Prospect Capital's Fiscal Q3 2018 NII And NAV Projection (How Much Of A Decrease?)

However, with the continued suppressed stock price, I believe PSEC is attractively priced for value-orientated investors with a higher risk tolerance. Cautious investors may wish to look elsewhere.

This NII projection is mainly due to a very large amount of prepayments that occurred towards the end of the prior fiscal quarter.

This NAV projection is mainly due to net appreciation within PSEC’s historically strong portfolio investments (and some oil and gas investments) offset by continued net depreciation within several underperforming.

I am projecting PSEC will report a minor decrease in NAV for the 3/31/2018 quarter. I am also projecting PSEC will report a lower quarterly NII versus last quarter.

Since many readers have recently asked about this topic (both in public and private), please see the following article in regards to my thoughts on Prospect Capital Corp.’s (PSEC) dividend sustainability:

Prospect Capital's Dividend And NAV Sustainability Analysis - Part 2 (Including May-August 2018 Dividend Projection)

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed projection of PSEC’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share as of 3/31/2018. Prior to results being provided to the public in early May (via the company’s quarterly press release), I would like to analyze PSEC’s NAV as of 3/31/2018 and provide readers a general direction on how I believe this recent quarter has panned out. I believe this quarter has a heightened level of importance to readers due to the recent events that have impacted the business development company (“BDC”) sector. Throughout the article, this includes a discussion of the impacts from the recently passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”). I will also include my quarterly net investment income (“NII”) and earnings per share (“EPS”) (also known as “net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations”) projections within this article. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for PSEC will be in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of this article.

Side Note: Predicting certain accounting figures within the BDC sector is usually more difficult when compared to other sectors due to the fair market value (“FMV”) fluctuations that occur within a company’s investment portfolio each quarter. Specifically, the following PSEC accounts are typically more difficult to project in any given quarter: 1) unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments; and 2) realized gain (loss) on investments. As such, there are several assumptions used when performing this type of analysis. PSEC’s actual reported values may differ materially from my projected values within this article due to unforeseen circumstances. This could occur because management deviates from a company’s prior business strategy and pursues a new strategy that was not previously disclosed or anticipated. This could also occur when the company has a “one-time” extraordinary event which was previously unforeseen or disclosed. Readers should be aware as such. All projections within this article are my personal estimates and should not solely be used for any investor’s buying or selling decisions. All actual reported figures that are above the mean of my account projections will be deemed an “outperformance” in my judgment. All actual reported figures that are below the mean of my account projections will be deemed an “underperformance” in my judgment.

Overview of PSEC’s NAV as of 3/31/2018:

Due to the fact that several figures needed to project/calculate PSEC’s NAV as of 3/31/2018 come directly from the company’s consolidated statement of operations, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows PSEC’s consolidated statement of operations from a nine-months ended timeframe. Using Table 1 below as a reference, one must calculate certain account figures from the fiscal first, second, and third quarters of 2018 for purposes of projecting a suitable NAV as of 3/31/2018.

Table 1 – PSEC Projected Fiscal Nine-Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Operations

Having provided Table 1 above, we can now begin to calculate PSEC’s projected NAV as of 3/31/2018. This projection is calculated in Table 2 below.

Table 2 – PSEC Nine-Months Ended NAV Projection (NAV as of 3/31/2018)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, let us take a look at the calculation for PSEC’s projected NAV as of 3/31/2018. Unless otherwise noted, all figures below are for the “nine-months ended” timeframe. Let us look at the following figures (in corresponding order to the “Ref.” column shown in Table 2 next to the March 31, 2018 column): A) Operations; B) Stockholder Transactions; and C) Capital Share Transactions

A) Operations:

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations Estimate of $176.3 Million; Range $116.3 - $236.3 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference “A” in Table 2 Above Next to the March 31, 2018 Column

This “net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations” figure consists of the following three amounts that come directly from PSEC’s consolidated statement of operations: 1) net investment income (see blue reference “A” in Tables 1 and 2 above); 2) net realized gain (loss) on investments (see blue reference “B” in Tables 1 and 2 above); and 3) net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments (see blue reference “C” in Tables 1 and 2 above). It should be noted a fourth amount, PSEC’s gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, is also included but is excluded from the detailed discussion below. Since I have refrained from writing a quarterly consolidated statement of operations projection article for PSEC (due to time constraints), I will summarize what I believe occurred within these three amounts during the fiscal third quarter of 2018. Let us first discuss PSEC’s NII account.

