pipeline will be built, we believe that either of the two options below are the most probable outcomes:

The project goes ahead in its current form: We estimate the fair value of the total business, including the existing facilities and the expansion project, at $24.60 per share or Kinder decides not to go ahead and the Canadian government and/or third parties buy the project. In that case, we estimate a fair value of $19.75 per share, representing the existing facilities ($10.01/share) plus the purchase price paid by the buyers. Kinder will want to be compensated for the $1.1 billion of capital expenses already incurred as well at minimum a portion of the loss of income on the project. For that we ascribe a value of $9.73 per share. That represents full compensation for the capital expenditure already incurred plus 45% of the present value of the lost income.

We make numerous assumptions to arrive at our “realistic” estimate of fair value for the shares, but also present a more “conservative” scenario and a more “optimistic” scenario. Note that the lowest fair value per share is slightly higher than the current share price while the highest value represents a 69% premium over the current share price (see table).

What can go wrong?

Kinder can cancel the project and lose the total capital outlay to date, which according to the company already amounts to $1.1 billion. However, we ascribe a very low probability to this outcome. The federal and Alberta governments consider the project in the “national interest” and are committed to see it through. If Kinder does not want to go ahead, the government or third parties will take the project over and to do this they will have to negotiate reasonable terms with Kinder.

Another risk is that Canadian government agencies take too long to reach a conclusion on how it will backstop the project. Kinder cancels the project and tries to recoup their losses through a drawn-out court case. Shareholder value would suffer in such a process.

A valuable portfolio of assets in any scenario

We think that the current portfolio of assets owned by Kinder is valuable and the twinning of the Trans Mountain pipeline will add significant value of the business. However, if this does not happen, Kinder shareholders could realistically sell the project to the Government of Canada or other buyers. In our opinion, the downside risk for Kinder shareholders is limited.

Investors should use any weakness to buy the stock below CAD$16.50.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: By Deon Vernooy, CFA, for TSI Wealth Network