1) Net Investment Income:

Estimate of $200.3 Million; Range $187.8 - $212.8 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Blue Reference “A” in Tables 1 and 2 Above Next to the March 31, 2018 Column

PSEC reported NII of $63.7 and $73.2 million for the fiscal first and second quarters of 2018, respectively. I am projecting PSEC will report NII of $63.3 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2018. Using Tables 1 and 2 above as a reference, when combined this is a projected NII of $200.3 million (rounded) for the nine-months ended 3/31/2018.

As previously projected in prior PSEC/BDC articles, I correctly anticipated middle market (“MM”) and upper middle market (“UMM”) loan originations, as a whole, would continue to “pick up” heading into the second-half of calendar year 2017. However, a majority of recent loan originations across the entire BDC sector have occurred as a direct result of refinancing. Due to the strong demand for bonds/debt investments in general (including high-yield debt), interest rates/yields on these products decreased/narrowed during the calendar first and second quarters of 2017. Generally speaking, existing debt investments with higher interest rates have been/are being replaced by new investments with lower interest rates (when considering similar debt tranches/ratings). Even though this trend has stabilized during the prior several quarters, overall rates/yields/spreads remain near historical lows (especially towards the intermediate/long-end of the yield curve).

When it comes to PSEC, this is particularly troubling since the company’s weighted average annualized yield has been (and continues to be) higher versus all but one of the thirteen other BDC peers I currently cover. Simply put, this trend has put pressure on PSEC’s weighted average annualized yield. As of 12/31/2016, PSEC’s weighted average annualized yield was 13.2%. As of 12/31/2017, this yield net decreased to 12.5%. While some of this decrease was due to the PSEC’s collateralized loan obligations (“CLO”) portfolio (more on this shortly), it was also due to a function of the spread/yield compression described above. Due to this overall trend, it would appear management prefers only to currently originate new loans when there are portfolio prepayments/runoff (not expand the balance sheet). This is mainly due to the unattractive risk-adjusted returns being generated in this lower-yielding environment. In a nutshell, this strategy has negatively impacted NII over the past combined several quarters (last quarter there was a periodic “true-down” expense adjustment which positively impacted NII).

Per PSEC’s Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, management disclosed the company had approximately $350 million of loan originations and add-on investments (that were “publicly” disclosed) during the fiscal third quarter of 2018. Management also disclosed PSEC had portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings (that were publicly disclosed) of approximately ($100) million during the quarter. When combining the company’s quarterly loan originations funded at close and add-on investments less portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings, I am projecting PSEC’s total investment portfolio increased approximately $250 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2018 (prior to all quarterly FMV fluctuations and scheduled principle payments).

While readers could initially come to the conclusion PSEC’s NII must have increased if the company’s investment portfolio modestly net increased during the fiscal third quarter of 2018, I would note management experienced many prepayments towards the end of the previous fiscal quarter. More notable prepayments during the prior fiscal quarter included the following: 1) PrimeSport, Inc. (PrimeSport) ($128) million; 2) Instant Web, LLC (Instant Web) ($398) million; and 3) Matrixx Initiatives, Inc. ($156) million. These prepayments occurred during December 2017. When calculated, PSEC’s investment portfolio experienced a net decrease of approximately ($300) million for the fiscal second quarter of 2018 (prior quarter). Simply put, I believe this negatively impacted overall accrued interest income during PSEC’s fiscal third quarter of 2018 (current quarter).

I believe these repayments were a direct result of passage of the TCJA. Out of numerous changes to the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) from the passage of the TCJA, there is one specific provision which impacts all BDCs; corporate interest deductibility. In a nutshell, the TCJA has enacted a limit (or “cap”) on the amount of interest expense payments companies can deduct (a few sectors are generally not subject to this limitation). Under previous tax law, no such limit/cap existed. Under current tax law, companies can now only deduct interest expense payments up to 30% of an entity’s annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) per the IRC. Beginning in 2022, this limit is even more strict; 30% of an entity’s annual earnings before interest and taxes (“EBIT”).

Since most companies classified within the high-yield debt market operate at an above average leverage multiple to earnings (for instance a company was created/merged through a leveraged buyout [LBO]), this negatively impacts the amount of interest expense companies can deduct on their respective tax returns. While this new provision depends on the entity status per the IRC, I want to point out this will impact “some” underlying portfolio companies. As a direct result of the limit/cap of corporate interest deductibility, markets experienced a “spike” in the amount of repayments/prepayments made by underlying portfolio companies. As evidenced above, PSEC was no exception.

The projected modest decrease in PSEC’s quarterly NII ($63.3 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2018 versus $73.2 million for the fiscal second quarter of 2018) is mainly attributed to the following factors when compared to the prior quarter: 1) modest decrease in accrued interest income within the company’s investment portfolio; 2) minor decrease in investment advisory fees; 3) minor decrease in interest expense; and 4) increase in allocated overhead expense. Now let us discuss PSEC’s net realized gain (loss) on investments account.

2) Net Realized Gain (Loss) on Investments:

Estimate of ($9.2) Million; Range ($24.2) – $5.8 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate

See Blue Reference “B” in Tables 1 and 2 Above Next to the March 31, 2018 Column

PSEC reported a net realized gain (loss) on investments of $1.4 and ($5.7) million for the fiscal first and second quarters of 2018, respectively. I am projecting PSEC will report a net realized loss on investments of ($5.0) million for the fiscal third quarter of 2018. Using Tables 1 and 2 above as a reference, when combined this is a projected net realized loss on investments of ($9.2) million (rounded) for the nine-months ended 3/31/2018.

This projection is mainly due to several anticipated other-than-temporary-impairments (“OTTIs”) within PSEC’s CLO portfolio (regarding “seasoned” investments). Even if such “realizable” events/accounting treatment does not occur this quarter, these projected losses would simply be classified into the unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments account. Now let us discuss PSEC’s unrealized valuation account.

3) Net Unrealized Appreciation (Depreciation) on Investments:

Estimate of ($13.1) Million; Range ($40.6) – $14.4 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate

See Blue Reference “C” in Tables 1 and 2 Above Next to the March 31, 2018 Column

PSEC reported net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments of ($52.8) and $54.7 million for the fiscal and second quarters of 2018, respectively. I am projecting PSEC will report net unrealized depreciation on investments of ($15.0) million for the fiscal third quarter of 2018. Using Tables 1 and 2 above as a reference, when combined this is a projected net unrealized depreciation on investments of ($13.1) million for the nine-months ended 3/31/2018.

This account takes into consideration the quarterly FMV fluctuations that occur within PSEC’s investment portfolio. This account’s projection is formed from a very detailed and visually large investment portfolio model that will be omitted from this article due to the sheer size of the tabulated data (also above and beyond information that is usually provided via a “free to the public” article).

I believe two key trends that occurred during the fiscal third quarter of 2018 should be discussed. First, contrary to what occurred within pockets of debt markets during the calendar first quarter of 2018 where pricing experienced modest decreases (for instance government-guaranteed investments such as U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-related securitizations), most MM/UMM loan prices with low credit risk continued to experience less severe/more muted valuation fluctuations (especially floating-rate loans; lower durations).

In addition, getting back to the impacts from the passage of the TCJA, some portfolio companies will directly benefit from a reduced effective tax rate. Upon enactment of the TCJA, the U.S. corporate income tax rate for C-Corps. was lowered from 35% to 21%. A key provision of this reduction is that this cut is permanent in nature. Most pass-through entities (S-Corps./partnerships/limited liability companies/etc…) also had positive changes to their pass-through income tax rate (exclusions apply; for instance “service” companies as defined by the IRC). In a nutshell, a lower effective tax rate typically equates to a higher enterprise value (“EV”) for most portfolio companies. For BDCs with an equity investment in these types of entities, I anticipate an overall increase in the underlying FMV of these portfolio companies. While this increased FMV may not be the case in every single equity investment a BDC holds, I believe it is a general assumption a majority of companies will benefit from passage of the TCJA.

Consistent with the general trend discussed above, CLO pricing remained fairly unchanged during the calendar first quarter of 2018. However, as noted above, the weighted average yield of PSEC’s CLO portfolio has notably net decreased over the past several fiscal quarters due to seasoning of the portfolio (older/legacy securitizations) and the recent rise of current/“spot” LIBOR. As highlighted within PSEC’s NII and realized gain (loss) accounts above, I am projecting some continued pressure on yields (hence ultimately valuations) within this particular portfolio during the fiscal third quarter of 2018. This projection even considers the notion over half of PSEC’s CLO portfolio was refinanced during the calendar year 2017.

Second, PSEC still had some investments that likely continued to experience heightened credit risk during the fiscal third quarter of 2018, even with relatively unchanged loan prices/debt valuations on a sector-wide basis. A detailed discussion of the investments that were experiencing heightened credit risk over the past several quarters was provided in the linked article above. I am projecting some of the portfolio companies discussed in that linked article continued to experience poor operating environments which put pressure on loan valuations. In addition, rising delinquencies within online consumer lending will likely continue to negatively impact a part of National Property REIT Corp.’s (“NPRC”) valuation.

However, the probability of underperforming/non-performing investments within the oil and gas sector has continued to “ebb” due to a continued rise in prices/rising inflation expectations. I believe this is a bit of positive news for the sector as a whole. As of 12/31/2017, when excluding CLO investments, 3.07% of PSEC’s portfolio had debt and equity investments within the oil and gas sector (including certain investments in the energy sector which had “oil and gas” characteristics). When including CLO investments (with confirmation by management), 3.45% of PSEC’s portfolio had debt and equity investments within the oil and gas sector. When compared to the prior quarter, PSEC’s exposure to the oil and gas sector remained relatively unchanged. I have calculated American Capital Senior Floating Ltd. (ACSF), Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV), Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC), FS Investment Corp. (FSIC), Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN), Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC), Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), Medley Capital Corp. (MCC), Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT), Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL), Solar Capital, Ltd. (SLRC), and TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) had a 2.88%, 7.35%, 2.49%, 6.59%, 0.95%, 0.57%, 5.90%, 6.74%, 0.00%, 4.43%, 5.61%, 0.51%, and 0.00% exposure to the oil and gas sector as of 12/31/2017, respectively (including certain investments in the energy sector which had oil and gas characteristics).

Let us now combine the three amounts described above (including one additional account not discussed) to come up with a projected net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations figure for the nine-months ended 3/31/2018. When combining NII of $200.3 million, a net loss on the extinguishment of debt of ($1.7) million, a net realized loss on investments of ($9.2) million, and net unrealized depreciation on investments of ($13.1) million, I am projecting PSEC had an increase in net assets from operations of $176.3 million for the nine-months ended 3/31/2018 (see red reference “A” in Table 2 above).

B) Stockholder Transactions:

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Stockholder Transactions Estimate of ($211.6) Million; Range ($216.6) – ($206.6) Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Red Reference “B” and Blue Reference “D” in Table 2 Above Next to the March 31, 2018 Column

See Blue Reference “D” in Table 3 Below

As shown in Table 2 above, PSEC’s “net increase (decrease) in net assets from stockholder transactions” figure is the equivalent to the company’s “distributions to stockholders from net investment company taxable income (“ICTI”)” figure. Since this is the only amount within this specific classification, both figures will be the same. This is a fairly simple calculation. This is PSEC’s dividend distributions for the fiscal first, second, and third quarters of 2018.

Table 3 – PSEC Nine-Months Ended Distributions to Common Stockholders Projection

Using Table 3 above as a reference, the number of outstanding shares of common stock as of 1/29/2018, 2/27/2018, and 3/29/2018 is projected to be 361.0, 361.5, and 362.0 million, respectively. As such, I am projecting a total of 1.5 million shares of common stock, net were issued during the fiscal third quarter of 2018. This consists of common stock being issued under PSEC’s dividend reinvestment plan. The monthly common stock dividend for January, February, and March 2018 was $0.06 per share. When calculated, I am projecting monthly dividend distributions of ($21.7) million during the fiscal third quarter of 2018.

When these three monthly dividend distributions are combined with the six-months ended dividend distributions of ($146.6) million, I am projecting PSEC had a decrease in net assets from stockholder transactions of ($211.6) million (rounded) for the nine-months ended 3/31/2018.

C) Capital Share Transactions:

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Capital Share Transactions Estimate of $16.5 Million; Range $11.5 – $21.5 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference “C” in Table 2 Above Next to the March 31, 2018 Column

This “net increase (decrease) in net assets from capital share transactions” figure consists of the following four amounts: 1) issuance of common stock, net of underwriting fees; 2) offering costs on issuance of common stock; 3) issuance of common stock under dividend reinvestment plan; and 4) repurchases of common stock. Out of these four accounts, I am projecting there was only activity within PSEC’s issuance of common stock under dividend reinvestment plan.

Originally discussed within PSEC’s distributions to stockholders from net ICTI figure, I am projecting 1.5 million shares of common stock were issued under the company’s dividend reinvestment plan for the fiscal third quarter of 2018. I am projecting PSEC will report an issuance of common stock under the company’s dividend reinvestment plan figure of $10.2 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2018. When calculated, I am projecting PSEC will report an issuance of common stock under the company’s dividend reinvestment plan figure of $16.5 million for the nine-months ended 3/31/2018.

Side Note: Under most scenarios, when a BDC’s stock price is trading at a material (at or greater than a 10%) discount to its CURRENT NAV, I believe the rewards of repurchasing outstanding shares of stock outweighs the potential returns via asset purchases/investment originations. Under the current historically low yielding environment, along with level of discount PSEC has recently been trading at, I believe stock repurchases are an appropriate course of action. As such, my assumption of PSEC not recently repurchasing outstanding shares of common stock is a strategy I am not in agreement with.

When combining equity raised in common stock issuances, net of underwriting fees of $0, offering costs associated with the issuance of common stock of $0, equity raised in relation to the company’s dividend reinvestment plan of $16.5 million, and repurchases of common stock of $0, I am projecting PSEC had an increase in net assets from capital share transactions of $16.5 million for the nine-months ended 3/31/2018 (see red reference “C” in Table 2 above).

Conclusions Drawn:

To sum up all the information discussed above, I am projecting PSEC will report the following NAV per share as of 3/31/2018:

PSEC’s Projected NAV as of 3/31/2018 = $9.20 Per Share

PSEC’s Projected NAV as of 3/31/2018 Range = $9.00 – $9.40 Per Share

This projection is an ($0.08) per share decrease from PSEC’s NAV as of 12/31/2017. This minor (less than 2%) NAV decrease can be attributed to the following quarterly per share changes:

Table 4 - PSEC Quarterly NAV Per Share Changes

Using Table 4 above as a reference, I am projecting PSEC’s net increase in net assets resulting from operations (also known as EPS) was $0.12 per share for the fiscal third quarter of 2018. In comparison, I am projecting PSEC had dividend distributions of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. I am also projecting PSEC had ($0.02) per share (rounded) NAV dilution in relation to the company’s dividend reinvestment plan. After adding these three amounts together, an ($0.08) per share NAV decrease for the fiscal third quarter of 2018 is obtained.

Again, a NAV decrease more severe than my projection would be deemed an underperformance in my opinion. A NAV decrease less severe than my projection (over a NAV increase) would be deemed an outperformance in my opinion.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

PSEC recently closed at $6.42 per share as of 4/24/2018. This was a ($2.78) per share discount to my projected PSEC NAV of $9.20 per share as of 3/31/2018. This calculates to a price to NAV ratio of 0.6976 or a discount of (30.24%).

When combining the analysis above with various other catalysts/factors not discussed within this specific article, I currently rate PSEC as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at less than a (15.0%) discount to my projected NAV as of 3/31/2018, a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (15.0%) but less than a (25.0%) discount to my projected NAV as of 3/31/2018, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (25.0%) discount to my projected NAV as of 3/31/2018. These recommendation ranges are unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article (approximately one month ago).

As such, I currently rate PSEC as a BUY (however, fairly close to my HOLD range). My current price target for PSEC is approximately $7.80 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is $6.90 per share. This price is also unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article. Simply put, I believe PSEC’s current valuation could be an attractive entry point for some valued-orientated investors with a higher risk tolerance. To remain non-bias, more cautious investors should likely look elsewhere for a potential equity investment.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

